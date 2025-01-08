The NFL has brought some of the hottest headlines of the year — but not only by what happens on the field. The love lives of NFL players have made a huge spotlight because their partners are also celebrities too. From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, take a look at some of the hottest NFL and celebrity relationships that have made watching the games even more interesting.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Status: Dating

Taylor Swift is currently in her own love story. Travis Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 and went public with their romance when the pop star showed up to the Sept. 24 Chiefs-Bears game. Since then she has been supporting Kelce and even met him on the field when they won the Super Bowl in 2024.

Kelce has been showing up for Swift since 2023 was also a busy year for the 14-time Grammy-winning singer. She embarked on her Eras Tour beginning in March 2023 and concluded the tour in December 2024. The Chiefs tight end has attended 14 tour dates.

Not only do Swift and Kelce make the perfect pair — the ratings aren't that too mad at them either. Last year, ESPN admitted that the ratings have gone up partially due to the fact that fans are waiting to see if Swift will show up at a game.

“Being in the weeds of it, I think in the beginning there was definitely a big Taylor Swift bump, especially I think the Chicago Bears-Chiefs game where she first showed up,” ESPN social content host Omar Roja said, via PEOPLE.

Statistics aside, Swift and Kelce are in it for the long haul.

‘Taylor Swift has grown up a lot in the past couple of years,' the Daily Mail source began. “Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life.'”

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Status: Married

Russell Wilson and Ciara are couple goals. The two met in 2015 and got married the next year. They share three children together: Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017; Win Harrison Wilson, born July 23, 2020; and Amora Princess Wilson, born in December 2023. Ciara also has a son with her ex-fiancé Future who was born in 2014.

The Grammy winner praised Wilson's quarterback skills in how they keep their relationship in good standing.

“I would say communication rules a nation. What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together,” she told Summer Walker on “Over it Radio”

Wilson has been playing in the NFL for 13 seasons and in 2024 he was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ciara made her music debut in 2004 with her debut album, Goodies.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Status: Engaged

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got engaged in 2024 after they started dating in 2023. The Bills QB and Oscar-nominated actress keep a lowkey profile when it comes to their relationship but now since they are in the works to tie the knot, fans are finding more reasons to get behind this pair.

For Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, she interviewed Allen on how he was able to surprise her with the proposal.

She asked him what was “the funniest/craziest thing that happened on the day [they] got engaged,” which was on Nov. 22.

He replied, “The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

Status: Married

Simone Biles and Johnathan Owens are another pair that keeps the headlines interesting. The couple met in 2020 when they came across one another on a dating app.

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” Owens told Texas Monthly in 2021. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything. So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other.

The Chicago Bears safety said he “didn't know” who Biles was when he first came across her on the dating app which is a perk that the decorated gymnast enjoyed. “I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked,” he said.

The pair got married in 2023 and have been supporting one another in their respective sports. Owens was able to fly to Paris to support Biles when she earned her 11th Olympic medal over the summer. Biles has also been seen in her personalized outfits at the Bears games cheering Owens on.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios

Status: Dating

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are another newer couple in the celebrity/NFL relationship ring. Berrios is a wide receiver and currently plays for the Miami Dolphins. Earle is a social media personality known for her viral videos on TikTok and her large follower count.

The couple met in the beginning of 2023 at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami and seemingly confirmed their romance when they hit the red carpet for the ESPYS in July 2023. She has been showing her support for Berrios by coming to the games and he has also been seen in some of her social media content.

Like most couples, they have been hit with some drama. Berrios previously dated Sophia Culpo, sister of Olivia Culpo — we'll get to her later — for two years. Rumors plagued the relationship once it was called off suggesting that the athlete cheated on Culpo with Earle but they have denied those allegations.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

Status: Married

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey began dating in 2019 after they met on a blind date. Culpo is known for modeling and beauty pageants after winning Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA 2012, and Miss Universe 2012. McCaffrey is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged in 2024 and tied the knot later that year in Culpo's hometown of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The former Miss Universe is frequently seen at the NFL games cheering McCaffrey on and he also makes cameos in her content on TikTok. The couple have already made some big moves since getting married and bought George Clooney's former home for $14.5 million.