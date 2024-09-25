The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten off to a great start of the 2024 NFL season. Dallas has a record of 1-2 and is on a two-game losing streak, quickly falling behind Philadelphia and a surging Washington team in the NFC East. The Cowboys play a crucial Thursday Night Football game against the Giants that will put the losing team in a tough spot.

There is no love lost between the Giants and Cowboys, which is one of the league's top rivalries. However, that animosity apparently does not extend to the world of fantasy football.

Cowboys star defensive player Micha Parsons admitted that he tried to draft Malik Nabers to his fantasy team.

“Someone took him right before my pick,” Parsons said. “He's another guy, he's legit. I'm excited to play against him.”

Malik Nabers was one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. It is easy to imagine him being viewed as the WR1 in a draft class that doesn't feature Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers had a breakout performance in Week 3 against the Browns, hauling in eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. This came one week after he torched the Commanders for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Both Nabers and Parsons don't seem to be going anywhere soon. Maybe Parsons can draft his division rival next year.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons on confronting teammates amid early-season struggles

None of that means that Micah Parsons is not taking the Cowboys' struggles seriously.

Parsons passed along the message he shared with his teammates to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“I mean, everyone says (they are vibing) but then again we got to see what happens Thursday,” Parsons stated. “It's very hard to tell because everyone was nodding their head like, ‘Yeah, we all agree.' But at the same time, it's not (showing) out on the field. I feel like as a competitor, at some point, you got to be prideful enough to say, ‘I'm not going to allow this to happen to me.' I just feel like some people are just allowing them to keep getting smacked in the face. When are you going to stand up?”

Parsons is looking for accountability from his teammates.

However, he is not yet ready to blame individual players. Some fans put the blame squarely on QB Dak Prescott, but Parsons is not willing to go there at this point in the season.

“I just feel like I'm not there yet to go to someone,” Parsons explained. “It's hard to just blame one particular person for one thing. I don't think that's right.”

Either way, the Cowboys need to get their act together in a hurry. Hopefully they can take care of business on Thursday night against the Giants.