We update you on the health status of some of the most important players in fantasy football, courtesy of the Week 13 injury report

We're headed towards the home stretch now. For those of us fantasy football managers wallowing in the basement of our respective leagues, the Week 13 injury report can be a stinging reminder of how quickly the season unraveled. Having draft and roster management regret is a surefire way to dampen your holiday mood.

Don't worry, we're not going to get too dark here. Because, for the successful, savvy and fortunate ones out there, this is a crucial week. Matchups can be won and playoff spots ultimately be clinched based on how quickly a manager reacts to the injury report. We are going to do what we can to help you survive this bittersweet passion of ours by providing you with the latest health updates on some key talents.

Let's go around the league and take a closer look at the NFL Week 13 injury report.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III, RB (oblique, doubtful)

The Seahawks running back was ruled out for Thursday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys with the same oblique strain that also kept him sidelined for a critical Thanksgiving showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie backup Zach Charbonnet had his best fantasy showing but suffered a knee bruise and exited the game in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen, WR (quad, questionable)

We all doubt the five-time Pro Bowler at our own peril. The 31-year-old remains a fantasy football goldmine and is even reaching new, elite heights. Keenan Allen has recorded a whopping 97 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games (all on pace to be career-highs). A quadriceps injury, however, could halt his scorching hot momentum.

Allen has missed the Chargers' first two practices this week and probably needs to log at least a limited session on Friday in order to play Sunday afternoon. If he can get on the field, a promising matchup against the lifeless New England Patriots awaits.

New England Patriots

Demario Douglas, WR (concussion, questionable)

The rookie wide receiver and one of the only bright spots on those aforementioned pitiful Pats is trending in the wrong direction after missing another practice on Thursday. Demario Douglas remains in concussion protocol after suffering the injury in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

An already unwatchable squad somehow becomes even more dreadful if the speedster is officially ruled out.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor RB (thumb, doubtful)

The surprise Colts- currently occupy an AFC Wild Card spot with a 6-5 record- are being swamped with more adversity this season. Despite not being officially ruled out yet, star running back Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indy's Week 13 divisional road game versus the Tennessee Titans.

The 2021 All-Pro just enjoyed a superb showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15 carries for 91 yards and two scores) but requires thumb surgery, according to head coach Shane Steichen. If it is any consolation for Taylor fantasy owners, the Injured Reserve is apparently not an option right now.

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill, WR (ankle, questionable)

Reaching 2,000 receiving yards or Calvin Johnson's record-setting 1,964 mark is already going to be a steep climb for All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill, but a Week 13 absence would effectively crush that dream. That doesn't seem to be a likelihood, though, as he returned to practice in a limited fashion after being held out on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Raheem Mostert, RB (ankle/knee, questionable)

The veteran back re-entered beast territory in the inaugural Black Friday game last week against the New York Jets, tallying 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win. But both his playing status and production could be uncertain when the Dolphins visit the Washington Commanders.

Raheem Mostert is on the right track, however, after registering a limited practice Thursday.

De'Von Achane, RB (knee, questionable)

The rookie stud will be the cause of some stress for his fantasy managers, and also those who roster Mostert. De'Von Achane put together a three-week stretch for the ages (3-5) before landing on the IR with a knee injury. His presence was minimal in his Week 11 return versus the Las Vegas Raiders and he did not play against the Jets. A limited practice on Thursday is good news, but it is difficult to gauge his workload for Sunday.

New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave, WR (concussion, questionable)

The 23-year-old standout was terrific in the first half of the Saints' loss to the Atlanta Falcons before being forced to exit with a concussion in the third quarter. The good news, though, is that Chris Olave has been a limited practice participant the last two days. An independent neurologist will determine whether or not he clears protocol in time for the Detroit Lions game.

