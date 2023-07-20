Madden 24's Cornerback Ratings have finally been revealed. Earlier today we found out Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander lead the defensive back class, but who else joins them as the top rated corners in the game? Let's find out:

Jalen Ramsey (97) Jaire Alexander (95) Patrick Surtain II (94) Sauce Gardner (93) Marlon Humphrey (93) Darius Slay Jr. (92) Stephon Gilmore (91) Marshon Lattimore (90) Tre'Davious White (90) Denzel Ward (88) A.J. Terrell (87) Trevon Diggs (87) Kendall Fuller (87) Charvarius Ward (87) Chidobe Awuzie (85) Tyson Campbell (85) Patrick Peterson (85) Jamel Dean (85) James Bradberry (85) Kenny Moore II (84)

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Patrick Surtain II demonstrate the future of shutdown corners is in good hands. In his rookie season, Sauce Gardner helped lead a Jets defense that was among the best in the league. They allowed the fourth fewest yards per game, despite a struggling offense that saw Zach Wilson lose his starting job.

And despite the Broncos' dissapointing first season with Russell Wilson, there was one shining spot that made the future look bright. That was second-year corner Patrick Surtain II. The third-year corner out of Alabama didn't record many interceptions, but that's because no one wants to throw his way.

Also worth noting is Eagles‘ CB tandem James Bradberry IV and Darius Slay dominating the top 20. The Eagles' defense was one of the best last year, but we'll see how the CB duo performs without safety C.J. Gardner Johnson in the lineup.

Directly under slay is Cowboys' corner Stephon Gilmore, who they traded for this offseason. This is all in effort to start building around the defense, which includes first round defensive end Mazi Smith. It'll be exciting to watch the America's Team this year. We'll see if he can maintain his rating against receivers like Terry McLaurin and Devonta Smith.

Madden 24 Schedule For Rating Reveal

In other news regarding Madden 24 Rating Reveals, The Madden 99 Club‘s newest member is Kansas City Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce. It's the fourth time he received the honor, an NFL record among Tight Ends. He's joins fellow stars Aaron Donald, Justin Jefferson, and Zack Martin.

The following ESPN programs are where you can find out the overall reveals:

99 Club Reveals – Get Up

Top 10 Players In Each Position – SportsCenter

Analysis – First Take & NFL Live

The reveals take place on the following dates:

Madden 24 is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Deluxe Edition owners receive three days of early access.

The game releases on August 18th.

