The Chicago Bears are raising their third offseason banner in a row, as they earned the title as ‘most improved' over the first wave of free agency. However, it isn't a Super Bowl banner. Instead of something meaningful, it's an offseason champions banner, which doesn't mean a thing. Nonetheless, the moves they've made in the offseason have been impressive and deserve their credit. But could the Bears get even better by constructing a trade for the perfect candidate?

Maybe, but let's look at what the Bears did in free agency so far to get familiar with what they still need.

Bears' 2025 notable free agency moves

After finishing the 2024 season 5-12, the Bears weren't in any position to call themselves a competitive team heading into 2025.

But, with the addition of Ben Johnson as the Bears' new head coach, the Windy City appears to be turning a new leaf.

Along with the new coach and refurbished coaching staff, the Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office got busy before free agency began, building trade offers to attack the trenches since the market appeared relatively dry once the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagged Trey Smith.

Once that happened, the Bears addressed the interior of the offensive line via trade, bypassing the bidding war that ensues within free agency.

TRADE! Bears send 2025 sixth-round pick to Los Angeles Rams for OG Jonah Jackson

With the strong likelihood of Teven Jenkins signing elsewhere in free agency — which he did, inking a deal with the Cleveland Browns — the Bears traded for offensive guard Jonah Jackson. For the price of a 2025 sixth-round pick, Jackson comes across as a better option than what is likely to be found with that pick.

It's also an instant, rather than waiting to see who's available with the fifth-round pick. For a low-risk trade, Jackson could plug a much-needed hole on the offensive line.

TRADE! Bears send 2026 fourth-round pick to Kansas City Chiefs for OG Joe Thuney

In a similar fashion to Jackson, the Bears stayed aggressive in the trade market. This time, Poles knocked on the door of his former home, consulting with the Chiefs on a potential trade for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney.

The Bears acquired Thuney for a 2026 fourth-round pick, which was also rather cheap. Considering the contract extension he required, it makes sense why his trade value was so low.

Bears sign DL Grady Jarrett to 3-year, $42.75 million contract

As their first true splash in free agency, the Bears signed defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Once he was surprisingly released, it didn't take Chicago long to sign their veteran presence on the defensive line.

Although he's approaching 32 years old, the two-time Pro Bowler is a great addition to the Bears' locker room.

Bears sign DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a 3-year, $48 million contract

While Chicago's need for an EDGE was strong heading into the 2025 offseason, the Bears signing Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract was a bit surprising given the lack of production through his first four seasons (16.5 sacks).

However, as a 25-year-old, Odeyingbo could be a productive EDGE under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Bears sign C Drew Dalman to 3-year, $42 million contract

Drew Dalman and the Bears were heavily linked as potential fits in the offseason bidding war before free agency.

However, Chicago eventually signed Dalman, giving Caleb Williams some added protection on the interior.

Bears sign WR Olamide Zaccheaus to 1-year contract (unknown details)

With a receiving corps consisting of DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, some could argue that the Bears didn't need receiver help in 2025.

But, without having true depth at the position, the Bears signed Olamide Zaccheaus, giving Williams an added weapon to his arsenal.

Bears sign WR Devin Duvernay to 1-year contract (unknown details)

Following the move to bring in Zaccheaus, the Bears continued adding receiver help, signing Devin Duvernay in free agency.

Not only can Duvernay help in the passing game, but he's a Pro Bowl kick and punt returner, adding to a lackluster special teams unit in Chicago.

The Bears made other moves — like re-signing Travis Homer — but these were Chicago's most notable offseason acquisitions in 2025.

So, what are their biggest remaining needs after an impressive offseason so far?

Bears' biggest needs heading into 2025

RB, EDGE, SAFETY, LINEBACKER, OL/DL

Following the first couple of waves during free agency, the Bears still have holes to fill if they want to compete in 2025.

Yes, their offensive line looks much better — which should help Williams not get sacked 68 times again — but that wasn't their only position of need.