Rashid Shaheed, WR (thigh, questionable)

While Olave is the only set-it-and-forget-it pass-catching option on this team, Rashid Shaheed has some boom upside. He posted 153 receiving yards back in Week 8 before cooling off. Though, another missed practice on Friday (not available on Thursday) will probably make it so you don't even have to consider playing him against a vulnerable Lions secondary.

New York Jets

Breece Hall, RB (hamstring, questionable)

The focus of Jets fans is primarily on Aaron Rodgers' logic-defying recovery from a torn Achilles (he is not yet practicing), but running back Breece Hall figures to be among the team's most relevant fantasy football contributors the rest of the way. He picked up a hamstring injury (Dr. Jesse Morse breaks it down, however, which has caused him to be just a limited participant in practice thus far this week. If the 22-year-old does play, managers might need to depend on his consistent PPR volume, as the Atlanta Falcons are one of the worst matchups for fantasy RBs.

Breece Hall NEW hamstring injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/SrsMHwqqeW — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) November 30, 2023

Arizona Cardinals

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR (heel, questionable)

Although the Cardinals' season was already nailed shut in a coffin well before quarterback Kyler Murray returned, the many fantasy football managers who are relying on Hollywood Brown to fill out their No. 3 wide receiver or flex slots were given a definite breath of new life. A healthy Murray significantly raises the 26-year-old's ceiling.

But Brown will still have to gain clearance for Sunday's battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick missed an entire week's worth of practice and still managed to suit up last Sunday, so his Thursday absence might not be overly revealing. People will just have to hope he can power through this heel issue once more. Fellow WR Michael Wilson was also out of action on Thursday.

Trey McBride, TE (groin, questionable)

The tight end position is typically headache-inducing for those who don't snag the few elite options on draft day, but it feels especially grueling this year. Hence, solid contributors like Trey McBride are vital at this time of year. The second-year player, who has 48 catches for 521 yards and one TD, encouragingly logged a limited session in the Cardinals' most recent practice. The Steelers are stingy against tight ends, but if he is available, McBride could be a worthy streamer based on the 20 receptions he has amassed in three games with Murray under center.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae Johnson, WR (illness, questionable)

The 2021 Pro Bowler was sent home on Thursday with an illness. In most of these cases, there is little risk of the player in question being ruled out, so unless told otherwise, Diontae Johnson managers should not panic for the time being. Getting in a limited or full Friday session would be more reassuring, however.

Houston Texans

Dalton Schultz, TE (hamstring, questionable)

The top-10 fantasy tight end popped on the injury report out of nowhere after seeing his snap count greatly diminished by the return of Brevin Jordan. It is not clear if the two situations are related, but this is obviously a concerning development at this stage of the season. Dalton Schultz has yet to practice this week and is on the edge of the danger zone in Week 13.

Tank Dell, WR (calf, questionable)



Fantasy seasons that were ostensibly doomed have been catapulted back into playoff contention with the emergence of rookie wide receiver Tank Dell. His availability is essential for a home matchup against the Denver Broncos, one that is full of potential postseason implications. After missing Wednesday with a calf issue, Dell returned to action for Thursday's practice.

He has five touchdowns in his last four games, eclipsing 100 yards twice in that span. WR Noah Brown, who also exploded in this CJ Stroud-led offense (13 receptions for 325 yards and a score across Weeks 9-10) before being sidelined with knee soreness, is hoping to avoid his third-straight inactive designation after getting in a pair of limited practices.

Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy, WR (groin, questionable)

We try to focus on fantasy football mainstays, breakouts and sleepers in this article. Jerry Jeudy does not fall under any of those categories at the moment and has objectively been a disappointment this year. No, the name “Alex House” is not a pseudonym for Steve Smith Sr., I am merely trying to present the facts.

