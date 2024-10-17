For the better part of the last year and a half, six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams was the subject of more trade rumors than maybe any player in the NFL. In that time, numerous teams were mentioned as possible trade partners of the Las Vegas Raiders, but finally, earlier this week, it was the New York Jets who came through with an offer good enough to pry Adams away.

Although Davante Adams didn't have any sort of no-trade clause in his contract, the veteran wide receiver did have some degree of pull when it came to determining where he'd eventually end up playing. Because any Adams trade would likely be followed by a necessary contract restructuring, Adams could simply declare that he wouldn't do so for particular teams, while being more agreeable for others. This is how we got to the point where the Davante Adams Trade Wish List came to be a thing.

On a Thursday morning appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Davante shared with Kay Adams — no relation — which teams were indeed on his list.

For those keeping score at home, aside from the New York Jets, who Adams clarified were at the top of the list, also included on the aforementioned list were the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. And while all three of those teams would've likely loved to have been the one to land Davante Adams, it's long felt inevitable that Adams and former teammate Aaron Rodgers would soon be reunited in New York.

Jets hoping for season turnaround after Davante Adams trade

Once upon a time, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams made up what was arguably the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the NFL. Consider, that in 108 games as teammates with Aaron Rodgers as members of the Green Bay Packers, Adams hauled in 622 receptions for 7,590 yards and 68 touchdowns. According to the 33rd Team, the 68 touchdowns Adams and Rodgers have combined for is the 6th-most in NFL history.

Now, Adams and Rodgers will have the opportunity to add to that total, but fans in New York are likely far more concerned with this duos ability to get the Jets on the winning track. Following a heartbreaking home loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Monday night, the Jets are 2-4 and have already fired their head coach and made a change at play-caller. Given the combined age and recent injury history of Adams and Rodgers, it's reasonable to question whether this duos best days are behind them.

The Jets will visit the 4-2 Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, and a win is almost a necessity if this franchise expects to make it to the Playoffs for the first time in 14 years. Since 1990, only 6 percent of teams who have started their season 2-5 have gone on to make the NFL Playoffs.