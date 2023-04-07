UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 is officially set as 23 fighters took to the scales Friday morning to weigh in for their respective bouts. There’s a buzz in the air as UFC makes its return to Miami for the first time since 2003. With the 305 being a hotbed for MMA camps and training, it’s surprising that it took this long for the UFC to make its return to a city with a true fighting spirit. UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira will defend his title against the man he took it from, former reigning Champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya will look for his first win over ‘Poatan’ in their long, storied rivalry dating back to their Glory Kickboxing days.

The Co-Main Event will feature one of the best jiu-jitsu specialists in the world Gilbert Burns take on Miami’s favorite son Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal has his eyes set on a title shot against Leon Edwards if he can win, and may hang the gloves up in his hometown if he loses. Gilbert Burns has other plans as he looks to cement himself once again in the title conversation. Below, we’ll recap the weigh-ins and provide you with results ahead of the fights. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC 287 predictions and picks.

Recap

22 out of the 23 fighters were able to make weight as Christian Rodriguez was the only fighter to miss. He did so by one pound and will forfeit 20% of his fight purse to his opponent, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., who looked great on the scales coming into this one. Adesanya was first to the scales and weighed in a half-pound under the limit in true championship fashion. Michelle Waterson-Gomez looked great on the scale and looks to be in one of the best shapes of her life. Kevin Holland weighed in shortly after and looked somewhat drained. He broke his hand badly in his last fight, so be mindful that he may be coming into this fight with an injury on his dominant right hand.

Adrian Yanez looked very strong and confident on the scales. His opponent, Rob Font, didn’t have the same energy but looked like he had an easier time with this cut than in previous bouts. Look for both of these guys to be on their A-game come Saturday. Ignacio Bahamondes and Trey Ogden both made weight for their Catchweight bout as they both take this fight on short notice.

Gilbert Burns looked exceptional on the scales and has been training for this fight like it was an all-out war. In his interview with the UFC commentary team, Burns watched Masvidal weigh in and gave him his props for looking good, but emphasized the difference in conditioning between the two. Masvidal looked very lean on the scales and didn’t have many issues with this cut. He seems to have put on more lean muscle and less bulk, so don’t be surprised if we see a quicker Masvidal on Saturday. Finally, Alex Pereira was one of the last five fighters to weigh in, which he did so at 185 lbs on the dot. For how massive of a human he is, it’s astonishing that he cuts this amount of weight and was rumored to have weighed 205 lbs just the other day. He’s looking healthy and scarier than ever ahead of this matchup with his rival Adesanya. Take a look at the results of the UFC 287 weigh-in below.

UFC 287 Weigh-In Results

Main Card ( 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT )

Alex Pereira (185) vs. (184.5) Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. (171) Jorge Masvidal

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rob Font (135) vs. (135.5) Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. (171) Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. (137) Christian Rodriguez*

Prelims ( 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT )

Chris Curtis (186) vs. (185)Kelvin Gastelum

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (116) vs. (115.5) Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. (185.5) Joe Pyfer

Karl Williams (241) vs. (249.5) Chase Sherman

Early Prelims ( 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT )

Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. (115.5) Loopy Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5) vs. (159.5) Trey Ogden

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146) vs. (145.5) Steve Garcia

Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (116)