Even with D'Andre Swift slated as the team's No. 1 running back, he might not be capable of carrying the backfield by himself. And with Roschon Johnson facing injury troubles in his first two seasons in the NFL, he might not be their answer at running back either.

Instead, the Bears could look at the 2025 NFL Draft — possibly drafting Ashton Jeanty — finding younger talent with a similar or even better skillset than Swift.

Along with running back, Chicago could look at improving their EDGE through the draft. Montez Sweat took a step back in 2024, and his production could be positively impacted with added investment to the opposing side of the defensive line.

Then comes the safety and linebacker position.

With Kevin Byard aging and Jaquan Brisker facing obstacles after concussions ended his 2024 season far too early, finding depth and/or starters to replace either of those safeties is a serious need. Even if Byard and Brisker play well in 2025, having the depth and/or replacement ready the following year shouldn't be underestimated.

Following the loss of Jack Sanborn in free agency to the Dallas Cowboys, they need a SAM linebacker — or strongside linebacker.

Whether that's an addition through the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency, the Bears need a SAM linebacker.

Lastly, the Bears could always use more help in the trenches.

Even if it isn't for the 2025 season, having replacements ready for when they're needed is important.

Since the Bears utilized free agency to address needs in their offensive and defensive line, the need for their replacements — when age catches up to them — is an important need, too.

But, with that out of the way, who is the Bears' perfect trade target in the 2025 NFL offseason?

Michael Mayer might be Bears' perfect trade target

Although tight end wasn't listed on their list of biggest needs, it very well could.

Even with Cole Kmet signing a four-year, $50 million contract extension in 2023, Michael Mayer could be a great addition to the Bears offense in 2025.

As the No. 35 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mayer joined a Las Vegas Raiders team that was far from being considered a contending team.

Just an insane catch by Michael Mayer. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/ZLOq55TU4J — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 22, 2022 Expand Tweet

Between quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brian Hoyer, Mayer didn't have the best arms throwing to him as a rookie.

In his rookie season, Mayer hauled in 27 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

However, in his second season, Mayer took a significant step back in the offense following the selection of Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick in 2024.

And due to Bowers' historic rookie season, Mayer might be a perfect trade target for the Bears, bringing in a player they could utilize better.

Not only does it line up for the Bears, but the Raiders are reportedly open to trading Mayer.

At the price of a fourth or fifth-round draft pick in 2025 or 2026, that should be enough value to trade for Mayer, pairing him with another Notre Dame tight end in Kmet.

Now, why would the Bears want to trade for Michael Mayer if they already have Kmet?

Great question.

Michael Mayer's fit in Bears, Ben Johnson's offense

As an offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2024, Johnson — Chicago's new head coach — ran a lot of 12 personnel. That means the offensive formation has two tight ends, two receivers, and one running back.

So, to translate that into relevancy for Michael Mayer and the Bears, Johnson could utilize him and Kmet on the field at the same time.

In 2024, the Lions ran 12 personnel on 32.2% of offensive plays, ranking third in the NFL, per SumerSports.

Maybe that was just a tactic with Detroit's offense, but with his history as a tight ends coach, the logic is understandable on why he might prefer more of them on the field than other coaches.

Now, Johnson made it clear that his blueprint for the Bears in 2025 isn't to just copy and paste what he did with the Lions and pray it works. Instead, he plans on utilizing the collective strengths of the team already and finding ways to succeed with what the Bears already do well.

In a sense, he made it clear that he's not going to try forcing a square peg into a circular hole. As a coach who speaks like he has his head on correctly, the Bears' actions have backed that up so far throughout his first offseason as a head coach.

However, Michael Mayer could be that perfect target if there's a way to make the Bears instantly better for the price of a Day 3 pick in the 2025 or 2026 NFL Draft.

And if he's truly on the market, Chicago should be kicking the tires relatively aggressively.