The NBA trade deadline is around the corner, and several organizations around the league continue to canvass what is expected to be an active market with many Western Conference hopefuls. Among those expected to be big buyers before the trade deadline and have taken a leap in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings on ClutchPoints are the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Over their last 14 games, the Warriors have gone 10-4, and they are currently 5-1 during their eight-game homestand.

There has been a lot of discussion about what Golden State will do heading into the trade deadline, with Brooklyn Nets' forward Michael Porter Jr. being the player most linked to the Dubs by league personnel. Whether or not the Warriors will actually pull off such a major move in the coming weeks is one of the biggest questions before this season's trade deadline, but it has become clear that the team's veteran stars want to see some sort of change.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler continue to perform at a high level, and that is why this organization still has a chance to go on a deep postseason run. Amid their winning ways, Curry continues to preach continuity and believes in his team continuing to trend in the right direction over the next few weeks.

“I like where we are at. I like the vibes. I like the idea of how we are playing,” Curry recently said after a 126-113 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday. “The resiliency we're showing; if we can keep doing that and try to get to All-Star break with more of the same, we should be in good shape.”

Just less than 400 miles down I-5 south in California, the Clippers have been arguably the hottest team in the league since Dec. 20, winning 12 of their last 14 games since head coach Tyronn Lue's declaration that his team would get things going in the right direction.

“Just gotta be better. The season’s not over,” Lue said on Dec. 18 with his team at 6-21 on the season. “That’s gotta be our mindset going forward.”

Both the Warriors and Clippers are playing their best basketball of the season, which makes the trade deadline on Feb. 5 even more important for these Western Conference foes. Only 17 days remain for these organizations to make a drastic roster addition, decisions that could reinforce their rise in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

2025-26 Record: 35-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W21), at HOU (W20), at MIA (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CLE (1/19), at MIL (1/21), vs. IND (1/12), vs. TOR (1/25)

Are the Oklahoma City Thunder finally getting back on track? A two-point loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday is definitely somewhat of a setback, as it snapped this team's five-game win streak, but the Thunder have been a lot better on offense compared to their recent skid.

However, the Thunder did lose Jalen Williams in their loss to the Heat, as he left the game with right thigh soreness. Despite suffering this loss in Miami, Oklahoma City moved back into the No. 1 spot in this week's NBA power rankings after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 119-98.

2. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

2025-26 Record: 29-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L21), vs. MIL (W18), vs. MIN (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (1/19), at HOU (1/20), at UTA (1/22), vs. NOP (1/25)

The Spurs are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second-best record in the Western Conference. What has made this Spurs team so unique throughout the season to this point is their ability to find production from a lot of other players outside of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Not to mention, San Antonio's defense has been among the best in the league lately, only surrendering an average of 105.6 points per game over its last seven contests.

3. Detroit Pistons (-)

2025-26 Record: 30-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W3), vs. IND (W43)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (1/19), at NOP (1/21), vs. HOI (1/23), vs. SAC (1/25)

Now 20 games over .500, the Detroit Pistons appear to be on their way to making the playoffs, possibly as the 1-seed in the East, in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009.

Like the Spurs, JB Bickerstaff's group has been getting after it defensively, only allowing an average of 99.8 points per game over their last eight games. Detroit has gone 6-2 in this span and is 4-1 during its current six-game homestand.

4. Denver Nuggets (-)

2025-26 Record: 29-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W6), at DAL (W9), vs. WAS (W6), vs. CHA (L23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs LAL (1/20), at WAS (1/22), at MIL (1/23), at MEM (1/25)

Since Nikola Jokic suffered his knee injury, the Nuggets have gone 7-4, not including the game he got hurt in. Jamal Murray has been playing at an All-Star level, and the Nuggets are still receiving plenty of production from unexpected, breakout players like Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones.

Watson has been incredible and may be the difference in Denver capturing another championship. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 23.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 47.7 percent from 3-point range over his last 10 games.

5. Houston Rockets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 25-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (W6), vs. OKC (L20), vs. MIN (W5), vs. NOP (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (1/20), at PHI (1/22), at DET (1/23)

After losing four of five games, all to sub-.500 teams, the Houston Rockets have won three of their last four games, recently picking up a key home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to keep them inside the top five of the NBA power rankings.

Houston's biggest problem as of late has been its offensive efficiency. Since Jan. 3, the Rockets rank 25th in offensive rating.

