Madden 24's Rating Reveals are underway. Earlier today we found out Zack Martin is joining the 99 club, the first time for a guard since 2003. He's joined by Justin Jefferson and Aaron Donald. We also got to find out the top running backs in the game, who are lead by Browns' RB Nick Chubb and the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey.

In addition to his rating reveal, Madden's Official Twitter posted the overalls today for the top 20 offensive linemen:

Zack Martin (99) Trent Williams (98) Lane Johnson (98) Laremy Tunsil (95) Chris Lindstrom (93) Joel Bitonio (92) Tristan Wirfs (92) Quenton Nelson (92) Jason Kelce (92) Andrew Thomas (92) Terrron Armstead (91) Creed Humphrey (90) David Bakhtiari (90) Ronnie Stanley (90) Joe Thuney (89) Tyron Smith (89) Ryan Ramczyk (89) Corely Linsley (88) Frank Ragnow (88) Ryan Jensen (87)

It's surprising to see Eagles' C Jason Kelce get a 92 overall despite being a part of one of the best rushing attacks in the league. One may argue Jalen Hurts' mobility makes his job easier, but we'd argue the other way around. Hurts wouldn't be able to get so much time in or out of the pocket without his elite offensive line, lead by Kelce. Additionally, many of Hurts' QB sneak touchdowns are in part due to Kelce's power.

Speaking of the Eagles, it's surprising to see Lane Johnson get a 98 overall despite not allowing a sack since November of 2020. I mean, what else must the man do to prove he's the best in the league?

Of course, Trent Williams once again remains a top two offensive lineman. Despite his age, the veteran shows no signs of slowing down and remains one of the most important players on SF's roster.

Martin's currently dealing with contractual issues that may see him miss playing time. Perhaps this gives Williams and Johnson the chance to usurp him throughout the year and become the best rated linemen. We'll see as Martin's situation unfolds.

Madden 24 Rating Reveals – When & Where to Watch

Here is the Rating Reveal Schedule for Madden 24 and where to watch:

Monday – Wide Receivers & Safeties

Wide Receivers & Safeties Tuesday – Edge Rushers & Defensive Linemen

Edge Rushers & Defensive Linemen Wednesday – Running Backs & Offensive Linemen

Running Backs & Offensive Linemen Thursday – Cornerbacks

Cornerbacks Friday – Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Sunday @ 1:00 PM ET– Full Madden 24 Ratings Breakdown

Get Up (8 – 10am ET) 99 Club Players

SportsCenter (12 – 2pm ET) Top 10 Players (Position)

First Take (10am – 12pm ET) & NFL Live (4pm – 5pm ET) Expanded Coverage



Martin officially joined the 99 club earlier today. It marks the first time a guard had a 99 overall rating in Madden since 2003.

Madden 24 releases August 18th, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Deluxe Edition owners can receive three days of early access via pre-order

