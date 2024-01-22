Deebo Samuel, Joe Thuney and the players to keep an eye on after NFL Divisional Round

There were narratives abound going into the NFL Divisional Round this past weekend, and by and large, they did not disappoint. A 30-year-plus dry spell reached its merciful end, a young quarterback rose to the occasion when it mattered most, a potential dynasty remained intact and a long-suffering fan base was once again brought to its knees via eerily familiar circumstances.

The stage is set for another drama-filled slate of games on Conference Championship Sunday. Though, whether or not a team is able to continue its storybook run into the Super Bowl could depend on the injury report. The status of multiple high-end talents is in doubt for this momentous occasion.

Let's get on with the bad news and keep our hopes up for the good that could be on the way in our latest injury roundup.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel

It was a rough night for the wide receiver/running back hybrid and an exceptionally stressful one for the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Samuel was forced to leave the game twice with two different injuries, making it much harder for quarterback Brock Purdy and the offense to move the ball in rainy Santa Clara.

He was evaluated for a head injury early in the NFC Divisional battle with the Green Bay Packers but returned after being medically cleared. The former All-Pro could not overcome a shoulder injury, however, and did not play a snap in the second half. This issue has already cost him time this season, so concern is naturally high for his availability in the upcoming game against the ravenous Detroit Lions.

Luckily, Samuel avoided serious injury. His likelihood of playing hangs in the balance, though.“I was told this morning that it was 50/50 if Deebo Samuel will be able to go on Sunday,” ESPN's Adam Schefter told The Pat McAfee Show Monday. “He's not going to be at full strength if he's able to play and that's problematic.”

49ers fans will have to make an emergency visit to their cardiologist if they have to watch another important offensive player be sidelined in the NFC Championship.

"I was told this morning that it was 50/50 if Deebo Samuel will be able to go on Sunday.. He's not gonna be at full strength if he's able to play and that's problematic" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VdJSItgZnd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 22, 2024

Lions C Frank Ragnow

The party continued in Detroit after Dan Campbell's feisty group thwarted a fourth-quarter comeback by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Emotions poured out onto Ford Field, as a battle-scarred crowd did its best to comprehend the Lions' first NFC Championship berth since the 1991-92 season. The jubilation overshadowed the consternation felt for the health status of two vital offensive lineman.

We begin with Second-Team All-Pro center Frank Ragnow, who sprained both his knee and ankle in Sunday's 31-23 win. He missed only a few snaps before returning to the field and gutting through the pain, exemplifying the toughness that has come to define these Lions.

Fortunately, Ragnow is unlikely to pay for staying in the game. Early indications are that he should line up for Detroit when it travels to San Francisco.

Lions LG Jonah Jackson

And now for the bad news. 2021 Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson underwent surgery for a slight meniscus tear on Monday and will probably miss the NFC Championship Game. That is a huge blow for a team that relies heavily on its O-Line. Detroit possesses one of the most dangerous and balanced offensive attacks in large part because of its elite protection.

The Lions beat Tampa Bay in the trenches and will have to do the same against the 49ers if they are going to claim their first conference title in franchise history. Jackson could then potentially suit up in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, assuming he recovers quickly.

It must also be noted that backup tight end Brock Wright sustained a forearm injury, prompting the organization to sign three-time Pro Bowl selection Zach Ertz to the practice squad.

Chiefs LG Joe Thuney

After a break last year, the Kansas City Chiefs revisited one of their favorite pastimes- eliminating the Buffalo Bills from the NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes channeled his legendary connection with Travis Kelce in the first half, Isiah Pacheco set the tone on the ground and the defense made a terrific adjustment in the fourth quarter. The reigning champs might not be playing in their sixth-straight AFC Championship, however, if not for the offensive line.

All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, who allowed just two sacks and six hits in almost 1,100 snaps during the regular season (per Pro Football Focus), was forced to exit the action in Buffalo Sunday night with a pectoral strain. Obviously, the ensuing week of practice will determine if he can play in the Chiefs' face-off with the Baltimore Ravens, but this update does at least give him a chance.

Thuney has three Super Bowl rings, so even battle-tested KC could use his big-game experience in M&T Bank Stadium.

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.

Kansas City suffered a significant loss in the divisional round when Willie Gay Jr. was ruled out with a neck injury in the first quarter. He was being employed as a spy on Josh Allen. There is no way of knowing how impactful the 2020 second-round pick would have been against the mobile QB, but plenty of damage was done in his absence.

If Gay can't get right in time for the AFC Championship, imminent two-time MVP Lamar Jackson could run roughshod all over the Chiefs'. As evidenced by their 27-24 victory, though, they have an imposing enough defense to survive certain in-game departures.

All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie sustained an ankle injury but did come back into the game, and safety Mike Edwards is currently in concussion protocol.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Despite looking like the best team in the NFL over the last couple months, the Baltimore Ravens came into Saturday's AFC Wild Card matchup versus the Houston Texans with plenty of postseason baggage. They cleared out a bunch of it with a decisive 34-10 win at home. And they weren't even at full strength.

There was initially some hope that 2021 All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews could return for the Ravens' first postseason game, but he was left on the Injured Reserve. The latest update on his ankle injury is only adding to the uncertainty of his status for the AFC Championship.

But a couple more full practices would surely increases his odds. With the Chiefs' top-notch defense coming into town, Jackson might need all the offensive reinforcements he can get. Though, he and Baltimore are undefeated in the five games without him this season.

The Ravens are in their first AFC Championship Game since 2012. And Mark Andrews could be back. pic.twitter.com/PWk6wdYztn — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2024

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey

Being without one former All-Pro in a must-win game is bad enough, but losing two should normally be unendurable. Having the best defense in the league does afford a team a little margin for error, however. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been hampered by injuries on and off throughout the season, is also up in the air for Sunday.

Head coach John Harbaugh will look to stifle the Chiefs' supporting pass-catchers, which theoretically should be a more manageable task if Humphrey is cleared for action. But an unhealthy corner could be a liability, especially against a future Hall of Famer like Mahomes.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards

The No. 1 seed's injury issues are not just confined to old business, with touchdown magnet Gus Edwards getting banged-up in the fourth quarter versus Houston in the divisional round. He seemingly hurt his left hand on a handoff and sat out the remainder of the contest. Considering Baltimore had a double-digit lead, it's possible Harbaugh and the medical staff were just being cautious.

As is often the case, more can be inferred from his level of practice participation. Edwards' role has diminished the last couple games, and Justice Hill picked up the slack in this one with an efficient 66 rushing yards on 15 carries in the Ravens' wild card victory. Even so, fans will feel a lot more comfortable if Gus the Bus is available to plow his way into the end zone.