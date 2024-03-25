Wild things happen over the final month of the NBA regular season. Obviously, injuries play a big role in how the standings shape up in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. But another underlying factor that everyone always tends to overlook are teams that begin playing their best basketball over the last few weeks of the season. That leads us to the Houston Rockets in this week's edition of the NBA Power Rankings.

Once thought to be on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention, especially with Most Improved Player candidate Alperen Sengun suffering a season-ending leg injury, the Rockets have arguably been the best team in the league as of late, next to the Boston Celtics. Houston has won eight straight games and 10 of their last 11 games in total.

During this span, the Rockets have picked up key wins over the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers. The most important aspect of this run is that Houston is handling business against the bottom-tier teams in this league, allowing them to inch closer to the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

The story for the Rockets in recent weeks has been their offense. Since March 2, the Rockets rank second in offensive rating and first in scoring with an average of 122.6 points per game. Three-point shooting has also been a key to success for them, as Houston has shot 38.9 percent from the perimeter over their last 11 games.

Although Sengun is lost for the year due to injury, Jalen Green has stepped up in a huge way when his team has needed him most. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are the veteran leaders in Houston, but it has been Green who has become the best scoring option for his team. The Rockets' offense has flowed through Green during their recent hot streak, allowing the 22-year-old guard to remind everyone that he has a chance to become an elite offensive weapon in this league.

“I've coached a lot of high-level scorers,” head coach Ime Udoka said after the team's recent 147-119 victory over the Utah Jazz, a game in which Green recorded 41 points to lead all scorers. “This is right up there with them. The streak he's going on right now, it's not easy by any means, regardless who it is to drop 40 in the league consistently.”

The thing about the Rockets that makes them so dangerous pertaining to the NBA Power Rankings and race to the playoffs is that they are of the mindset that they truly have nothing to lose. Nobody expected the Rockets to bounce back and be in a position to contend for a playoff spot. With 12 games remaining on their schedule, this is where Houston now finds themselves.

The NBA Power Rankings have once again been shaken up as new teams enter the top 10 to try and contend against the likes of the Celtics. However, it is the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Rockets who are making the most noise for different reasons in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament picture.

1. Boston Celtics (-)

2023-24 Record: 57-14, Upcoming schedule: at ATL (3/25), at ATL (3/28), at NOP (3/30)

The Boston Celtics are just three wins away from getting to the 60-win mark for the first time since the 2008-09 season. With two matchups against the Atlanta Hawks and a road game against the New Orleans Pelicans approaching, it's possible that Boston could cross this threshold this week. All of these wins are great and will allow Boston to claim the top spot in the league ahead of the playoffs, but the only thing on this team's mind is getting back to the NBA Finals.

At this point, there is no reason to believe that this won't happen. The Celtics own the league's best offense, they have arguably the best defensive group in the league with their amazing starting five, and they have only lost three games since the start of February.

This team has sat at the top of the NBA Power Rankings for weeks now. In order to beat the Celtics, you have to be able to score in bunches with a little bit of luck due to how great their defense is. So far, it seems like only the Denver Nuggets have been able to solve them.

2. Denver Nuggets (-)

2023-24 Record: 50-21, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (3/25), vs. PHX (3/27), vs. MIN (3/29), vs. CLE (3/31)

Everyone wants to be talking about the Celtics at the top of the NBA Power Rankings. However, the Nuggets defeated them twice in their only two meetings this season, and they have won 14 of their 16 games since the All-Star break. During this stretch, Denver has defeated Boston, and they also went on the road to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikola Jokic has obviously been the driving force for this team, but the Nuggets as a whole are truly playing their best basketball of the season right now.

So far in March, Michael Porter Jr. has averaged 19.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6 percent from three-point range. As for Jamal Murray, he is averaging 22.7 points while also dishing out an average of 8.2 assists per game. The story for Denver has been them getting back to their roots on the defensive side of the floor, holding their opponents under 110 points in four of their last six games.

