Jimmy Butler is the latest NBA star to see his name pop up in trade rumors. While we didn't initially list him as a trade candidate entering the season, reports now suggest that Butler would be open to a trade to the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, or Dallas Mavericks. Butler is 35 years old and still chasing the championship ring that has eluded him so far, and the Miami Heat could be motivated to trade him if the price is right, considering the star small forward is likely to decline his player option this offseason and become a free agent.

Butler's preferred trade destinations aren't the only places he could end up, though. After all, this is the NBA, and jaw-dropping and unexpected trades happen all of the time. Because of that, we wanted to see what Jimmy Butler would look like in the uniform of all 30 NBA teams around the league.

The trade deadline isn't until Feb. 6, 2025, but Dec. 15, 2024, will unofficially kick off trade season, as that is when the majority of players across the league will become trade-eligible. The Heat don't have to wait that long to trade Butler, though, so check out the gallery to see Jimmy Butler rocking the threads of every team across the league.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are stacked, but could the rich get richer? That is what would happen if the Celtics made a trade with the Heat for Jimmy Butler. Considering how much talent they have, there would be seemingly no reason to do this, but Boston certainly fits the description of a championship-contending team that Butler could be interested in playing for.

Butler is a star, but he actually might not be good enough to even start on the Celtics. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are one of the best duos in basketball, and Jrue Holiday and Derrick White fill the backcourt spots perfectly with their elite two-way play. Kristaps Porzingis is even back and healthy, too. Even so, the Celtics have had a lot of legendary players suit up for them over the years, and Butler could hypothetically be yet another.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are in a clear rebuild mode. That was evident this offseason when they traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a surplus of draft picks and made a move with the Houston Rockets to get some of their own draft picks back. Despite that, there were rumors at the start of the NBA season that the Nets could be interested in Jimmy Butler.

Brooklyn has seemingly decided against trading for Butler, though, as they are now focused on developing their young talent, and a tank job could be in the team's near future. Their reported recent interest in Butler means that it isn't out of the equation that the team could circle back and pursue a trade for the Heat star, though.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks were the busiest team in the trade market this past offseason. We mentioned above that they gave up an arm and a leg to acquire Mikal Bridges, but they made another blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns as well. This all came after trading for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors during the 2023-24 season.

New York is running out of things to trade and money to spend, so a move for Butler is unlikely. Even so, he is the exact type of player that would make sense on the Knicks roster. Tom Thibodeau prefers gritty guys who play great defense and can stay on the court for long stretches of time. Butler certainly fits the description, and it worked out when the two were paired together on the Chicago Bulls at the start of Butler's career.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers underwent a massive roster overhaul in the offseason, but it hasn't paid off. Paul George, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson, Caleb Martin, and Guerschon Yabusele were all brought in during the offseason to join forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Instead of soaring up the standings, though, the 76ers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA, as their big three of George, Embiid, and Maxey have played only a handful of minutes together due to injuries. While a Butler trade would be on brand for the 76ers, you can't forget that Butler and Philadelphia have had bad blood because the team once chose to retain Tobias Harris over Butler. Because of that, we don't have to imagine Butler in a 76ers jersey, but we also probably don't have to worry about him being traded there, either.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors' trade philosophy seems to be different from the rest of the NBA, so there is no telling what they will do in the trade market. Last year, they traded away quality players such as Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, but instead of netting a bunch of draft picks, they returned role players like Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

Chicago Bulls

Another team that has already employed Jimmy Butler in the past is the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls took Butler 30th overall out of Marquette in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he made his name with the team. A homecoming would be cool for Butler, but the Bulls' bigger priority involves trading Zach LaVine, which has proven to be a difficult task due to his contract so far.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers started off the season as the hottest team in the NBA. They won their first 15 games without suffering a loss, which is tied for the second-longest undefeated streak to open a season in NBA history. The Cavs are still atop the Eastern Conference standings and looking like NBA Finals contenders, but they have since fallen back to Earth and looked human as of late.

With Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen at the big man spots, Jimmy Butler's position (small forward) is conveniently the weakest spot in Cleveland's lineup. The team has been unconscious from three-point land, and Butler has improved greatly as a shooter from beyond the arc in recent seasons, meaning he could fit in Cleveland.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons lost a record 28 straight games in a row last year and became one of the worst NBA teams ever in the process. They quickly turned things around, though, and there is a lot of promise for the future because of their young core. If they want to add some more veteran talent to keep their youngsters on track (as they did with the offseason additions of Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr.), then trading for Jimmy Butler could make sense.

