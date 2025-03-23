After a disappointing 2024 season, the New England Patriots hired a new head coach heading into 2025. With that, the Patriots could have a potential new identity heading into the future. Entering the offseason, the Patriots had $129 million to spend on addressing needs, making them a top candidate for an aggressive free agency window. But, could the Patriots be active in trade talks, too? Possibly.

Even though the Patriots whiffed on signing offensive players in free agency, who were the more notable names brought to Foxborough, MA, in the 2025 NFL offseason?

Great question, reader.

Patriots' 2025 notable free agency moves

Patriots sign DT Milton Williams to 4-year, $104 million contract

As a team that had many, many needs heading into free agency, the Patriots nabbed one of the best defensive free agents on the market, signing Milton Williams to a four-year deal.

While it looked like the Carolina Panthers signed him, Williams said the Patriots came in and offered more, showing how badly they wanted the Super Bowl champion on their roster in 2025.

Patriots sign WR Mack Hollins to a 2-year, $8.4 million contract

While the contract might not reflect it, this could be one of the more important moves for the Patriots in the 2025 NFL offseason. Not only is signing Mack Hollins to a two-year deal a good move for their offense, but it gives second-year quarterback Drake Maye a more reliable target down the field.

The Patriots should still look to acquire as much receiver talent as possible, however, both in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Patriots sign CB Carlton Davis to 3-year, $60 million contract

Aside from Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots' secondary isn't ideal. To combat that, they went out and signed Carlton Davis to a three-year deal.

Although Davis suffered a fractured jaw that forced him to miss the last three games of the regular season, he should be a-okay by the start of the 2025 season.

Patriots sign EDGE Harold Landry to 3-year, $43.5 million contract

As a defense that reached the quarterback just 28 combined times in 2024 — ranking worst in the league — the Patriots needed some help at the EDGE heading into 2025.

With the Patriots signing Harold Landry to a three-year deal, it adds a veteran presence to the defensive front, however, they could use an EDGE in the 2025 NFL Draft, too.

Patriots sign OT Morgon Moses to 3-year, $24 million contract

Maye is New England's quarterback of the future, meaning his protection is now their top priority from here on out.

Signing offensive tackle Morgon Moses gives the Patriots a bit of leadership in a group that desperately needs it.

Patriots sign C Garrett Bradbury to a 2-year, $12 million contract

Along with Moses, the Patriots signed Garrett Bradbury, giving New England their presumed 2025 starting center.

As a six-year starter for the Minnesota Vikings, Bradbury should pair well with Moses to give this questionable Patriots offensive line a bit of a boost.

Patriots sign OLB Robert Spillane to 3-year, $33 million contract

Back to their defensive additions, the Patriots signed outside linebacker Robert Spillane to a three-year contract, adding to a unit that didn't work well in 2024.

However, as a seven-year veteran, he adds experience to an inexperienced defensive group under coach Vrabel.

Patriots' biggest needs heading into 2025

OL, WR, EDGE

Even after their mild spending spree in free agency, the Patriots aren't much closer to competing for a Lombardi Trophy than they were at the end of 2024.

Williams gives the defensive line a boost, and Davis had a good season with the Lions in 2024. But, with how many holes their roster had in 2024, there was no chance they'd be perfect in 2025.

Sure, the Patriots can still go out and sign a free agent like Stefon Diggs — who Chad Johnson has vouched for — but even that doesn't move the needle all too much for the 2025 Patriots.

While their biggest needs could change given the moves Kraft and the Patriots make before the 2025 NFL regular season, they must improve these three positions: offensive line, receivers, and EDGE.

Moses and Bradbury give the Patriots some experience on the offensive line, but they desperately need young talent protecting Maye.

In just 12 starts, Maye got sacked 34 times. That'd be an average of two to three sacks per game, leading to him being sacked 48-ish times across a 17-game season. That's not bad, but it's not great, either.

For a quarterback the Patriots drafted third overall in 2024, protecting him at all costs is crucial.

So, trading for or drafting high-end offensive line talent could be on the Patriots' mind in the 2025 offseason.

New England needs pass rushers on the edge, along with their need for offensive linemen.

In a league dominated by passing, having defenses that can properly defend against opposing offenses is — obviously — important.

