After his surprise return during the March 10, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, the “Only” Tribal Chief Roman Reigns broke character to sign an autograph for a young fan.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Reigns is seen leaving the arena with the Wiseman Paul Heyman. As he is walking out, he stops for a young fan who is asking for his autograph. It does look like he says something to them as he approaches.

He quickly stopped and signed before continuing his walk to the back. It does not look like he stopped for any other fans on his way out. So, at least one lucky fan to him to break character and walked out of the show with a Roman Reigns WWE autograph.

he stopped to sign an autograph for the little one 😭 pic.twitter.com/bo8cttNCh4 — esme ⋆˙⟡♡ (@redthndr) March 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The moment occurred after he returned to WWE following a month-long hiatus. He came back during the main event Steel Cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

He first attacked Rollins, dragging him out of the cage. This caused the match to end, as Rollins won due to the interference since his feet hit the ground.

Outside of the ring, Reigns hit Rollins with a Superman Punch and spear. Additionally, he hit Rollins with his own move, the Curb Stomp, as well. He then tried to set Rollins up for a Curb Stomp on the steel ring steps.

WWE officials then stepped in to stop Reigns from hitting it. He was then set off by seeing Paul Heyman consoling Punk in the ring. Reigns then attacked Punk, throwing him into the Steel Cage and hitting him with a spear.

The return likely sets up a triple threat match between all three Superstars. Reigns has history with both, and a triple threat at WrestleMania 41 seems like the way to go.

Roman Reigns as WWE's “Only” Tribal Chief

Since 2020, Reigns has been the WWE's “Only” Tribal Chief. He returned after a hiatus at the 2020 SummerSlam PLE, attacking Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. A couple of weeks later, he won the Universal Championship, launching his record-breaking reign.

Reigns would go on to hold the Universal Championship for over 1,300 days. He also won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, creating the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Over his 1,316-day reign, Reigns defended his championship against the likes of Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre.

The reign came to an end at WrestleMania 40 in April 024. Reigns faced Rhodes for the second time in as many years. Despite interference from the Bloodline, Rhodes overcame the odds and defeated Reigns, ending his 1,316-day reign.

After the loss, Reigns took an extended hiatus from WWE. He would return months later at SummerSlam in August, costing Solo Sikoa his match against Rhodes.

Reigns and Rhodes would then team at the Bad Blood PLE in October. Since then, Reigns has competed in the 2024 WarGames match and the 2025 Royal Rumble. He also had a “Tribal Combat” match against Sikoa during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.