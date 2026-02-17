The latest episode of Monday Night RAW on February 16th, 2026, was filled with several exciting events, including Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, the masked man's appearance, and the surprising emergence of a mystery box.

The mystery box was delivered to RAW GM Adam Pearce, who asked the delivery person about the contents of the box. However, the delivery person had no clue about it; the box came with a message, “DELIVER TO WWE DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 02/28/26.” The date on the delivery box is of Elimination Chamber 2026, which is set to take place in Chicago, Illinois, this year. Shortly after the box was delivered, Pearce suggested it be delivered to Friday Night SmackDown's GM, Nick Aldis.

With WWE already teasing the masked attacker's identity, it has now presented fans with another mysterious item, the mystery box, whose contents remain to be discovered. Here are the four most likely surprises we at Clutchpoints believe could be inside the mysterious box.

1. Identity of the mystery attacker

Troubling members of The Vision since Royal Rumble 2026, the identity of the masked mystery attacker has remained a surprise since his first appearance. Moving the box to SmackDown would eliminate the chance of the mystery attacker being revealed there, but it's likely the box will go back to RAW. There, it might connect to the attacker's identity during the Elimination Chamber event.

Seth Rollins has been rumored to be the man behind the mask; however, with him now out of action due to injury, it is also rumored that Grayson Waller has been appearing as the mystery figure on RAW, impersonating Rollins.

2. Something related to the identity of the person during Adam Pearce's phone call

A few weeks ago, Adam Pearce received a phone call from a person of power, following which he had to cancel Bron Breakker's suspension. Later, Paul Heyman revealed that the call was from someone whom even Triple H does not want to pick up.

Hinted and teased as a powerful person, the mystery box on RAW could provide certain hints during Elimination Chamber 2026 related to the identity of the person on the call with Pearce. While it is not guaranteed, the mystery box has opened up several pathways for the creative team to go from here. While it is unlikely that the person will be inside, there are high chance that the box could contain certain unique items specific to them.

3. Adam Pearce/Nick Aldis' surprise entry into the Elimination Chamber

WWE 2K26 recently introduced RAW and SmackDown GMS, Adam Pearce, and Nick Aldis as the video game's two brand-new playable characters. While present in the game for all these years as NPCs, 2K26 will mark the debut of Pearce and Aldis as playable characters.

To celebrate their WWE video games' in-ring debut, the creative team could also plan to have either Aldis or Pearce appear as a surprise entrant in the Elimination Chamber match. While commonly a six-man match, this year's edition could include Aldis or Pearce as the seventh man, which was once seen several years ago. Pearce or Aldis could replace a Superstar during the day of the event, on instructions from the mystery box.

4. The return of Chris Jericho

Absent from AEW television since Dynasty 2025, Chris Jericho has long been rumored to make his WWE return. While the exact details of his AEW contract are currently unknown, he still appears on AEW's website as an active wrestler.

Previously rumored to return on RAW's Stranger Things episode, the speculation later moved back to Royal Rumble 2026. However, even when that did not happen, people started guessing Jericho to appear ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Elimination Chamber 2026 appears to be an ideal place for Jericho to make his return before WrestleMania 42. Emerging from the box on the PLE day could give “Y2J” a brand new gimmick, or the box could provide certain details on Jericho's return, thus solidifying his position as a top star shortly after his return.

Royce Keys is backstage at tonight's WWE Raw show! pic.twitter.com/vhmWfSlTQu — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 16, 2026

While not very likely, the mystery box could also be a potential way to introduce Royce Keys (formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW) on television, as well as include him in storylines. Fans now need to catch the weekly shows before Elimination Chamber to understand where Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce accepts the box ahead of the big PLE on the road to WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber is scheduled to take place on Nov. 28, 2026, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Couples CM Punk and AJ Lee both will be in action at the PLE, participating in title matches, while the rest of the card includes one men's and one women's Elimination Chamber matches.