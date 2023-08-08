The New York Jets are set to take center stage with the return of HBO's “Hard Knocks.” Viewers will get an inside look at Aaron Rodgers' first training camp with the Jets. Fans can watch “Hard Knocks” through multiple avenues, with either a cable package or streaming.

Let's take a closer look the Jets' “Hard Knocks” season, including the date, time and streaming information for HBO's hit show.

How to Watch Jets' Hard Knocks

The first episode of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets” premiers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Aug. 8 on HBO. “Hard Knocks” will stream live on Max at 10 p.m. ET and remain available for Max subscribers to watch at any time. The hour-long episode will re-air on HBO2 at midnight ET Wednesday.

The Jets' “Hard Knocks” season is set to last for five episodes. With one episode per week, the “Hard Knocks” finale will air just a few days before Aaron Rodgers makes his Jets' debut. New York will host the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Week 1. The 2023 opener is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Tuesday's episode is expected to take a look at the start of Jets training camp and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 on Aug. 3 in the first exhibition game of the 2023 season. New York has three preseason games remaining.

Jets' Hard Knocks Return

The 2023 season marks the second time that the Jets will be featured on “Hard Knocks.” New York's first appearance on the HBO series took place ahead of the 2010 season. It might've been the best season in “Hard Knocks” history.

The 2010 Jets were coming off a trip to the AFC Championship Game. The team was led by some of the most interesting characters in the NFL, including head coach Rex Ryan, quarterback Mark Sanchez and linebacker Bart Scott. It's no surprise that all three former Jets went on to have successful careers in the media.

Ryan's “snack” speech is possibly the most memorable moment ever shown on “Hard Knocks.” The season followed the holdout of future Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis. No other “Hard Knocks” season drew more viewers than the Jets did 13 years ago. Given the interest around Rodgers and New York, the 2023 Jets were also the perfect choice for HBO, whether the team likes it or not.

Hard Knocks History

The 2010 Jets followed their appearance on the HBO series by reaching a second straight AFC Championship Game, upsetting Peyton Manning and Tom Brady along the way in the playoffs. It was the furthest that any team in the show's history has gone.

New York has Super Bowl expectations with Rodgers in the fold, but no team has ever won its conference after being featured on “Hard Knocks.” The Detroit Lions missed the playoffs last year, though they did have a six-win improvement after appearing on the show. Two years ago, “Hard Knocks” followed the Dallas Cowboys before America's Team won the NFC East with a 12-5 record. The Cowboys were defeated on Wild-Card Weekend.

The Jets made it no secret that they didn't want to be part of the show. New York ultimately had no choice in the matter. NFL rules stipulate that teams can only turn down a “Hard Knocks” offer if they've made two straight playoff appearances, have a first-year head coach or have been featured on the show within the past decade.