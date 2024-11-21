The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 11. The blowout defeat dropped the team to 3-7 as the Cowboys have lost their first five home games for the first time since 1989. Despite the disastrous start, head coach Mike McCarthy issued a defiant take on the season, hoping the team can rally back into playoff contention.

The 7-4 Washington Redskins are the first obstacle the Cowboys must overcome if they’re to turn their season around. Dallas will take on the Commanders in a Week 12 divisional clash that features some familiar faces.

Former Cowboys Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler joined the Commanders this season. While McCarthy praised his former defensive ends, the coach admitted, “I hope they play like s**t on Sunday,” according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota on X.

McCarthy was joking when he made the comment but the Cowboys really could use a little help as their season spirals out of control. Dallas lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury in Week 9 that required season-ending surgery. Backup QB Cooper Rush has started in his place and, despite suffering back-to-back blowouts, the Cowboys are sticking with Rush for the matchup against the Commanders. Although, this time, the team intends to work in some plays for former first-round pick Trey Lance.

Former Cowboys' DE Dante Fowler is having a resurgent season in Washington

Things are bleak in Dallas. The team has now lost five straight games. The Cowboys’ retractable roof broke on Monday night and a giant piece of metal fell to the field. Owner Jerry Jones refuses to use curtains to block the sun that streams in through the stadium's windows, which blinded wideout CeeDee Lamb and cost the team a touchdown. And the Cowboys’ best defenders have become delusional. Things have gotten so bad that Micah Parsons is considering changing sports, as the star linebacker challenged Jake Paul to a boxing match.

The Commanders are in a much better place. Despite dropping the last two games, Washington has an exciting young quarterback in Jayden Daniels and the team is competing with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East crown. Armstrong and Fowler picked the perfect time to make the move to Washington.

Both players were part of the Commanders’ free agency haul prior to the 2024 season. Armstrong followed Dan Quinn to Washington as the former Cowboys’ defensive coordinator was hired as the Commanders’ head coach. Armstrong, 27, inked a three-year, $45 million deal with Washington.

Fowler followed suit, reuniting with Quinn and signing a one-year, $3.25 million contract. The 10-year veteran has been sensational with the Commanders, racking up 8.5 sacks in 11 games along with a forced fumble, an interception and a pass defended. The former first-round draft pick is putting together one of the most productive seasons of his career in Washington. McCarthy just hopes he has an off day against the Cowboys in Week 12.