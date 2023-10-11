With two weeks left before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, there is no better time for avid fantasy basketball players to start filling out leagues and conducting their drafts. The power forward position, in particular, will be interesting to follow in fantasy, as it can be a source of multi-faceted production given how the responsibilities of the position have changed over the years.

Without further ado, here are the top 15 power forwards in fantasy basketball for the upcoming season. For the purposes of this article, players will be ranked based on the head-to-head, nine categories format. (Position eligibility is based on Yahoo Fantasy.)

All projected stats are courtesy of Hashtag Basketball.

Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Power Forwards for the 2023-24 NBA Season

15. Keegan Murray, SAC

2022-23 stats: 12.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.8 spg, 2.6 3PM, 45.3% FG, 76.5% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 14.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.9 spg, 2.7 3PM, 46.5% FG, 78.0% FT

Envisioning a second-year leap for players who had a fruitful rookie campaign is an easy trap to fall into. In Keegan Murray's case, he looked like a much-improved player during Summer League, flashing improved ballhandling skills as well as increased strength which bodes well for his ability to contribute to more categories than he did last season in fantasy.

But in a Sacramento Kings team filled with weapons, Murray may not have the breakout season a few fantasy managers anticipate just yet. Nonetheless, expect the 23-year old combo forward to be one of the more reliable sources of volume three-pointers and be a positive contributor in efficiency numbers and perhaps in defensive stats. Just don't expect his points and rebounds totals to increase tenfold.

14. Jabari Smith Jr., HOU

2022-23 stats: 12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 1.5 3PM, 40.8% FG, 78.6% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 14.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 1.7 3PM, 43.3% FG, 77.9% FT

Jabari Smith Jr. became a popular pick in the eighth or ninth round of fantasy basketball drafts last year by virtue of his appeal as a floor-spacing big with rim protection upside. Players with those skillsets usually don't come off the board late in drafts. But the drawbacks of Smith's game became more apparent than his appeal; he was mightily inefficient, he didn't get to the line often, and he didn't exactly fulfill his promise as a shot-blocker.

In Year 2, Smith could have even less usage due to the additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. But this could mean that the Houston Rockets youngster could see improvements in his efficiency, and he could channel more of his energy when it comes to accumulating defensive stats.

For teams punting field-goal percentage, Jabari Smith Jr. still looms as a very appealing target around pick 90 to 100. Just don't reach for him during draft night, as Smith still has a lot of growing pains to navigate given his lower placement on the Rockets' offensive pecking order.

13. Draymond Green, GSW

2022-23 stats: 8.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 6.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.8 bpg, 52.7% FG, 71.3% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 8.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.7 bpg, 52.7% FG, 68.8% FT

Draymond Green's value as a fantasy asset has declined in recent years; his scoring has become tough to stomach, he's not too efficient as well to compensate for his lack of scoring, and he's such a black hole in multiple categories that it's difficult to justify drafting him in a build that doesn't prioritize his strengths.

But those strengths are why fantasy managers take a chance on the Golden State Warriors forward every year. He provides plenty of out-of-position assists and he's a positive contributor on the boards and with defensive statistics. Green fits punt points teams to a T, even if he ends up having less playmaking opportunities due to the addition of Chris Paul.

The scary part about drafting Draymond Green is that he's currently dealing with an ankle injury. But nothing so far indicates that Green is dealing with a more severe injury than initially thought, so go ahead and draft the Warriors forward around the 90s on draft night for as long as he fits your team.

12. Miles Bridges, CHA

2022-23 stats: n/a (off-court troubles)

2023-24 projected stats: 17.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.7 3PM, 0.8 spg, 0.7 bpg, 48.3% FG, 80.1% FT

League managers may have to stomach being on the receiving end of some clowning from their league mates for taking Miles Bridges on draft night. After all, Bridges' reputation has been tarnished by his actions in recent times. But fantasy basketball, as painful as it is to acknowledge, is all about finding value relative to draft position, and the Charlotte Hornets forward definitely provides that.

Not too long ago, Bridges was the steal of fantasy drafts as he averaged 20-7-3 on solid percentages; he contributed so much in a lot of categories during the 2021-22 season that he finished within the top 40 — an incredible return for someone managers picked up in the 90s. Could he replicate that this upcoming season? Perhaps not, as he'll be needing time to reacclimate himself to the speed of the NBA game, not to mention that he'll be missing 10 games to start the year due to suspension.

But in terms of high-upside swings in the latter rounds, there may be no better shoot-for-the-moon draft target than Miles Bridges.

