The Green Bay Packers lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. Despite quarterback Jordan Love returning from a knee injury to play in the game, the Packers lost by two points to the still undefeated Vikings. It was a frustrating game for Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, who was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Officials didn’t notice LaFleur attempting to call a time out, which prompted the Packers coach to angrily rip off his headset and run onto the field. LaFleur’s outburst was seen by the refs and he was flagged for the foul. Now the NFL has levied a fine against him as well. LaFleur was hit with a $14,069 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X.

The league is aggressively handing out fines to players and coaches alike this season. Many of the fines thus far have been part of an effort to crackdown on helmet-to-helmet hits initiated by offensive players. And most of those fines have been for hits that weren’t penalized during the game.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was fined a whopping $45,020 for lowering his helmet and making contact with a defender during a run in the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Despite the fine, no flag was thrown on Jacobs’ for unnecessary roughness.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was fined for an outburst directed at officials

More recently Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet was fined $45,020 for a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 4. He was acting as the lead blocker for fellow Seattle RB Kenneth Walker III on the play and, like Jacobs, he wasn’t penalized at the time.

The NFL isn’t limiting its Saturday fine day to offensive players only. The league is happy to go after defenders as well. Two Los Angeles Chargers players were hit with a combined $89,177 in fines for illegal hits in Week 4. Khalil Mack owes $22,511 for using his helmet during a pass rush and teammate Denzel Perryman drew a $66,666 penalty for unnecessary roughness after launching himself into Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

Wide receivers were also included in the NFL’s fine-fest as Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb drew a $25,324 fine for two unsportsmanlike conduct issues in Week 4. Lamb was called out by the league for taunting on a long touchdown reception against the New York Giants and received a second fine for making a “violent gesture” that appears to be the dreaded “finger guns” celebration.

The Packers fell to 2-2 on the season following their humbling loss to the Vikings. The team will look to pick up their third win of the year in Week 5 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams. While the Packers will have Love back under center on Sunday, they will be without receiver Romeo Doubs after he was placed on the suspension list by the team. Doubs will sit out Week 5 after ditching practice in protest of what he perceives as a diminished role on offense.