A big week approaches in Denver, as they can potentially widen their lead at the top of the Western Conference. Matchups with the Phoenix Suns and Timberwolves, as well as a home game against an unpredictable Cleveland Cavaliers team, give the Nuggets the confidence and resume needed to once again claim the top spot in the West.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2023-24 Record: 49-21, Upcoming schedule: at NOP (3/26), vs. HOU (3/27), vs. PHX (3/29), at NYK (3/21)

The Oklahoma City Thunder now trail the Nuggets by a half-game at the top of the Western Conference standings after the Milwaukee Bucks pummeled them 118-93 on Sunday. Weird things happen on Sunday nights in the NBA, and this was yet another instance of the league throwing us a curveball, as the Thunder were held under 100 points for the first time since November 10. The 93 points scored by the Thunder in this game were their fewest in a game all season.

Perhaps it is time to start being watchful of this young Oklahoma City team, as their inexperience may begin to show come playoff time against some of the better teams in the league. Then again, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't back down to anybody, and he has what it takes to lead the Thunder past the first round.

The Thunder are on the verge of getting their 50th win of the season, which would mark the first time they have crossed this plateau since the 2015-16 season. That year, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook led the team to the Western Conference Finals. Could SGA do the same for Oklahoma City this year?

4. Milwaukee Bucks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 46-25, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (3/26), at NOP (3/28), at ATL (3/30)

A win on Sunday against the Thunder has the Bucks moving up one spot in the NBA Power Rankings. Aside from their depth, which showed out in this win over Oklahoma City, Milwaukee finally has their three stars — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton on the court together.

This trio has a chance to really catch fire ahead of the playoffs, especially given all of their unique skillsets and how they mesh with one another. Lillard has always been known to be an elite-level scorer who can rack up assists as a playmaker. For Middleton, he is a dangerous mid-range player who can also lead his team in passing. For Giannis, there is nothing he can't do, as the superstar big man fills in the gaps around his fellow stars.

The key to Milwaukee finding success, especially come time for the playoffs, lies on the defensive side of the ball. Doc Rivers has seemed to unlock this team's potential on defense, which is why we shouldn't expect another early playoff exit from the Bucks.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (-1)

2023-24 Record: 46-22, Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (3/27), at DEN (3/29), vs. CHI (3/31)

Without Karl-Anthony Towns, many thought that there would be a significant drop-off for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since Towns went down with his torn meniscus, the Timberwolves have gone 6-3, picking up wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Cavs, and Warriors. As has been the case all season, Minnesota is continuing their success because of how stout they are on defense.

Since Towns' injury, the Timberwolves rank seventh in defensive rating. On offense, the Timberwolves scoring numbers have declined slightly, but they have shot 39.3 percent from three-point range over their last nine games. Additionally, Minnesota has averaged just 11.2 turnovers per game during this span, the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Timberwolves are taking care of the basketball, shooting the three-ball well, and locking in defensively. This is a recipe for success, inching closer to the playoffs. However, if the season ended today, Minnesota would have to play the Suns in the first round of the playoffs, a series they would have a tough time winning without Towns.

6. New Orleans Pelicans (-)

2023-24 Record: 44-27, Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (3/26), vs. MIL (3/28), vs. BOS (3/30)

The most underrated team that nobody is talking about in the Western Conference has to be the New Orleans Pelicans. Now just a half-game out from taking the 4-seed from the Clippers, the Pelicans are beginning to look like the contending threat many thought they would become after giving the 1-seeded Suns a run for their money in the 2021 playoffs.

The bad news for the Pels is that Brandon Ingram's status for the remainder of the regular season is in question due to a bone contusion in his left knee. Ingram will be re-evaluated by the team next week. In Ingram's absence, Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado have done a fantastic job of supplying Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum with the balanced two-way play needed.

This week, New Orleans faces the gauntlet of all gauntlets with three straight matchups against the Thunder, Bucks, and Celtics. This is a true test for them, especially without Ingram on the floor. Should they pass it, perhaps it is time to start buying championship stock in the team from The Big Easy.

7. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 41-29, Upcoming schedule: at UTA (3/25), at SAC (3/26), at SAC (3/29), at HOU (3/31)

It is really tough to figure out the Dallas Mavericks right now. On one hand, they have picked up some impressive victories, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving looking like the best offensive duo in the league. Then again, the Mavs have found unique ways to lose some games due to their defense taking some nights off. Currently 12 games above .500 on the season, Dallas finds themselves as the 8-seed in the Western Conference.

