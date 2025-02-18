As the owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans are in an interesting position, given the top prospects and their team's biggest needs. And now that the NFL offseason is in full effect, fans are busy at work, creating the world's best mock drafts to improve the Titans' roster as much as possible in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, without a third-round pick due to their trade for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, Tennessee will net just two players in the first three rounds. That's the case unless the Titans acquire more draft capital. But, as of February 17, 2025, the Titans don't have a third-round pick.

But, as a team under new leadership with the hiring of general Mike Borgonzi, there's hope that the Titans can begin clawing their way out of the NFL's basement.

Since their divisional-round exit in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, the Titans have had three consecutive losing seasons, getting worse each year.

2021: 12-5 (1st in AFC South) *lost divisional round

2022: 7-10 (2nd in AFC South)

2023: 6-11 (4th in AFC South)

2024: 3-14 (4th in AFC South)

Although the Titans haven't been too successful recently, this will be their first time making a selection with the first pick since 1978, when they drafted Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell.

The Titans have drafted second and third throughout recent history, but not first.

Now, that's partially untrue, as the Titans did earn the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but they traded it to the Los Angeles Rams that year.

So, unless Tennessee trades their pick away again, this will be the first time they've selected with the first pick in almost 50(!) years. No pressure.

Without further ado, here's how the PFF Mock Draft Simulator had the Titans' 2025 NFL Draft looking through the first three rounds.

The PFF Mock Draft Simulator is a tool for fans to put themselves in the seat of a general manager for an NFL franchise during the NFL Draft. This tool compiles data from PFF's NFL Draft big board and user-submitted mock drafts to give fans an idea of where prospects could land in the actual draft. A computer simulation made these picks.

Titans No. 1 pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Although Cam Ward is seen as one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class, that isn't saying a whole lot.

The quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL Draft are lower-quality prospects than those in recent years, making it a gamble to select one with the No. 1 pick.

Neither Ward nor Shedeur Sanders are first-round talents in the eyes of some NFL scouts.

And Borgonzi has been quoted as saying the Titans want a “generational talent” with their No. 1 pick.

It'd be quite the stretch to call Ward or any of the other quarterbacks in this class generational.

In fact, the phrase “generational talent” is widely overused anyway.

However, if the Titans want that type of talent, they should be looking at edge rusher Abdul Carter or receiver-corner hybrid Travis Hunter.

Jeffery Simmons even pleaded for the Titans to select Carter with the No. 1 pick, claiming he wants another edge rusher alongside him.

And as one of the top prospects in the class, it's understandable.

But, that's not who the PFF Mock Draft Simulator selected. The simulator drafted Ward, switching up the quarterback situation in Tennessee.

With Will Levis struggling mightily in 2024, the Titans get a new quarterback in Ward, who's a true dual-threat weapon.

In his first two seasons with Washington State, Ward showed promise, but in 2024, he truly became a potential No. 1 overall pick.

After transferring to the Miami Hurricanes, Ward was essentially unlocked, completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards. Ward also led all Division I football with 39 passing touchdowns.

Although he's not a perfect quarterback prospect, he has a lot of intriguing tools that — if developed — could produce a successful NFL quarterback.

However — if it were me — I'd go with Carter, sign a quarterback in free agency, and ride the defense's coattails in the 2025 season. The Titans aren't a team gearing up for a Super Bowl run anytime soon, which makes drafting a quarterback out of principle an idea rooted in poor logic.

Titans No. 35 pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

With the Titans' second-round pick, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator selected Josh Conerly Jr., an offensive tackle out of Oregon.

Now, although the first-round pick was the wrong choice — in my opinion — the Titans backed it up with a strong second-round selection.

Well, the simulator did.

After starting his high school football career as a running back, Conerly became an offensive lineman in his sophomore season, becoming one of the top offensive tackles in the nation.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 304 pounds, it's hard to believe that Conerly was a running back at one point.

However — after watching his tape — it's actually quite easy to believe, especially when looking at how quickly he moves. Conerly has impressive athleticism and quickness for someone north of 300 pounds.

As someone who began playing offensive line a bit later in his football career, that also becomes a bit evident when watching his tape.

As a run-blocker, Conerly can be out-strengthed by interior defensive linemen, making him a liability at times.

However, JC Latham and Peter Skoronksi have beefed up the left side of the offensive line, as both linemen have shown success early on.

Now, one thing they could do — if they wanted — is to move Latham back to right tackle — his college position — opening up the left tackle spot for Conerly.

As a two-year starter for Oregon, Conerly played every rep at left tackle, which would require him to learn how to play right tackle in the NFL.

While it could set Latham back slightly, it could make more sense to have both tackles play the position they're comfortable at: Latham at right tackle and Conerly at left tackle.

But, since a computer made this pick, who knows if it's what Borgonzi and the Titans have in mind for the 2025 NFL Draft?

Titans 2025 NFL Draft recap

All-in-all, if the Titans' draft class was Cam Ward and Josh Conerly Jr. after the conclusion of the third round, I'd be a bit underwhelmed as a fan.

Ward has the potential to be great, but it's a gamble, especially given the lack of weapons on their offense.

Now, all draft picks are essentially gambles, but some are riskier than others.

With the No. 1 pick, the choice should be to take the best player in the draft, especially for a team with as many needs as the Titans.

Sure, they might miss out on Ward or Sanders, but it'd be incredibly shocking to see either Carter or Hunter being busts.

As for Conerly, there's a lot of variability in him as a prospect.

In the right scheme, he could flourish at the NFL level. But, he could also just be an average NFL tackle.

If the Titans decided to draft Conerly in the second round, having him and Latham make a position switch would be something I'd highly consider.

However, with a computer making these picks, there's a chance that neither player gets drafted by the Titans, and they go a completely different route.

The NFL Draft is incredibly unpredictable at times. And with a weaker quarterback class, that makes it even less predictable.

But, with the power of the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, maybe it points fans in the right direction of what the Titans could do in the 2025 NFL Draft.