6. Boston Celtics (-1)

2025-26 Record: 26-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (L2), at MIA (W5), at ATL (W26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DET (1/19), vs. IND (1/21), at BKN (1/23), at CHI (1/24)

The closer it gets to the NBA trade deadline, the more likely it seems that the Boston Celtics may hold onto Anfernee Simons. While he is their only path to immediately finding a roster improvement, particularly in their frontcourt, the Celtics' guard has been essential to their offense.

Simons recently scored a season-high 39 points on 7-of-16 3PT in a 119-114 win over the Heat, and he's been a catalyst for Boston's offense off the bench. The Celtics continue to play at a high level and remain one of the best teams in the NBA.

7. Phoenix Suns (-)

2025-26 Record: 25-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L6), at DET (L3), at NYK (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (1/19), at PHI (1/20), at ATL (1/23), vs. MIA (1/25)

Just how good are the Phoenix Suns this season? In what many expected to be a reset year for the Suns and Devin Booker, this team is firmly in the Western Conference playoff equation, and Jalen Green is nearing his return from a hamstring injury that has plagued him all season.

Although Phoenix lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December this past week, this group bounced back in a huge way to defeat the New York Knicks 106-99 on Saturday. The Suns will continue their roastrip against Eastern Conference foes this upcoming week with more opportunities to rise in the NBA power rankings.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)

2025-26 Record: 27-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (W33), at HOU (L5), at SAS (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (1/20), vs. CHI (1/22), vs. GSW (1/24)

Since beating up the Minnesota Timberwolves by over 30 points at the start of the week, Anthony Edwards' squad dropped two very close matchups on the road in Houston and San Antonio. Saturday's loss to the Spurs was a heartbreaker for Minnesota, especially after Edwards scored a career-high 55 points.

Defensively, the Timberwolves remain a question mark at times. Including Saturday's game, the Wolves have now given up over 120 points in three of their last six games.

9. Golden State Warriors (+4)

2025-26 Record: 24-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W22), vs. NYK (W13), vs. CHA (W20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (1/19), vs. TOR (1/20), at DAL (1/22), at MIN (1/24)

The Golden State Warriors have not won more than three straight games all season. This group can achieve this, and possibly extend their winning streak further, this upcoming week with two more home games to end their eight-game homestand.

Unlike others, who are still forging their identity, the Warriors have discovered who they are, and it could not have happened at a better time, with the trade deadline around the corner. Golden State's offense is clicking on all cylinders right now, so will Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office make a change?

10. New York Knicks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 25-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (L11), at GSW (L13), vs. PHX (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (1/19), vs. BKN (1/21), at PHI (1/24)

Nothing has gone right for the Knicks since they claimed their NBA Cup championship over the San Antonio Spurs, and this team has gone 2-8 over its last 10 games. Jalen Brunson is dealing with an ankle injury, Josh Hart has been banged up, and Karl-Anthony Towns has been very inconsistent as of late on offense.

New York is now in danger of falling behind Toronto in the standings unless it bounces back with an easy schedule this upcoming week, with three very winnable games against Dallas, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia.

11. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 24-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (L11), at PHI (W26), at PHI (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (1/19), at CHA (1/21), vs. SAC (1/23), at ORL (1/24)

Despite the Cleveland Cavaliers figuring things out on offense as of late, bad injury news continues to plague this organization.

Darius Garland, who underwent left toe surgery in the offseason, recently suffered what is being labeled as right great toe soreness by the organization. The star guard will undergo further evaluation and could be forced to miss time, which would be a massive blow to Cleveland's chances of continue to push forward in the East.

12. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2025-26 Record: 25-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (L13), at IND (W14), vs. LAC (L4/OT), at LAL (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (1/20), at SAC (1/21), at POR (1/23), at OKC (1/25)

Whether or not the Toronto Raptors make a significant change before the trade deadline is a question many around the league have. The Raptors have made it clear that they would be willing to trade Immanuel Quickley to make a substantial roster upgrade, and they have been targeting frontcourt help, given Jakob Poeltl's back problems.

Despite injury problems, Toronto is still a top-four team in the East standings heading into a five-game road trip against Western Conference foes.

13. Miami Heat (+4)

2025-26 Record: 22-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W6), vs. BOS (L5), vs. OKC (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (1/19), at SAC (1/20), at POR (1/22), at UTA (1/24)

Two key wins over Phoenix and Oklahoma City, while others in front of them in the NBA power rankings have struggled, have resulted in the Heat rising up four spots. Still, the Heat have some issues to figure out, specifically on defense.