This week is going to be very telling as to what the immediate future holds for the Mavs. If they can rattle off back-to-back road wins against the Sacramento Kings, as well as pick up at least one other win against either the Utah Jazz or Rockets, they will be in a position to possibly overtake the Suns and Kings for the 6-seed in the Western Conference.

It is imperative that Dallas avoid the play-in tournament because of the injury concerns they are always dealing with pertaining to Doncic and Irving. The healthier this team is, the better chance they have of advancing past the opening round of the playoffs.

8. Los Angeles Clippers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 44-26, Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (3/25), at PHI (3/27), at ORL (3/29), at CHA (3/31)

Once again, the Los Angeles Clippers have moved down the NBA Power Rankings. This is due to their struggles ever since the All-Star break.

Over their last 17 games, the Clippers have posted an 8-9 record, losing six straight games to teams that currently have a winning record. Ultimately, this team has really struggled on the defensive side of the court in recent weeks, which now has them on the verge of slipping into the play-in tournament region of the standings.

“It's very frustrating,” head coach Tyronn Lue said after Sunday's 121-107 loss at home to the Philadelphia 76ers. “I'm huge on execution on both sides of the basketball, and we talk about it every day, just not taking shortcuts and doing it the right way. I think they're frustrated as well.”

From Lue calling out his team to the Clippers being visibly frustrated on the court, not much is trending in a positive direction for this group right now. While they certainly have a chance to make noise in the playoffs with James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are currently trending down.

9. Phoenix Suns (+2)

2023-24 Record: 42-29, Upcoming schedule: at SAS (3/25), at DEN (3/27), at OKC (3/29)

Since March 5, the Phoenix Suns have gone 7-3, and their offense is looking the best it has all season with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the floor together. Their only three losses during this span came against the Celtics (twice) and the Bucks, the two best teams in the East.

The Suns have beaten Denver this season, they played the Thunder tightly, and they scored 133 total points the only time they played the Timberwolves. As the playoffs near, the Suns are the one team in the Western Conference that nobody wants to play simply because there is no way to stop their offense. This is especially true when Grayson Allen is also hitting his shots from the perimeter.

Just this past week, Phoenix handled business by taking down mediocre teams that stood in their way. The Suns were able to get wins over Philadelphia, Atlanta, and San Antonio by an average of 17 points per game. Look out for the Suns, as this is a team that has the capability to beat any team in a seven-game series.

10. Orlando Magic (+4)

2023-24 Record: 42-29, Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (3/27), vs. LAC (3/29), vs. MEM (3/30)

The Orlando Magic are the biggest sleeper team in the Eastern Conference. Although they are young, Jamahl Mosley has his team playing at the highest level possible. Quite honestly, they may just be the most poised and focused team in the Eastern Conference when it comes to executing their plans every single game. This is why Mosley deserves high recognition in the Coach of the Year race.

After winning 12 out of 16 games since the All-Star break, Orlando has put themselves in a position where they are just one game back of the 3-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. The Magic have also worked their way inside the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings.

Defense is the name of the game for this group, as the Magic rank first in the league in defensive rating since the All-Star break.

11. New York Knicks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 42-28, Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (3/25), at TOR (3/27), at SAS (3/29), vs. OKC (3/31)

Like the Magic, the New York Knicks are also in a position to possibly grab the 3-seed from the Cavs. New York is a half-game behind Cleveland in the standings, and the Knicks are beginning to find their footing once more.

Even with Julius Randle still sidelined due to his shoulder injury and OG Anunoby once again out due to his ongoing elbow issues, Jalen Brunson has managed to keep the Knicks afloat. Aside from his ridiculous scoring numbers, the Knicks as a whole have been getting work done defensively, only allowing an average of 106 points per game to their opponents this past week. Since the All-Star break, New York ranks fourth in defensive rating.

The Knicks are simply one of those teams that wear their opponents down. They are smart, and they always seem to win the mental battle with their poise, which is why New York can surely make a deep postseason run with or without Randle in the fold.

12. Cleveland Cavaliers (-2)

2023-24 Record: 43-28, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (3/25), at CHA (3/27), vs. PHI (3/29), at DEN (3/31)

The Cavs may be in a little bit of trouble. Although Evan Mobley returned on Sunday night after missing nine straight games with an ankle injury, Cleveland extended their losing streak to three games, losing 121-84 on the road against the Miami Heat. This is now six losses in their last eight games for the Cavs.