11. Paolo Banchero, ORL

2022-23 stats: 20.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.7 apg, 42.7% FG, 73.8% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 21.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 44.3% FG, 75.2% FT

It's always tempting to think that it's going to be all systems go for the Rookie of the Year award winner in their second season. But that doesn't necessarily translate to higher value fantasy basketball production, which applies to Paolo Banchero.

Make no mistake about it, the Orlando Magic sophomore is one of the best young players in the league. But his fantasy profile during his rookie year left a lot to be desired. His percentages were not good at all, especially when taking into account his volume of field-goal and free-throw attempts, and he turned the ball over a lot relative to his assists output. Simply put, he's a better asset for fantasy basketball managers playing in points leagues due to Banchero's impressive counting stats tally.

Could Paolo Banchero improve upon those things in Year 2? Of course. This is why fantasy managers feel comfortable taking him around the 60s. But that will require a total overhaul of his statistical profile, which requires a lot of ifs, thereby signaling risk for managers on draft night.

10. Kyle Kuzma, WAS

2022-23 stats: 21.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.5 3PM, 44.8% FG, 73.0% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 22.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.6 3PM, 44.5% FG, 72.3% FT

Kyle Kuzma runs into some of the problems that Paolo Banchero does. Their percentages are subpar, and they turn over the ball quite a lot for players who aren't primary ballhandlers/playmakers. But what sets Kuzma apart from Banchero, besides his much better three-point shooting and rebounding, is an opportunity to tally eye-popping counting stats to more than make up for the lack of efficiency.

With the Washington Wizards having traded away Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal, the opportunity is there for Kuzma to average 25+ points per game and 10+ rebounds — major numbers for someone whose ADP is in the 80s. (Kuzma already averaged 22+ points alongside those two — one would imagine some of their shot attempts would go to him.) Daniel Gafford isn't the sturdiest rebounder, so with Kuzma now lining up at the four, more rebounding opportunities will be available.

9. Jerami Grant, POR

2022-23 stats: 20.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.8 bpg, 47.5% FG, 81.3% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 19.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 2.1 3PM, 46.6% FG, 81.7% FT

Jerami Grant's contract may be a bit of a meme in the aftermath of the Portland Trail Blazers' decision to rebuild. Nonetheless, Grant remains a valuable fantasy asset due to his ability to provide a combination of scoring, three-point shooting, and blocks in the 70s of drafts.

It'll be important to monitor how the presence of Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton, not to mention Anfernee Simons, impacts Grant's usage. A bit of a drop-off in scoring could put him closer to the 100s in rank than the 50s. But Grant's contract and the subsequent responsibilities that come from having that contract should make his role relatively secure.

8. Zion Williamson, NOP

2022-23 stats: 26.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 4.6 apg, 60.8% FT, 71.4% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 25.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 60.6% FG, 70.5% FT

When healthy, Zion Williamson is a top-30 fantasy asset at the very least. His blend of efficiency and volume scoring is incredible, and he's also a positive contributor in a few other categories. But a healthy Williamson is almost oxymoronic. Fantasy basketball managers have been burned before by Williamson, and his risk as a fantasy asset is baked into his ADP of 57.5 on Yahoo.

But predicting future health is always a foolish gambit. Williamson may have a long injury history, but what if he puts everything together during the 2023-24 season, making fantasy basketball managers who risked it all to draft him look like a million bucks?

Perhaps the reports coming out of training camp are true and that Zion Williamson is in the best (functional) shape of his life, making him one of the most important swing players of the upcoming fantasy basketball season.

7. Julius Randle, NYK

2022-23 stats: 25.1 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 2.8 3PM, 45.9% FG, 75.7% FT

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

2023-24 projected stats: 22.9 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 4.7 apg, 2.3 3PM, 45.2% FG, 75.6% FT

At this point, fantasy basketball managers know what they're getting from Julius Randle — inefficient percentages, lack of defensive stats, and high turnovers. But the New York Knicks star also provides reliable 20-10 production with two threes a night, not to mention out of position assists due to his role as a shot-creator in his team's offense.

There's always a risk that Randle pulls a 2019-20 season where his percentages tank and his volume scoring goes down. After all, Jalen Brunson appears ripe to take on a bigger role. Any drop in points, rebounds, assists, and threes from Randle will destroy his fantasy value. But head coach Tom Thibodeau loves himself some Randle, and his strong ability to stay healthy is always a boon for fantasy basketball managers.

6. Victor Wembanyama, SAS

2022-23 stats (Metropolitans 92): 21.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.0 bpg, 1.4 3PM, 47.0% FG, 82.8% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 17.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.3 bpg, 1.0 3PM, 45.4% FG, 77.9% FT

Victor Wembanyama could easily make this placement of his on these rankings look foolish. But in his rookie season, there will be growing pains that manifest itself in poor percentages and poor inefficiency overall. However, the upside in the San Antonio Spurs youngster is tantalizing. He could easily lead the league in blocks due to his insane mobility relative to his 7'4 frame, and he has a preternatural feel when it comes to timing his block attempts.

