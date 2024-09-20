The Seattle Seahawks improved to 2-0 on the season after a 23-20 win over the New England Patriots Sunday. The team came away with the overtime victory thanks largely to a strong performance from Geno Smith. The Seahawks were more dependent on the passing game than usual as starting running back Kenneth Walker III was forced to miss the contest after straining his oblique in the season opener.

Walker had yet to return to the field by Wednesday and now he’s missed practice for the second straight day, according to ESPN’s Field Yates on X. Barring an unexpected return on Friday, Walker appears set to miss the Seahawks Week Three matchup with the Dolphins, meaning backup Zach Charbonnet could once again assume lead back duties.

Walker was excellent in the season opener, carrying the ball 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks 26-20 win over the Denver Broncos. He also added two receptions for six yards before leaving the game in the second half with the oblique injury.

Charbonnet drew the start last Sunday against the Patriots, rushing 14 times for 38 yards and a score and catching five passes for an additional 31 yards. The Seahawks selected Charbonnet in the second round of the 2023 draft. The second-year player is a capable backup. However, Seattle opted to take to the air against New England. Quarterback Geno Smith carved up a stout Patriots defense for 327 passing yards and a touchdown with no turnovers.

The Seahawks are preparing for another week without RB Kenneth Walker

Smith was particularly effective against the blitz. Whenever New England sent pressure, Smith made them pay, going 10/12 for 171 yards and a touchdown when facing the Patriots blitz. The pass-heavy approach paid off as the Seahawks top two wideouts, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba combined for 22 receptions, 246 yards and a touchdown against New England. The score came on a 56-yard bomb that Metcalf ran into the end zone before attempting an awkward George Washington-inspired celebration. After the game, Metcalf complemented Smith-Njigba's performance.

Smith drew praise for his performance from coach Mike Macdonald, who was impressed with the 12-year veteran’s accuracy. The first-year head coach noted that Smith persevered despite five drops by Seattle receivers.

It’s possible the Seahawks will turn back to the ground game even in the absence of Walker as Seattle prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook had a huge day against the Dolphins in Week Two, producing 95 total yards and three scores. Additionally Miami’s offense is a bit of a question mark heading into Week Three as the Dolphins placed starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the IR after he suffered his most recent concussion against Buffalo last week.