Matters are only going to get worse for the Cavaliers due to the fact that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury that has limited his athletic prowess. Mitchell also recently underwent surgery to address a nasal fracture.

The only bright spot for Cleveland right now is that they play the Charlotte Hornets twice, followed by a beat-up 76ers team this week. There is no better time for the Cavaliers to pick up wins than this week, especially because they need to in order to avoid falling below the 4-seed in the East.

13. Los Angeles Lakers (+3)

2023-24 Record: 39-32, Upcoming schedule: at MIL (3/26), at MEM (3/27), at IND (3/29), at BKN (3/31)

After they won the very first NBA In-Season Tournament in December, the Los Angeles Lakers fell down the NBA Power Rankings and have been in the play-in tournament region of the standings ever since. Now, LeBron James and Co. are following a similar approach to last season: turn things on ahead of the playoffs.

Don't look now, but the Lakers are 39-32, just 2.5 games behind the Mavs and Kings for one of the 7-seed vs. 8-seed spots in the play-in region. Not to mention, they are three games behind the Suns for the 6-seed with 11 games remaining. Nobody said it was going to be easy, but the Lakers still have a path to earning an actual playoff spot this season.

Anthony Davis is healthy, James is getting the help he needs on offense, and Los Angeles as a whole looks a lot more complete than they did a few weeks ago. The Lakers have won five of their last seven games, averaging 122.6 points per game during this span.

14. Sacramento Kings (-1)

2023-24 Record: 41-29, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (3/25), vs. DAL (3/26), vs. DAL (3/29), vs. UTA (3/31)

The Sacramento Kings have picked up some really great wins this season. Recently, they rattled off back-to-back double-digit victories over the Bucks and Lakers. However, the Kings have also suffered some treacherous losses, like their seven-point defeat at the hands of the awful Washington Wizards this past week.

Defense is still a problem for the Kings, and their offense tends to have lapses at times when De'Aaron Fox is not on the court. The main problem Sacramento has right now is keeping Keegan Murray in a box to try and mold him into someone he's not. If the Kings would just let Murray play freely and let him be himself, they would have no deficiencies on offense.

At this time, the Kings look like a very beatable team in the play-in region of the standings. It is not surprising to see them fall once again in the NBA Power Rankings.

15. Indiana Pacers (-6)

2023-24 Record: 40-32, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (3/25), at CHI (3/27), vs. LAL (3/29)

Another team that is trending in the wrong direction in this week's NBA Power Rankings is the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is not playing with the same intensity he held earlier in the season, and the Pacers just don't look like one of the better squads in the Eastern Conference.

Despite currently occupying the 6-seed in the East, it's hard to imagine the Pacers holding onto this spot, especially with the 76ers and Heat rapidly approaching in the standings. What is interesting is that Indiana's defense has improved over their last six games, as they have allowed an average of 116.5 points per game during this span. However, they are just 3-3 after losing 150-145 on Sunday to the Lakers.

16. Miami Heat (+1)

2023-24 Record: 39-32, Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (3/26), vs. POR (3/29), at WAS (3/31)

Now is the time we usually see Erik Spoelstra's Heat kick things into higher gear. Following a four-game losing streak, the Heat have won four of their last six games: two against the Detroit Pistons and two against the Cavs. Their 121-84 win against Cleveland on Sunday seemed like a turning point for Miami.

Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier, and Bam Adebayo combined for only 44 points in this contest, as the Heat got all sorts of production on offense from Patty Mills, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, and Thomas Bryant. At the end of the day, defense is still the main point of emphasis for the Heat, as they have held their opponents under 110 points in five of their last six games.

Could the Heat rise up from the play-in region to grab the 6-seed or better in the East?

17. Houston Rockets (+2)

2023-24 Record: 35-35, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (3/25), at OKC (3/27), at UTA (3/29), vs. DAL (3/31)

The Rockets may just be the hottest team in the league right now, hence their rise in the NBA Power Rankings. Jalen Green has been fantastic as of late, and the Rockets seem to be a team that is on a mission to claim the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. To make matters even better, they could knock out the Warriors from playoff contention, their long-time rivals.