Usually taken around the 30s of fantasy drafts, fantasy managers will have to pay a premium just to get the privilege of having one of the most hyped up prospects of all time on their rosters. And Wembanyama could very well worth it, especially if he proves to be more NBA-ready than everyone thinks he is, particularly on the offensive end of the court.

5. Pascal Siakam, TOR

2022-23 stats: 24.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 5.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.0% FG, 77.4% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 22.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 47.8% FG, 77.0% FT

At this point, it feels like Pascal Siakam is being heavily underrated in fantasy basketball circles. And to some extent, the justifications for it are understandable. Siakam may be in danger of putting up worse counting stats, with Scottie Barnes screaming for more involvement in the Toronto Raptors offense, and his percentages, in the first place, aren't too great already, particularly at the foul line.

But Siakam, if he falls to the 40s or 50s of drafts will be a major steal. He fills up the points, rebounds, and assists column of the box score on a nightly basis and he's still the Raptors' undisputed best player, so head coach Darko Rajakovic should still give him the lion's share of usage. With Siakam at his preferred PF spot to begin the year, he could, perhaps, channel more of his energy towards being more disruptive, leading to an increase in steals instead of him being miscast as a rim protector.

4. Evan Mobley, CLE

2022-23 stats: 16.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 55.4% FG, 67.4% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 17.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 1.7 bpg, 55.1% FG, 68.2% FT

Could Year 3 be Evan Mobley's true breakout year? There's a possibility; with Jarrett Allen out to start the year, Mobley won't have to operate far from the hoop. He'll have plenty of space to operate in the paint, which could lead to better efficiency, scoring and rebounding totals, as well as blocks. But with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland still commandeering the offense, expect any leap from Mobley not to come in the scoring department.

Even then, Mobley's upside is too enticing to pass up on in the third or fourth rounds of drafts, making him one of the best assets for a manager looking to punt free-throw percentage and threes.

3. Kristaps Porzingis, BOS

2022-23 stats: 23.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 2.1 3PM, 49.8% FG, 85.1% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 18.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 1.8 3PM, 47.8% FG, 85.2% FT

The concern for Kristaps Porzingis in the 2023-24 season is that he will have less usage than he did last year, now that he's a member of the Boston Celtics. He already had to share the rock with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but with the addition of Jrue Holiday, there'll be one more competitor for touches in what figures to be a stacked roster.

But Porzingis has looked so spry in his first preseason action as a Celtic; he looked more mobile than ever, and the Celtics went to him a lot of times on the post and he made defenses pay. Some regression from last year in the scoring department may be coming, but Porzingis could, perhaps, compensate for that with better efficiency, rebounding (he'll be the team's starting center, and he won't have to compete for boards with Kyle Kuzma), and better defensive stats.

2. Jaren Jackson Jr., MEM

2022-23 stats: 18.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.0 bpg, 1.6 3PM, 50.6% FG

2023-24 projected stats: 19.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.6 bpg, 1.7 3PM, 47.9% FG

Jaren Jackson Jr., bar none, was the steal of the 2022-23 fantasy basketball season. Drafted in the 80s, Jackson recovered quickly from injury and turned in a DPOY-level effort, leading the league in blocks per game with an astounding 3 swats a night.

In addition to his league-leading blocks average, he also provides solid steals, solid scoring, and he contributes as well to the three-pointers category, making him one of the most well-rounded bigs in the league — a perfect fit for teams punting rebounds or assists. Now, he's being taken in the 15 to 20 range, with fantasy managers looking to secure the blocks category early on with Jackson.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL

2022-23 stats: 31.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 5.7 apg, 55.3% FG, 64.5% FT

2023-24 projected stats: 28.3 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.0 bpg, 56.5% FG, 68.3% FT

Was there ever any question about who was going to place first on these rankings? Giannis Antetokounmpo may have fallen short of expectations last year; his free-throw percentage, even for teams punting the category, became so headache-inducing (he finished outside the top-10 even in punt-FT teams) and his defensive stats fell off.

But with the arrival of Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo should have more space to operate than ever before. And with Lillard's arrival (which makes the Milwaukee Bucks' defense worse), Antetokounmpo should have even greater responsibility on the defensive end, which could lead to an uptick in steals and blocks.

And to add that to Giannis Antetokounmpo's counting stats supremacy? (He averaged 31-12-6 last season, which is insane.) Antetokounmpo could be in line for a big fantasy basketball season. Just remember to punt FTs when drafting him.