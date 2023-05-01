Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen Curry made NBA Playoffs history in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors made sure to celebrate it in style after the contest.

Curry exploded for 50 points to propel the Warriors to the 120-100 Game 7 win over the Kings, breaking the record (48 points) previously held by Kevin Durant for the most points scored in a Game 7. Not only that, but he also joined Michael Jordan in an exclusive old man club as the only two players to score at least 200 points in a postseason series. The Dubs sharpshooter tallied a total of 236 points in the series.

Naturally, the whole Warriors squad is hyped up over Curry’s achievement. In the locker room, the rest of the team kept cheering for Curry after head coach Steve Kerr noted how special his 50 points in a Game 7 is.

Steve Kerr: "Steph had 50 points in a Game 7? How many people have done that?" Warriors players: "Zero! Zero! Zero!" Curry had a performance for the ages 🙌pic.twitter.com/jmqLhxiCGH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2023

Stephen Curry definitely deserves the recognition he’s getting. While there have been a number of players who have scored 50 points in a series-clinching game, no one has done it before in a Game 7 where the season is on the line. Imagine how much pressure there was for Curry as the Dubs’ leader and main star, but he made scoring 50 look easy and effortless.

Draymond Green himself had nothing but great words to say for Curry after the win, describing his teammate as a “rare” player. Other stars like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan and many others didn’t hold back in praising the Warriors marksman as well.

Curry pulled off a performance for the ages, and while the job is far from over, he certainly has every reason to celebrate.