And as many fans learned by the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant Super Bowl win, a dominant pass rush can completely negate a passing attack.

So, with the remainder of free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft ahead, that could be where the Patriots improve their pass-rush situation.

The last position of need for New England is a No. 1 receiver.

While the Patriots have a few players on the offense who can sprout into fine pass catchers, they need an established receiver to lead the receiving corps.

Although a No. 1 receiver can be a tough position to acquire out of nowhere, this could be where the Patriots get active in the trade market.

George Pickens might be Patriots' perfect trade target

Once the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, it muddied the waters for George Pickens' role in the offense. Considering the Steelers still don't have a quarterback plan for 2025, they have two physically gifted deep-ball receivers who shine brightest when tasked with running in a straight line.

That's not to say Metcalf and Pickens aren't capable of distinguished route running, but they're both superior at go balls.

One part of Pickens' game that separates him from Metcalf is the ability to make circus catches regularly.

No, Pickens isn't on the same level as Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson — clearly — but his ability to come down with some of the most jaw-dropping contested catches makes him a No. 1 receiver. He might not be the top No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but he'd immediately come into New England as the top receiver for Maye.

George Pickens my goodness 🤯pic.twitter.com/rUiHWFzk9T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 31, 2023 Expand Tweet

Through three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens hasn't found the end zone with regularity, but he's been a consistent down-field threat for the group of quarterbacks that suited up for Pittsburgh since 2022.

Now, with Metcalf joining the Steelers' offense, George Pickens could be a great trade target for the Patriots.

Following all of their most recent free agency signings, here's how the Patriots' receiver room looks:

DeMario Douglas

Kayshon Boutte

Kendrick Bourne

Mack Hollins

Ja'Lynn Polk

Javon Baker

Although players within that list could end up being productive NFL receivers, like Javon Baker, they need a proven player like Pickens to give their passing game a much-needed jolt.

In 2024, the Patriots ranked as the worst passing offense in the league — averaging 176.1 passing yards per game — proving how badly they need receiver help.

Even with a questionable on-the-field reputation, Vrabel should be able to keep George Pickens in line on the Patriots' offense — if a trade happens.

Why would Steelers trade George Pickens to Patriots?

As one of the best coaches in the NFL at keeping problematic players in check under his watch, trading for Metcalf might've been proof that Mike Tomlin is ready to move on from the third-year receiver.

Not only is the Steelers' coach maybe done with babysitting Pickens, but Pittsburgh could use a second-round draft pick to acquire their potential quarterback of the future.

Options are drying up for Pittsburgh's quarterback options, meaning they must start making aggressive moves if they want any chance of competing in 2025.

The Steelers could draft a quarterback, but with the weaker 2025 NFL Draft class, they have draft capital that makes it difficult.

Steelers' 2025 NFL Draft picks

First round: pick 21

pick 21 Second round: N/A (DK Metcalf trade)

N/A (DK Metcalf trade) Third round: pick 83

pick 83 Fourth round: pick 123

pick 123 Fifth round: pick 156

pick 156 Sixth round: pick 185 (DK Metcalf trade)

pick 185 (DK Metcalf trade) Seventh round: pick 229 (from Falcons)

As is evident above, the Steelers don't have a second-round pick.

Interestingly enough, the Patriots have a high second-round pick (38).

While the Steelers might have to send over a late Day 2 or Day 3 pick along with George Pickens to New England, the acquisition of pick No. 38 could be the pick that allows them to choose their quarterback of the future.

Even if Aaron Rodgers starts for the Steelers in 2025, they'd be able to draft a quarterback — like Jalen Milroe — and let them sit for a season to adjust to the NFL.

Regardless, it's a deal that could make sense for both sides, as the Patriots get their No. 1 receiver, and the Steelers get their potential quarterback of the future.

The only hang-up in this hypothetical is that New England might not be willing to part with the 38th pick so easily.

With Pickens getting drafted with the 52nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots might not be willing to send a higher pick to acquire him three years later.

What's more likely is the Patriots sending a third-round pick for the No. 1 receiver who needs a new contract. Would that be enough for the Patriots to acquire George Pickens from the Steelers? Who knows, but it's a trade the Patriots should consider if they want Maye to develop properly in 2025.