Indiana Pacers

After making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, the Indiana Pacers have struggled this season. They are only 10-15 on the season, but last year, they didn't really take off until they pulled off a trade for Pascal Siakam. Perhaps the Pacers could get the same kind of much-needed boost from a Jimmy Butler trade.

Milwaukee Bucks

After a slow start, the Milwaukee Bucks are back on track. The question remains if Khris Middleton, who just returned from injury, can return to form and emerge as the third option on the team, or if the Bucks need to find a new member for their big three that already features Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Atlanta Hawks

Surrounding Trae Young with defensive-minded players always seems like a smart thing to do for the Atlanta Hawks. Young is one of the best offensive engines in the NBA thanks to his scoring prowess and skills as a passer, but his size means he will forever lack on the defensive end.

We've seen how valuable a defensive stud can be next to Young this year in what has been Dyson Daniels' breakout season. Why not add another defensive star like Jimmy Butler? After all, Butler could slide into the starting rotation in between Young/Daniels and the team's other up-and-coming star, Jalen Johnson. The problem with a Butler trade for Atlanta is it could stunt the growth of Zaccharie Risacher, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have claim to the best jerseys in the NBA in our opinion, and Jimmy Butler would certainly look good rocking the teal uniforms that the Hornets have become known for. From an on-court perspective, he makes sense as a trade target, too. LaMelo Ball has stepped up his game this season, but the rest of the Hornets roster has not.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are Jimmy Butler's current team, and they have reason to trade him because he will likely hit the open market at season's end. Butler has had a great career with Miami, as he has become one of the best players in franchise history despite not joining the squad until he was 30 years old.

With Butler leading the way, Miami has made it to two NBA Finals, although they haven't been able to win it all, falling short both times. A Butler trade would signal the end of an era for the Heat, and they certainly won't trade him for a small trade package, but it does seem that Butler will be playing for a new team sooner rather than later. If Butler is traded, it will be the fifth team of his career that he plays for.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have the best defense in the NBA. On the one hand, you could say Jimmy Butler fits their style of play. On the other hand, you can say they don't need more of what they already have. The Magic are ready to take the next step, though, so they might be willing to make a big trade. They also might wait for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to get healthy, as the team has thrived despite their two best players missing time early on this season.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, as they have won just three of their first 22 games, indicating that tank season is here for them. Because of that, it is much more likely that the Wizards will be trading away players, rather than trading for them. Washington is perhaps the least likely Butler trade destination, especially considering how he wants to play for a contender.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets don't look like the same team that won an NBA Championship in 2023. While Nikola Jokic is having yet another MVP-caliber season as the clear-cut best player in the world, the team around him has regressed. The defense doesn't look great, and Jamal Murray is having a poor season.

A trade could really help out the Nuggets, but they might not have the assets to get a Jimmy Butler deal done. Jokic will keep the team afloat, but if Butler were attainable, he'd be a great fit and help the Nuggets get back to the NBA Finals. That is, as long as Butler doesn't hold the Nuggets beating him in the Finals against them, of course.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler had a severe fall out with the Minnesota Timberwolves back when he played for them. Butler infamously beat the team's starters with the third-string unit during practice before eventually requesting a trade off the team. All in all, Butler's Minnesota tenure lasted 69 total games, and a reconciliation seems unlikely. The Butler in Minnesota bridge is probably burnt, even though the Timberwolves look very different than they did when Butler suited up for them, as no players remain on the team from that 2017-18 campaign.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference. They've undergone one of the best rebuilds in sports history, as they are not only ready to compete for championships now, but they also have the long-term assets to remain competitive for many years down the line. OKC has a great young core and a bunch of future draft picks, so they can scour the trade market for years to come and overpay for stars in the trade market without really even breaking the bank.