Currently riding an eight-game win streak, the Rockets will be tested this upcoming week with a road game against the Thunder as well as a home matchup against the Mavs. It is worth mentioning that Houston will be short-handed in their frontcourt on Monday when they play the Portland Trail Blazers due to Jabari Smith Jr. being suspended one game.

Nonetheless, the Rockets are on the verge of jumping into the play-in region of the standings after being on the brink of elimination. This has been quite the turnaround for Ime Udoka and his young squad.

18. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 39-32, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (3/25), vs. LAC (3/27), at CLE (3/29), at TOR (3/31)

It is still hard to completely judge the Philadelphia 76ers because they are an incomplete team. Without Joel Embiid, they are a fringe play-in team that relies on their ability to control the pace of play. However, they are unable to do so at times as a result of their offensive lapses.

As it pertains to the NBA Power Rankings, the Sixers are a low-tier team that doesn't present much upside trending towards the playoffs. Perhaps this will change if Embiid is able to return to the court in any capacity.

19. Golden State Warriors (-4)

2023-24 Record: 36-34, Upcoming schedule: at MIA (3/26), at ORL (3/27), at CHA (3/29), at SAS (3/31)

One week after rising up to No. 15 in the NBA Power Rankings, the Golden State Warriors have once again fallen and are on the verge of being a bottom-10 team in this league. Consistency has been an issue for the Warriors all year, and Stephen Curry just doesn't have the same supporting cast anymore.

Klay Thompson has been ineffective, Andrew Wiggins is struggling, and the Warriors' defense has been horrendous at times. What is very troublesome for Golden State is that they have lost a league-high 13 games when trailing by as many as 12 points, according to Warriors on NBCS. Now, after losing 114-110 on Sunday to the Timberwolves, the Warriors are just one game ahead of the Rockets in the standings.

There is a very real chance that Golden State could miss postseason action altogether with their core perfectly healthy. Should this happen, it is not hard to believe that the Warriors core will head in a different direction during the offseason.

20. Chicago Bulls (-)

2023-24 Record: 34-37, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (3/25), vs. IND (3/27), at BKN (3/29), at MIN (3/31)

What is it about the Chicago Bulls and having breakout guards this season? Coby White has been enjoying a campaign in which he will get consideration for Most Improved Player, and now Ayo Dosunmu is proving his worth.

Over his last four games, Dosunmu has averaged 26.5 points and 6.3 assists per game while scoring 34 points and 35 points in two of these games.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve been challenging him on is the consistency part, and again, not really basing it on the scoring, although he’s had some pretty good scoring nights these last three games, I think it’s how he’s playing,” head coach Billy Donovan said of Dosunmu recently. “He’s getting downhill (to the basket), he’s making good decisions, he’s taking the shots that are high percentage good shots for him, and I think he’s making good decisions with the ball. Just need for him to continue to emerge and continue to get better.”

The Bulls are comfortably in the play-in tournament, but whether they can hold onto the 9-seed remains unseen.

21. Atlanta Hawks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 31-39, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (3/25), vs. POR (3/27), vs. BOS (3/28), vs. MIL (3/30)

The Atlanta Hawks rose a spot in the NBA Power Rankings this week after recent wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Hornets. Still, there is not much to be impressed about when discussing this team.

Dejounte Murray is doing his thing on offense while he is in the spotlight, and Clint Capela continues to register double-doubles late in the season. The veteran big man has now recorded eight double-doubles in 11 games during March.

With 12 games remaining, the Hawks are 5.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the 10-seed in the East.

22. Utah Jazz (-1)

2023-24 Record: 29-42, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (3/25), vs. SAS (3/27), vs. HOU (3/29), at SAC (3/31)

Make it five straight games that the Utah Jazz have dropped now. Once thought to have a chance to claim a play-in tournament spot in the West, the Jazz are now heading back to the drawing boards after moving down in the NBA Power Rankings.

The key to success for Utah lies in the talent they currently have. In addition to improving on defense, the Jazz must figure out which players will be a part of their core group moving forward alongside Lauri Markkanen. Collin Sexton and Keyonte George both seem like valuable assets in the backcourt, as does Walker Kessler at the center position.

