We break down the most notable NFL injuries from Week 13, including Texans rookie stud Tank Dell and Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

With the playoff push in full swing now, health can be essential to a team's chances. Unfortunately, Week 13 featured multiple injuries that can negatively alter the trajectories of a season, namely those that befell Houston Texans rookie standout Tank Dell and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

We are going to break down those and the others that afflicted the league this past Sunday. Let's start with the aforementioned promising wide receiver, who likely saw his 2023-24 campaign come to a devastating end.

Texans WR Tank Dell

The third-round pick suffered a fractured fibula in the team's critical 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos and has been placed on Injured Reserve, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If Houston can continue to defy expectations and push into the AFC playoff picture, Dell could potentially return in January. He finishes the regular season with 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh remains in the No. 5 slot in the conference standings, despite being soundly defeated by the Arizona Cardinals in a game defined by weather, James Conner and the injury status of Kenny Pickett. Their postseason hopes could take a possible blow, due to that last one.

The second-year signal-caller left the action during the second quarter and will be sidelined for two-to-four weeks after being forced to undergo ankle surgery. Mitch Trubisky will assume the starting role going forward, beginning on Thursday Night Football against the lowly New England Patriots.

Steelers LB TJ Watt

The Defensive Player of the Year contender (won the award in 2021) suffered what appeared to be a lower leg injury and was writhing in pain. He exited the game but did return. The Steelers have a short week, so it might be wishful thinking to expect TJ Watt to be back on the field by Thursday. While Pickett's absence will be challenging, losing the 29-year-old sack machine would be utterly disastrous. Fortunately, that worst-case scenario is off the table.

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr

It goes without saying that the veteran quarterback is not playing up to the four-year, $150 million contract he signed in the offseason, but injuries have undoubtedly impacted Derek Carr's first season in the Big Easy. He is back in concussion protocol after incurring a hard hit in the fourth quarter of the Saints' 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions (second in a month). Head coach Dennis Allen then revealed that the four-time Pro Bowler is also dealing with a rib issue.

The team is a full game out of first place in the dreadful NFC South, which is its only discernible path to the playoffs. Jameis Winston remains the backup QB.

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper

Much like the Steelers with Kenny Pickett, the Browns can ill afford an injury to a player on offense, let alone arguably the most important one. Amari Cooper left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a head injury and was later confirmed to have suffered a concussion. He finished the day with three catches for 34 yards, as his squad eventually fell 36-19 on the road.

Tennessee Titans DE Jeffrey Simmons

An overtime loss at home against the streaking Indianapolis Colts effectively ends an already bleak season for the in-flux Titans. Nevertheless, fans will be disappointed to learn that two-time All-Pro Second-Team selection Jeffrey Simmons will be sidelined for a few weeks with a knee injury that prematurely ended this Sunday afternoon. The defensive end has 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss through 12 games this season.

Titans RB Derrick Henry

King Henry reigned supreme with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns until he took a big tackle in the fourth quarter versus the Colts. He was evaluated for a concussion and did not check back into the contest. Though, head coach Mike Vrabel told the media that Derrick Henry is not in concussion protocol and therefore has a decent chance of playing next Monday night.

Falcons CB AJ Terrell

Atlanta leaves Week 13 with multiple injury concerns. Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary likely has a sprained MCL and “could miss some time” and former All-Pro cornerback AJ Terrell is in concussion protocol after leaving the Jets game on Sunday. The Falcons' defense, which is typically a glaring weakness for the team, is much-improved this year, so the hope is that Terrell can be cleared for a huge divisional clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson

It was a big night for the second-year wideout, as he tallied 71 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. He also earned a crucial first-down late, which ended with him going to the ground in visible pain. It looked to be a hamstring injury, something that Christian Watson knows all-too-well in the early stages of his career. He returned to the sidelines and seemed to be in good spirits, but Cheeseheads will still stress out over this one until more details emerge.

CHRISTIAN WATSON! WHAT A CATCH 😱pic.twitter.com/bpHQq8AdLV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2023

Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

The young running back was off to a productive start against the Miami Dolphins (seven carries for 53 yards) before being ruled out with a hamstring injury. That is obviously a concern given the position, so Commanders fans and fantasy football managers will have to await further updates on the status of Brian Robinson Jr.

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Hollywood Brown fought through a heel issue that had been giving him trouble before leaving Arizona's 24-10 win versus Pitt with the same ailment. He finished with no catches.

New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

A brutal season just gets worse with the news that Rhamondre Stevenson picked up an ankle injury after a lost fumble against the Los Angeles Chargers. He needed assistance getting off the gridiron and did not log another touch in the 6-0 loss. The 25-year-old could miss extended time and is almost guaranteed to be ruled out for Thursday's game.

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead

The injury-plagued All-Pro exited the second quarter of what was a trouncing of the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury. He was listed questionable but did not return. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel allayed fans' fears when he admitted that Terron Armstead could have taken the field if necessary, via CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua

The rookie sensation is closing in on some incredible NFL history, but it's not coming without a cost. Puka Nacua, who recorded nearly 140 yards from scrimmage and a score in the Rams' momentous victory against the visiting Browns, gave fans a huge scare after going down with a rib/shoulder injury. Many feared it was serious, but the fifth-rounder “came back to life,” per head coach Sean McVay.

Despite his return and triumphs, Nacua's practice status must be monitored this week.

Puka Nacua had to be helped off the field and into the locker room with a shoulder injury…

pic.twitter.com/mnYRI1CZfq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 3, 2023

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Denver lost a game with potentially big postseason implications and also briefly lost First-Team All-Pro Patrick Surtain II. The 23-year-old nursed a knee injury that earned him a questionable tag before returning to the fray in the second quarter. He should be good to go in what will be a must-win matchup at the Chargers.

Other Week 13 injuries to monitor

Steelers LB Elandon Roberts (groin), Chiefs S Bryan Cook (ankle) Chiefs OT Donovan Smith (neck), Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill (concussion), Dolphins LB Jerome Baker (knee), Lions OL Frank Ragnow (knee), Rams TE Tyler Higbee (concussion)