An eventual trade addition seems inevitable for the Thunder, but it is unclear when they will make a trade and who it will be for. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Jimmy Butler is the player they land on. He fits the system and can help them win now, but he also shouldn't cost as much as most stars, considering he is already 35 years old and only has a player option on his contract next year. The Thunder could trade for Butler as a rental and still have enough left over to be successful next year if they were to let him walk in free agency.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will likely be one of the most active teams in the trade market from now until the NBA trade deadline. However, they seemed destined to be sellers and not buyers. Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Robert Williams III have all already been involved in trade rumors, and Deandre Ayton is a name worth monitoring as well.

Utah Jazz

Many experts thought the Utah Jazz would embrace a full-blown rebuild in each of the last two years, but they never committed to such a thing. This is the year they may finally do it, which means a trade for Jimmy Butler is unlikely. With the second most salary cap space in the NBA, though, Utah is a team that could be involved in a Butler trade that sees the star land elsewhere, as they could take on contracts in order to add draft picks to make a deal work for someone else.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are one of the three teams Jimmy Butler has his eye on for a potential trade. The Stephen Curry-led team has been better than anyone would have expected after losing Klay Thompson in the offseason, but they could still use another body to help fill the void lost by one of the best three-point shooters ever.

The Warriors prioritize ball movement and passing in their offense, and Butler is one of the better playmaking wings in the NBA. Curry's presence on the Warriors roster would also mean that Butler could focus on doing the dirty work that has helped make him such a great player.

Los Angeles Clippers

We ranked both Paul George and Jimmy Butler among the best small forwards in NBA history, and with George now playing for the 76ers, who better to replace him on the Los Angeles Clippers roster than Butler? Kawhi Leonard is returning to health for Los Angeles, but at this point in his career, it seems inevitable that another injury is just around the corner.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are always in the market to make a trade for a star, especially since LeBron James isn't getting any younger. They went star hunting in the offseason, but it was to no avail. If the Lakers look to get back into the trade market, then Jimmy Butler is one player that they should consider. A lot of all-time greats have played for the Lakers, as it is a destination spot for star players. The only problem is that Butler shares a very similar skill set with James.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have added a lot of big-name players over the last year plus. The team made big moves for Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant to form a big three that has lots of potential. The team didn't live up to that potential last season, and injuries have been a big issue for the team.

Butler doesn't have a severe history of injury issues, but he is getting older, and he has missed some time in recent seasons. He also has a big contract, just like the existing core in Phoenix. Those factors make it seem like a Butler-to-Phoenix trade is unlikely.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings added DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, and he's another player with a similar skill set to Jimmy Butler. Both players thrive in the mid-range, and in this era of three-point shooting and spacing, it wouldn't make a ton of sense to bring in Butler.

Dallas Mavericks

A Jimmy Butler-Dallas Mavericks trade might be hard to pull off financially, but the Mavericks are on his short list of trade destinations anyway. When there's a will, there's a way, and Butler would make a lot of sense in Dallas. The team made the NBA Finals last year, so they can certainly help Butler win a ring, and he'd help them by offering the defense that was lost when Derrick Jones Jr. signed with the Clippers.

Houston Rockets

The final team that we haven't discussed that Jimmy Butler is interested in being traded to is the Houston Rockets. The team makes a lot of sense, too. Although Rafael Stone, the Rockets' general manager, said that there likely are not going to be any changes to the Rockets' roster this year, Houston has the pieces to make a trade work. In fact, we think that Houston would be his best trade fit.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies' depth is unmatched. When they were the two-seed in 2022-23, they did it largely on the back of great depth. Even when the team was ravaged by injuries last season, several players stepped up and made a case for themselves to be long-term contributors.

While this depth could certainly help Ja Morant and company in a title push, Memphis' front office could also use it to consolidate in a trade. Jimmy Butler would fit the grit-and-grind mindset that the Grizzlies have had for a long time.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are a mess. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram can't stay healthy, nor can the majority of their roster. The team is trending the wrong way and desperately needs change. Jimmy Butler would bring stability to the team, but that is if the Pelicans choose to be buyers rather than sellers.

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama showed off his star potential as a rookie, but his San Antonio Spurs struggled nonetheless. They wanted to change that in the offseason by signing a veteran like Chris Paul, and the legendary point guard has already made a difference. The Spurs might not be done adding veterans, though, so perhaps Jimmy Butler could be next on the list. After all, Butler seems to have a desire to play in his home state of Texas, even though the Rockets and Mavericks are his preferred landing spots.