Over their last six games, the Heat have surrendered an average of 121.5 points per game, the third most in the NBA during this span.

14. Los Angeles Lakers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 25-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (L12), vs. ATL (W25), vs. CHA (L18), at POR (L16), vs. TOR (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DEN (1/20), at LAC (1/22), at DAL (1/24)

Nothing is going right for the Los Angeles Lakers right now, as they are desperately missing Austin Reaves' production next to LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Without Reaves, the Lakers have no other consistent scoring options, and teams are taking advantage of their lack of perimeter-shooting depth.

The Lakers have lost five of their last seven games and are about to begin a tough eight-game road trip.

15. Los Angeles Clippers (-)

2025-26 Record: 18-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W8), vs. WAS (W14), at TOR (W4/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at WAS (1/19), at CHI (1/20), vs. LAL (1/22), vs. BKN (1/25)

Believe it or not, the LA Clippers' five-game win streak is the longest active winning streak in the NBA right now. Road wins over Detroit and Toronto have pushed the Clippers' confidence to a new level, as this team is now only five games away from a .500 record after being 6-21 earlier this year.

The Clippers are trending up in the NBA power rankings, and with others in the West struggling, LA is right where they need to be regarding playoff position before the trade deadline.

16. Philadelphia 76ers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 22-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W13), vs. CLE (L26), vs. CLE (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (1/20), vs. HOU (1/22), vs. NYK (1/24)

It has been hard to definitively pinpoint what type of threat the Philadelphia 76ers are because of inconsistencies with their rotations. When Joel Embiid plays, this team looks like a sure-thing playoff threat. However, Embiid's injury troubles and knee fatigue continue to limit Philadelphia's overall potential.

Three big tests approach this upcoming week, with games at home against Phoenix, Houston, and New York.

17. Orlando Magic (+1)

2025-26 Record: 23-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W7)*, vs. MEM (L17)^

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (1/22), vs. CLE (1/24)

*Game played in Berlin | ^Game played in London

With their win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin, the Orlando Magic won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 1.

Now that Franz Wagner is back on the court, the Magic can finally start to push forward with him, Paolo Banchero, and Desmond Bane. Not to mention, with Anthony Black emerging as the potential Most Improved Player, Orlando is surging at the right time. Although they are in the bottom half of the NBA power rankings, keep a close eye on this team heading toward the All-Star break.

18. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

Article Continues Below

2025-26 Record: 22-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L22), vs. ATL (W16), vs. LAL (W16), at SAC (W7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (1/22), vs. TOR (1/23)

Nobody is talking about the Portland Trail Blazers, yet this team has gone from being 12-19 to now being 22-22 in the blink of an eye.

It is not like Portland is beating up bad teams either, as they have two wins over Houston and recently defeated the Lakers by double digits. It will be interesting to see what Portland has planned at the trade deadline, as this team is still forging its identity with a blend of veteran and youthful talents.

19. Atlanta Hawks (-3)

2025-26 Record: 20-24 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L25), at POR (L16), vs. BOS (L26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (1/19), at MEM (1/21), vs. PHX (1/23)

Right when the Atlanta Hawks were trending in the right direction and about to turn the corner, this team lost three straight games and is now in dire need of a big week to get back on track.

The good news for Atlanta is that Milwaukee and Memphis are also struggling, and those are its next two opponents.

20. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2025-26 Record: 18-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L7)*, vs. ORL (W17)^

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (1/21), vs. NOP (1/23), vs. DEN (1/25)

*Game played in Berlin | ^Game played in London

What does the future hold for Ja Morant? A lot of drama surrounds Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at the moment, yet he returned from his injury on Sunday and played in London against Orlando.

If the Grizzlies do attempt to trade Morant before the trade deadline, it will change the entire trajectory of their season. Currently five games below .500, Memphis is now outside of the West play-in picture.

21. Chicago Bulls (+1)

2025-26 Record: 20-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L6), vs. UTA (W2), at BKN (L3), vs. BKN (W22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (1/20), at MIN (1/22), vs. BOS (1/24)

Coby White has returned from his injury, and Josh Giddey is on his way back from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since December. Even so, the Bulls don't look like anything more than a play-in team once again.

Chicago has some decisions to make over the next two weeks before the trade deadline, as many around the league are anticipating this team trading at least one of their guards: White, Ayo Dosunmu, or Tre Jones.

22. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 16-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L8), at LAL (W18), at GSW (L20), at DEN (W23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (1/21), at ORL (1/22), vs. WAS (1/24)

This year's Charlotte Hornets team is a lot of fun to watch because, at certain times, they can look like the most dynamic offense in the league. When LaMelo Ball is knocking down threes, and Brandon Miller is finding his spots with ease, the Hornets are unstoppable. However, good teams have been able to find their flaws on defense.

The Hornets definitely have a good thing going right now in Charles Lee's second season.

23. Milwaukee Bucks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 17-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L33), at SAS (L18)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (1/19), vs. OKC (1/21), vs. DEN (1/23), vs. DAL (1/25)

Time is running out for the Milwaukee Bucks to do something for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Frustrations are mounting, and the Bucks have now lost three straight games.

Nobody outside of Giannis is capable of leading Milwaukee to wins, which is why this team is doomed right now. The Bucks will be making a change at the trade deadline, but will it be enough to pick them up from the depths of the Eastern Conference?

24. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 17-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W8), vs. DEN (L9), vs. UTA (W22), vs. UTA (W18)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NYK (1/19), vs. GSW (1/22), vs. LAL (1/24), at MIL (1/25)

Despite winning three of their last four games, the Dallas Mavericks will be without Anthony Davis for the foreseeable future. He may have avoided surgery, but Davis is still involved in trade rumors, and the Mavs don't have any clear future until his situation is figured out.

Do the Mavs continue to push forward with their core of Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, and Davis, or will they move the big man to try and recoup draft assets? Time is running out this season for Dallas to do anything of note.

25. Sacramento Kings (+3)

2025-26 Record: 12-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W12), vs. NYK (W11), vs. WAS (W13), vs. POR (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (1/20), vs. TOR (1/21), at CLE (1/23), at DET (1/25)

What is happening in Sacramento right now? Something must be in the water right now, as the Sacramento Kings recently won four straight games, three of which against legitimate playoff teams, before losing to Portland on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see whether this team can continue to build off its recent success or if the Kings will go back to their losing ways.

26. Utah Jazz (-2)

2025-26 Record: 14-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (W11), at CHI (L2), at DAL (L22), at DAL (L18)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAS (1/19), vs. MIN (1/20), vs. SAS (1/22), vs. MIA (1/24)

Without Lauri Markkanen on the floor, Brice Sensabaugh has made the most of his extra playing time and scoring opportunities, averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor over Utah's last five games. He has scored at least 25 points four times in this span.

The Utah Jazz will miss the playoffs again this season, but there are certainly bright spots for this team on offense.

27. Indiana Pacers (-)

2025-26 Record: 10-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (W2), vs. TOR (L14), vs. NOP (W8), at DET (L43)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (1/19), at BOS (1/21), at OKC (1/23)

Four of the Indiana Pacers' 10 wins this season have come since the start of 2026.

Rick Carlisle recently got his 1,000th career win, and the Pacers are finding their confidence with others outside of Pascal Siakam stepping up. Whether or not the Pacers trade Bennedict Mathurin is the big question surrounding this organization ahead of the trade deadline.

28. Brooklyn Nets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 12-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L8), at NOP (L3), vs. CHI (W3), at CHI (L22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (1/19), at NYK (1/21), vs. BOS (1/23), at LAC (1/25)

What will happen with Michael Porter Jr.? Both the Warriors and Bucks have known interest in Porter, and there are some other teams that have recently inquired about what it would take to trade for the former NBA champion.

The Brooklyn Nets are still rebuilding, and Porter has helped forge the foundation for their identity. Since the Nets will be looking to win games next season, perhaps Porter will stay in Brooklyn and remain their focal scoring option.

29. New Orleans Pelicans (-)

2025-26 Record: 10-35 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L6), vs. BKN (W3), at IND (L8), at HOU (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (1/21), at MEM (1/23), at SAS (1/25)

Winning hasn't been common for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, and yet they continue to tell teams that all of their key talents are off limits in trade talks. This is fine for the Pelicans to do, but the fact that there is no clear vision in New Orleans right now is concerning.

Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones are the two Pelicans players receiving the most trade interest, yet the Pelicans continue to hold a very high asking price.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

2025-26 Record: 10-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L14), at SAC (L13), at DEN (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (1/19), vs. DEN (1/22), at CHA (1/24)

The Washington Wizards had a little bit of a hot streak before they made their trade for Trae Young, but for the rest of the season, this team will solely be focused on retaining their top-eight protected draft pick from the Knicks.

Development is all that matters in the nation's capital right now, and the Wizards will continue to focus on Alex Sarr, Keyonte George, and Tre Johnson.