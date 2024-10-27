The Tennessee Titans have turned into major sellers ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Tennessee is 1-5 heading into Week 8 and their season feels like it is effectively over. The Titans seemed to double down on that idea, making a number of trades this week. They sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs and traded Ernest Jones IV, whom they acquired themselves just a few months ago, to the Seahawks. However, there's one Titans player who is off limits.

The Titans have apparently fielded several calls from other NFL teams about star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Tennessee reportedly has no plans of moving the two-time Pro Bowler, with the Titans answering every trade offer with the same answer — ‘not happening.'

Simmons may be Tennessee's best defensive player. However, he is not accumulating stats like one of the best players on the team. Simmons has logged 17 total tackles and just one sack through five games played. In fairness, Simmons has also been dealing with injuries this season.

He does not have a ton of help on the defensive line, so it makes sense that opposing teams can devote additional resources to shutting him down.

The Titans clearly plan to build around Simmons moving forward, which is a good sign that the team is not going full rebuild.

Titans banged up heading into Week 8 matchup against Lions

The Titans already faced long odds heading into a road game against the surging Lions. Now they are heavy underdogs who are missing multiple starters.

Tennessee will be without CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad), OL Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring), and LB Cedric Gray (shoulder) against the Lions. The Titans had a chance to have Tyjae Spears, but the team updated their injury report on Saturday to rule Spears out for the game as well.

To make matters worse, Titans QB Will Levis is reportedly a ‘long shot' to play in Week 8. That means that Mason Rudolph is expected to start in his place.

This would be a tough game for Tennessee to win even if they were at full strength.

Titans fans may be in for a tough viewing experience on Sunday if their team does not come up with a great game plan.