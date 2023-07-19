Earlier today we got confirmation of Madden 24's top two RBs. The Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb and San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey lead the Running back class. Who else joins them as the top rated Half Backs in Madden 24?

The official Madden NFL Twitter shared the top 20 players in this position on their Twitter:

Nick Chubb (97) Christian McCaffrey (96) Josh Jacobs (95) Derrick Henry (94) Saquon Barkley (93) Dalvin Cook (91) Austin Ekeler (89) Johnathan Taylor (89) Tony Pollard (88) Aaron Jones (88) Joe Mixon (87) Kenneth Walker III (87) Miles Sanders (86) Alvin Kamara (86) Cordarrelle Patterson (85) Jamaal Williams (85) Travis Etienne Jr. (84) Ezekiel Elliott (84) Najee Harris (83) Dameon Pierce (83)

Who will be Top 🔟 after this season?#Madden24 RB ratings https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3 pic.twitter.com/I3c1GkfXFO — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 19, 2023

There's a lot to talk about here. First off, despite the amount of praise Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley receive, it's actually Chubb and McCaffrey who lead the list. McCaffrey is a literal cheat code, but like Barkley he's prone to injury. Chubb, on the other hand, is an under appreciated three-down back finally getting the recognition he deserves.

It's surprising to see both Barkley and Jacobs so high on the list, considering they may not even see any playing time this year. It all depends on how their contract situations end.

Additionally, it's amusing to see Ezekiel Elliott made the list. He had a down year in 2022 as Tony Pollard emerged as the top RB for the Cowboys. He now remains team-less. But hey, he's a top 20 RB. Might be a decent pick up for your franchise team.

Shoutout to Cordarrelle Patterson making the list. You may look at his stats and wonder what the big deal is. But Falcons fans will tell you how exciting he is to watch. He earns this rating not because of his stats, but because how much the versatile utility player contributes.

Madden 24 Rating Reveals – When & Where to Watch

Here is the Rating Reveal Schedule for Madden 24 and where to watch:

In addition to Madden NFL's twitter page, the following programs are where you can see the Rating Reveals:

Get Up (8am – 10am ET) 99 Club Player Reveals

SportsCenter (12pm – 2pm ET) Top 10 Players (Per Position)

First Take (10am – 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm – 5pm ET) Expanded Coverage and Analysis



In other news, Cowboys Guard Zack Martin officially joined the 99 club today. It marks the first time a guard had a 99 overall rating in Madden since 2003. The last guard to receive the honor was another Cowboys Guard Larry Allen Jr.

Madden 24 comes out August 18th, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition get the game with three days of early access.

for more Madden NFL 24 news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.