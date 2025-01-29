Despite being a social media star, WWE Superstar Logan Paul has his haters, as shown in his recent promo during Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

He interrupted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Seth Rollins. During the segment, a fan held up the loser's hand gesture towards Paul. The fan appeared to be sitting close to ringside, so there is a chance Paul saw them.

The fan, Amber Nicole, reacted to the moment going viral on X, formerly Twitter. Nicole quote-posted a video of the moment from Fade, who deemed them Paul's “biggest hater,” replying, “THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE.”

Of course, Paul is playing a heel, so fans are supposed to boo him. Nicole must have a special disdain for Paul to elicit such a response. We will have to wait and see if Nicole appears at any other events to root against Paul.

Paul interrupted Gunther and Rollins to express his interest in winning the World Heavyweight Championship. In order to do so, he will have to win the 2025 Royal Rumble.

He will have stiff competition, though. The likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Rollins are set to compete in the annual battle royal.

To his credit, Paul knows what it is like to win championship gold in WWE. He is a former United States Champion and has also had championship matches against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Logan Paul's career with WWE

Since 2021, Paul has been an on-air talent for WWE. He started his career by appearing on SmackDown and accompanying Sami Zayn to the ring for his WrestleMania 37 match against Kevin Owens.

He later returned and set his first WWE matchup. Paul teamed with The Miz to take on the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik) in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38, which they won. After the match, The Miz turned on Paul, turning the “Maverick” babyface.

His second match was against The Miz at SummerSlam in August 2022. Paul won, which led him to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel.

While he lost, Paul gained respect from WWE fans for his performance. During the match, he injured his MCL and meniscus, putting him on the shelf for a couple of months.

He returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble, setting up matches with Rollins and Ricochet. He faced Rollins at WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort. At SummerSlam in August, Paul beat Ricochet with underhanded tactics.

At the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE, Paul won his first WWE midcard championship. He beat Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship for the first time.

While he did not frequently defend the title, Paul did have successful championship defenses against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, two future WWE Hall of Famers.

Heading into SummerSlam, which was being held in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, he began his long-awaited feud with LA Knight. After holding the United States Championship for 273 days, his reign came to an end at the hands of Knight at SummerSlam. He then took a hiatus from WWE as he went on paternity leave.