23. Brooklyn Nets (-)

2023-24 Record: 26-45 Upcoming schedule: at TOR (3/25), at WAS (3/27), vs. CHI (3/29), vs. LAL (3/29)

The Brooklyn Nets need a miracle in order to have a shot at getting into the play-in tournament at this rate. Mikal Bridges has not been playing his best basketball as of late, and it seems like the Nets as a whole have given up on the season after losing six straight games.

Cam Thomas has remained the only bright spot for the Nets this season, as he has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games. He could wind up being the focal point of trade talks for Brooklyn as they go star-hunting this offseason.

24. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2023-24 Record: 24-47, Upcoming schedule: at DEN (3/25), vs. LAL (3/27), at ORL (3/30)

Although this has been a losing season since the very start for the Memphis Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins has not given up. This Grizzlies team deserves a lot of credit, as does Jenkins, because it feels like they have a new roster every single night with the number of injuries that have been dealt with.

A win over Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs gave the Grizzlies their 24th victory of the season last week. Six more wins would give Memphis their sixth straight 30-win season.

25. Toronto Raptors (-)

2023-24 Record: 23-48 Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (3/26), vs. NYK (3/27), vs. PHI (3/31)

A 10-game losing streak gives the Toronto Raptors the longest active losing streak in the entire league. With Scottie Barnes and others sidelined, the Raptors have been able to evaluate the secondary talents on their roster, specifically Gary Trent Jr., Jordan Nwora, and rookie Gradey Dick.

All three players have been featured offensive weapons as of late for Toronto, allowing them to work on development during a lost season.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

2023-24 Record: 19-52, Upcoming schedule: at HOU (3/25), at ATL (3/27), at MIA (3/29)

In seven games during March, Deandre Ayton has looked like his former self, averaging 24.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor. Unfortunately, Ayton has missed the Portland Trail Blazers' last two games due to an elbow injury.

The Blazers are a lost organization right now with truly no sense of direction. They do not have a star player, nor do the Blazers seem ready to make big decisions about some of their veterans, such as Jerami Grant or Malcolm Brogdon. Right now, it is hard to envision this team making a jump in the Western Conference, even if they were fully healthy.

27. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

2023-24 Record: 15-56, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (3/25), at UTA (3/27), vs. NYK (3/29), vs. GSW (3/31)

The future of the San Antonio Spurs depends on what they are able to do this offseason. Can the Spurs land an All-Star talent to pair with Victor Wembanyama moving forward?

As of right now, the Spurs are young and don't have enough firepower to be threats in the West. As good as Wemby is, he alone is not going to be able to compete against the best of the best in this conference. After all, there are teams well ahead of them in the NBA Power Rankings who are over 10 games from a .500 record, yet they find themselves in the play-in region of the West standings.

Expect San Antonio to make some significant roster changes in the offseason to try and win right now with Wembanyama.

28. Charlotte Hornets (-)

2023-24 Record: 17-53, Upcoming schedule: at CLE (3/25), vs. CLE (3/27), vs. GSW (3/29), vs. LAC (3/31)

At this point, the Charlotte Hornets might as well announce that LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are done for the season. This team has lost 11 of their last 13 games, with their only two wins coming against the bottom 10 teams in the NBA Power Rankings: the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Miles Bridges continues to be the best offensive weapon for Charlotte this year, averaging 21.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during the month of March.

29. Washington Wizards (+1)

2023-24 Record: 13-58, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (3/25), vs. BKN (3/27), vs. DET (3/29), vs. MIA (3/31)

While writing this edition of the NBA Power Rankings, the website crashed as soon as the move was made to have the Washington Wizards rise up a spot. The fact that they won back-to-back games this past week is absolutely earth-shattering.

The Wizards have suddenly won four of their last nine games. Do what you want and think what you will with this information.

30. Detroit Pistons (-1)

2023-24 Record: 12-59, Upcoming schedule: at NYK (3/25), at MIN (3/27), at WAS (3/29)

Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart were recently shut down for the remainder of the regular season. Now, Cade Cunningham is dealing with “injury management” stemming from his knee issues. At this point, the Pistons might as well shut down Cunningham and Jalen Duren in order to preserve their health heading into the offseason.

Now is the time for the Pistons to learn what they have with other youthful options such as Marcus Sasser, Jaden Ivey, Malachi Flynn, and Tosan Evbuomwan. It is worth mentioning that Evbuomwan has played well over his last four games, averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in roughly 27 minutes per game.