However, given that the Broncos are arguably the hottest team in the NFL, we cannot exclude one of Russell Wilson's top targets from this injury report. Jeudy, who has hit double-digit fantasy points in three of his last five outings, logged a limited practice for the first time in Week 13. He is trending in the right direction. WR Marvin Mims Jr. is also questionable.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, WR (neck, questionable)

The Super Bowl 55 champion is already a risky flex option after a month of underwhelming production, but he now also picks up a questionable tag after being limited on Thursday with a neck issue. An important positive, however, is that Chris Godwin has accrued six or more targets in every game but one this season.

Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper, WR (rest/ribs, questionable)

The Browns No. 1 receiver (limited practice) says he is going to be in action versus the Los Angeles Rams, as the team tries to maintain a cushion in a crowded AFC Wild Card race.With Dorian Thompson-Robinson still in concussion protocol, the enduring Joe Flacco could be Cooper's QB. The four-time Pro Bowler had quite endorsement for the former Super Bowl MVP.

Amari Cooper is a fan of his new QB Joe Flacco: "When he drops back and he lets it go, it's like poetry in motion" 🔥

pic.twitter.com/jCZB0Lloc4 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 30, 2023

Kareem Hunt, RB (groin, questionable)

After a groin injury caused him to miss Cleveland's first practice of the week, the veteran running back was a limited participant Thursday. If Kareem Hunt suits up, expect an undesirable committee approach with Jerome Ford to continue.

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert, TE (forearm, questionable)

Despite being out for the last two games, the Eagles tight end has managed to avoid the IR. Moreover, his status for a huge NFC Championship rematch against the San Francisco 49ers is up in the air. Dallas Goedert got in some light pass-catching work Thursday but did not actually partake in practice. His status must be monitored over the weekend.

AJ Brown, WR (thigh, questionable)

AJ Brown followed up two meh fantasy weeks with an utterly frightening one last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. A couple of limited practices bodes well for his Week 13 status, but a lingering thigh injury could hamper him. Even so, you are always going to ride with Brown.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones, RB (knee, questionable)

The usually reliable back has had his season ravaged by injuries. He was once again unable to give it a go in practice and appears to be in jeopardy of not suiting up in Lambeau against the incoming Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. AJ Dillon (also questionable with a groin injury) did take the field on Thursday and could be a viable pass-catching option if he gets the green light, and Aaron Jones is ruled out for the second consecutive game.

Jayden Reed, WR (chest, questionable)

While CJ Stroud, Tank Dell, Bijan Robinson and Jordan Addison all garner more fan fare in the 2023 rookie class, Jayden Reed is making a name for himself in fantasy football and regular NFL circles. And he is doing it while being the third guy in the Packers wide receiver room. While Christian Watson's lingering injury issues from earlier in the year did open up more opportunities, Reed is starting to find his groove with quarterback Jordan Love.

But the former Michigan State star is at risk of missing Sunday's game after being absent at practice this week. A Friday session feels essential if Reed is to line up against the Chiefs' secondary.

Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins, WR (hamstring/ankle, questionable)

Despite the Bengals' season being virtually over with Joe Burrow's injury, there is always a chance their top wide receivers maintain some fantasy value. Tee Higgins has mostly scuffled his way through one of the more brutal contract years for a high-profile name in recent years. His presence in lineups will be sparse for the remainder of the year, but any chance Higgins has of being part of a fantasy football playoff push rests on how he performs the next two weeks.

The 24-year-old will have to get cleared for action first, though. He is on a positive trajectory after logging a limited practice for the first time in more than three weeks. There will probably not be further clarity until we get deep into the weekend (Monday night game).

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne Jr., RB (ribs, questionable)

Travis Etienne has become the full-fledged fantasy football star many projected him to be upon his 2022 arrival to the NFL. He is banged-up, however, and has been listed day-to-day with a chest/rib injury, per head coach Doug Pederson. He did make it onto the practice field in a limited fashion, at least, so there is a decent chance the young running back gets to face off against the exploitable Bengals' rushing defense on Monday Night Football.

ClutchPoints will keep you informed on any major injury updates ahead of NFL and Fantasy Football Week 13.