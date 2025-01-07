A brand new Funko figurine is coming in honor of John Cena's farewell tour from WWE.

Funko announced the new figurine on the same day as Monday Night RAW's move to Netflix. The new figurine features Cena in his new navy blue gear for his farewell tour. He is wearing a baseball cap and holding both of his arms up.

The figurine is being released exclusively through Funko.com and Fanatics. The pre-sale for it will begin on January 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. EST. The pre-sale will run until January 13, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The latest John Cena WWE Funko figurine is a great new collectible to commemorate Cena's farewell tour. Expectations are high as the 16-time world champion kicks it off on RAW's inaugural episode on Netflix.

John Cena's WWE farewell tour

On January 6, 2025, Cena starts his final full-time run of his WWE career. He was previously the face of the company for most of the PG Era.

Starting in 2019, he became a part-time Superstar. Cena started landing bigger roles in Hollywood, and his time in WWE began dwindling down. He would still make sporadic appearances, but it was clear that he was moving on to greener pastures.

He made an extended return in 2023 during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Cena had a brief feud with the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa during this run before disappearing again. He made his return at WrestleMania XL during Night 2's main event, assisting Cody Rhodes in defeating Roman Reigns.

At Money in the Bank in July 2024, Cena announced his final run in WWE before hanging it up. 2025 will consist of his final Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania, and other events.

It is unclear who Cena will face during his final run. He is reportedly working “full-time,” according to WWE's Chris Legentil. Cena also confirmed that he will work “around 36 dates” during this run.

He could go after the vaunted 17th World Championship. That would break his tie with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns in WWE history.

What will he do after retiring?

After that, he will go back to Hollywood and continue his blossoming movie career. He first gained traction with roles in Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy's Home 2.

Cena would get his first leading role in 2018, starring in Blockers. That same year, he starred in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee with Hailee Steinfeld.

Since then, he has starred in Dolittle, F9, The Suicide Squad, Vacation Friends, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Freelance, Argylle, and Ricky Stanicky.

On the small screen, Cena has led the DCU's Peacemaker series. Additionally, he has appeared in episodes of Die Hart, The Bear, and The Simpsons. He is also the host and executive producer of Wipeout.