Week 10 kicks off the second half of the 2022 NFL season, with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Carolina Panthers. Before this game starts the week to come, let’s continue our NFL odds series with Week 10 predictions and picks for every game on the schedule.

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs got a prime-time scare, Tom Brady pulled out a late win, and Josh Allen’s elbow injury is the talk of the NFL world after hurting it in an upset loss to the New York Jets. In Week 10, we get the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers back from their bye weeks. The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and New York Jets sit this one out.

So, without further ado, let’s do the predictions, odds, and picks for each game on the NFL slate for Week 10.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NFL odds.

NFL Week 10 Predictions, Odds, Picks

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers

Thursday Night Football is keeping its streak alive of having nearly unwatchable games each week with this NFC South “battle.” The Panthers have looked good at times in the post-Matt Rhule Era, but the Falcons know who they are and what they do. And what they will do is run all over the Panthers.

Pick: Falcons 17-13

Update: The Panthers took home a 25-15 win over the Falcons on TNF.

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) — in Munich, Germany

The first-ever game in Germany features the greatest quarterback in NFL history and the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady. OK, maybe Geno Smith isn’t the GOAT yet, but he’s having an incredible year and generating legit MVP buzz. Plus, the Seahawks — with their stellar rookie class — are just better top to bottom than the Bucs right now. Look for Seattle to make history hear and take the first German W.

Pick: Seahawks 24-16

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

The Chiefs are certainly one of the best teams in the league, but they tend to play up to or down to their competition. The Titans took Patrick Mahomes and company to overtime last week by running the ball all over the Chiefs’ D, and the Jaguars could do the same with an improving Travis Etienne leading the way. The Chiefs should win, but watch for the Jags to keep it close.

Pick: Chiefs 32-28

Houston Texans at New York Giants (-5.5)

The Giants have played in a lot of close games this season, especially in the ones they’ve won. However, New York is coming off a bye and should be ready to put the Texans away early. Houston can get occasionally frisky and is coming off a mini-bye itself, having played last Thursday. Even so, the Giants need to start the second half of the season with a bang, and they’ll throw everything they have at an overmatched Texans squad.

Pick: Giants 21-13

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3)

The Bears and Lions are two teams trying to find their footing for the future, and it looks like Chicago is a little ahead with Justin Fields in place. The Lions beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last week, but the Bears hanging tough with the Miami Dolphins was actually more impressive. Watch for Fields to run all over the 31st-ranked Detroit defense and lead his team to victory (and a cover).

Pick: Bears 20-10

New Orleans Saints (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Saints are probably the better team in this matchup, with Andy Dalton at quarterback. However, the Steelers are at home and had the last week to get rookie Kenny Pickett up to speed for this specific game. Look for the Steelers to take a close one for what could be the team’s last win of the season.

Pick: Steelers 13-12

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (-3.5)

The Browns showed some life two weeks ago, taking it to the Ja’Marr Chase-less Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, and they are coming off a bye. The Dolphins are still the better team, though, and as Bradley Chubb gets more comfortable with his new squad, the Miami D should only get better. If the Dolphins are a legit contender this season, this is exactly the type of game the team needs to win.

Pick: Dolphins 28-20

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

This is the toughest game on the NFL Week 10 slate to predict. If Josh Allen is out, and you can get this number, taking the Vikings probably makes sense. However, it seems like Allen will do everything in his power to play, and if he does, the Bills will take this one at home.

Pick: Bills 28-21

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (-2.5)

There’s no secret that the Titans’ plan on Sunday is to run Derrick Henry down the Denver Broncos’ throats. However, Denver has the No. 2 scoring defense in the league, so that won’t be easy. Russell Wilson and the Broncos have looked atrocious at times this season, but after a productive London trip and a bye week, they could surprise the Titans in Week 10.

Pick: Broncos 19-16

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders (-4.5)

This game is a train wreck, but one you can’t look away from. The Raiders put Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on IR this week, which can’t be good for the 2-6 team’s offense. That said, Las Vegas is actually the more stable franchise in this game, as ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday prepares to coach his first-ever game with the Colts. Honestly, anything could happen in this game, but post-firing bumps are real, so the Colts should come out swinging and pull out all the stops to get Saturday a win.

Pick: Colts 23-20

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-1.5)

When the NFL Week 10 schedule came out last spring, many envisioned this game as a battle for the NFC West, not a battle to stay out of last place in the division. With wins over the Raiders, Panthers, and Saints, the Cardinals’ D has done well against struggling QBs, and right now, that’s exactly what Matthew Stafford is. Stafford is also banged up. With the Rams offensively challenged, Kyler Murray will do his thing, running around and making plays out of bad play calls. With DeAndre Hopkins back in the fold, this should enough for the Cards to get the W.

Pick: Cardinals 31-20

Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Green Bay Packers

The Cowboys-Packers game is a tale of teams headed in opposite directions. Dallas might be the fourth-best team in the NFL, and the Packers might be fighting for the No. 4 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs should make Aaron Rodgers’ life a nightmare on Sunday and lead the Cowboys to a big win in this Mike McCarthy revenge game. Don’t be surprised if we even get a Jordan Love sighting at the end of this blowout.

Pick: Cowboys 35-6

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (-7)

Sunday night is another game that seemed great on paper before the season started. However, the Chargers are just too banged up to compete at the halfway mark of the 2022 NFL season. The 49ers, on the other hand, are getting healthier, and with Christian McCaffrey in the fold, they could be on their way to being one of the best teams in the NFC. That’s why the Niners will roll.

Pick: 49ers 34-17

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

At 8-0, the Eagles are the best team in the NFL right now and are rolling over their competition. However, 10.5 points is a huge number in a divisional game. Not only do these teams know each other well, but the Commanders are much friskier these days, with Taylor Heinicke at the sticks instead of Carson Wentz. The Eagles should stay undefeated, but this won’t be a romp.

Pick: Eagles 23-20

Establish the Pass Podcast Week 10 Predictions

Matchup Blake Dillon ATL @ CAR Falcons Falcons SEA @ TB Bucs Seahawks MIN @ BUF Bills Bills DET @ CHI Bears Bears DEN @ TEN Titans Titans JAX @ KC Chiefs Chiefs CLE @ MIA Dolphins Dolphins HOU @ NYG Giants Giants NO @ PIT Steelers Steelers IND @ LV Raiders Raiders DAL @ GB Cowboys Cowboys ARI @ LAR Rams* Rams LAC @ SF 49ers 49ers WSH @ PHI Eagles Eagles Record 84-51 83-52

*If Stafford is out, Blake’s pick flips to the Cardinals