The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the New York Giants in their yearly Thanksgiving Day game in a battle of tragic NFC East teams. While Dallas has turned to a backup QB and is struggling with injuries, the Giants have plenty of their own issues. After releasing longtime starter Daniel Jones, New York handed the offense over to Tommy DeVito. The newly minted Giants’ QB1 lasted a single game before succumbing to injury, forcing New York to start Drew Lock against the Cowboys in Week 13.

So far, things have not gone so well. After Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush led a 13-play, 55-yard drive that ended in a Brandon Aubrey field goal early in the second quarter, the Giants got the ball back in good field position. On the first play of the drive, Cowboys’ linebacker DeMarvion Overshown sniffed out an obvious screen pass. He got between Lock and his target Devin Singletary, batted the weak pass up in the air, then caught his own deflection and ran it back untouched for a pick-six.

The incredible individual effort gave the Cowboys a 13-7 lead. The Giants would eventually rebound with a Graham Gano field goal, cutting Dallas’ lead to 13-10. After one half, Overshown has the Cowboys’ only touchdown.

Both teams are mired in forgettable seasons. The Cowboys are playing without Jake Ferguson and Zack Martin for the second straight game. The tight end and All-Pro guard both went down with injuries in Dallas’ Week 11 blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

Overshown factored into that contest as well, but not in a positive way. The second-year defender made a series of pregame comments claiming the Cowboys “run” Texas and dismissing Houston as legitimate competition. Texans’ tight end Dalton Schultz made sure to troll the overconfident Cowboy in a revealing social media post.

Fortunately for Overshown and Dallas, the Giants should offer less resistance than the Texans, who battered the Cowboys 34-10. Rush is playing Thursday with a knee ailment and star wideout CeeDee Lamb once again took the field despite dealing with multiple injuries.

The Giants are far worse off. New starter Tommy DeVito was unable to play, pushing third-stringer Drew Lock into the limelight. Additionally, top cornerback Deonte Banks is out with a rib injury and linebacker Azeez Ojulari landed on the IR with a toe injury after Week 12’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If the Cowboys can hold on and win, they’ll improve to 5-7 on the season with back-to-back divisional victories. Dallas upset the Washington Commanders in a wild game last Sunday. The Giants entered Week 13 at 2-9 and on a six-game losing streak.