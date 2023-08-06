The Powerpuff Girls battle the Reggae Girlz! Stay in tune with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with our Colombia-Jamaica odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Colombia surprised everyone by finishing at the top of their group, which was anticipated to be dominated by Germany. Las Cafeteras' impressive performance knocked out Die Nationalelf as they secured first place in Group H, ahead of Morocco. Colombia has proven its ability to defeat strong opponents.

Jamaica displayed great determination by qualifying despite facing a formidable Brazilian team. The Reggae Girlz managed to keep clean sheets throughout the group stage, a remarkable achievement, especially considering they successfully neutralized both Brazil and France. However, they may face challenges in the scoring department, as Khadija Shaw is yet to hit her peak form.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Colombia-Jamaica Odds

Colombia: +105

Jamaica: +280

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +162

Under 2.5 Goals: -225

How To Watch Colombia vs. Jamaica

TV: Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, FIFA+, YouTube

Time: 4 AM ET / 1 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Colombia Will Beat Jamaica

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colombia has set its sights on making history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time ever after successfully advancing to the knockout stage. They emerged as Group H winners, earning six points from three games. This impressive run in the group stage signals that Colombia is ready to take on any opponent at the global level, achieving their best World Cup result since 2015.

However, Colombia must address their previous struggle with profligacy in front of the goal as they failed to find a way past Morocco in their final group game. Despite recent challenges, they managed notable victories against South Korea (2-0) and Germany (2-1). Over the last 10 international games, they secured four wins, suffered three losses, and drew three matches.

In the World Cup, Colombia has been relatively effective in front of goal, scoring four times in three games, resulting in an average of 1.3 goals per match. Defensively, they have conceded an average of 0.6 goals per game, letting in two goals and keeping one clean sheet. The lackluster showing against Morocco might have been influenced by their secured spot in the knockout stage.

The team boasts exciting talent, including 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo, who has the potential to make a significant impact in the tournament. Additionally, Catalina Usme has been leading the charge with an impressive record of three goals already scored. Her prowess will undoubtedly put pressure on Jamaica's defense in the upcoming match.

Colombia will face some challenges with Manuela Vanegas being unavailable due to yellow card accumulation. Furthermore, players like Carolina Arias, Catalina Perez, Lorena Bedoya, and Diana Ospina could miss the next match if they receive another yellow card. Despite these concerns, Colombia's promising young talents and recent success make them a team to watch out for, and they are determined to make their mark as South America's new football force.

Why Jamaica Will Beat Colombia

Jamaica faced a challenging journey to qualify for the World Cup, resorting to crowdfunding to make it happen. However, their efforts were rewarded with their best-ever result, securing the runners-up spot in Group F and earning a spot in the last-16 for the first time.

Their remarkable performance saw them make an undefeated run in three consecutive matches drawing 0-0 with France, winning 1-0 against Panama, and holding Brazil to a 0-0 draw. That final result not only advanced Jamaica but also eliminated Brazil from the tournament, marking Marta's last World Cup appearance. Over their previous 10 internationals, Jamaica has recorded two wins, three draws, and five losses.

While Jamaica has only scored one goal in their three World Cup games, they have managed to maintain an impressive defensive record, conceding no goals and securing three clean sheets. In fact, they are among the three teams yet to concede a goal in the tournament so far.

Although their goal-scoring record is not prolific, having scored only once against Panama, they still have the talented Manchester City star, Khadija Shaw, leading their attacking line. Their solid defense suggests that Shaw's contribution could be enough to secure victories. Jamaica's reliance on Allyson Swaby, who has scored once in the World Cup, further enhances their offensive capabilities. However, they must be cautious, as Atlanta Primus, Deneisha Blackwood, and Cheyna Matthews may miss the next match if they receive another yellow card.

All in all, Jamaica's defensive solid prowess and the goal-scoring ability of players like Khadija Shaw make them a competitive team. Their upcoming match against Colombia should not be underestimated, as a single breakthrough by Shaw could be the key to a victory for the Caribbean side.

Final Colombia-Jamaica Prediction & Pick

Both teams are still struggling to find goals at this stage. However, Jamaica's solidity in preventing goals should still be seen here. A low-scoring effort will see the Reggae Girlz winning over the Powerpuff Girls

Final Colombia-Jamaica Prediction & Pick: Jamaica (+280), Under 2.5 goals (-225)