The 2025 NFL season is finally starting to take shape now that it is Week 3. Unfortunately, part of that equation is factoring in which players have already suffered important injuries. Staying on top of injury updates is incredibly important for fantasy football. Not only to prevent you from starting a player who will score zero points, but also because it can reveal players you should target on the waiver wire.

Miami and Buffalo kick off Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, so there is no better time to evaluate this week's injury landscape. Remember to double check any Dolphins or Bills players before kickoff on Thursday.

Let's explore the most important injuries you need to know about ahead of Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Injuries – Quarterback

Joe Burrow (toe)

Burrow is one of the biggest injury storylines of the week in the NFL.

The Bengals quarterback suffered a turf toe injury that will require surgery. Burrow will miss at least three months as a result.

This is one situation where real life is very different from fantasy football.

While the Bengals have hope that Burrow could return late in the season, he is already guaranteed to be out for the fantasy playoffs.

Jake Browning will replace Burrow, but it is unclear whether he will be fantasy viable or not.

Monitor Browning, as well as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, over the next few weeks.

Chase is an especially tough case because he is almost always a must-start in fantasy football. Hopefully that continues with Browning under center.

Justin Fields (concussion)

Fields is in concussion protocol and has already been ruled out for Week 3.

He can be a streaky fantasy football start in normal circumstances, so it is not ideal to see Fields already struggling with injuries.

Stash Fields on your bench for now.

Jayden Daniels (knee)

Daniels is battling a knee injury that could keep him out in Week 3.

Daniels did not practice on Thursday and is likely to sit out the week, as the Commanders should exercise caution with their franchise QB.

The second-year quarterback is an elite fantasy asset because of his rushing upside.

Stay away for Week 3, but feel comfortable starting him once he returns to the field.

JJ McCarthy (ankle)

McCarthy will miss up to four weeks with a high ankle sprain.

It may be wise to take this as a sign from the fantasy football gods to stay away from McCarthy in 2025.

He did not look great in limited action so far. And he will miss more time with this ankle sprain.

I wouldn't advise picking up backup Carson Wentz either, unless you're desperate for a quarterback.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Injuries – Running Back

Aaron Jones (hamstring)

The Vikings placed Aaron Jones on IR this week, which guarantees he'll miss the next four weeks.

This is actually incredible news for backup Jordan Mason. Obviously he stands to benefit the most from Jones' injury for fantasy football.

But what's more encouraging is hearing how much confidence Kevin O'Connell has in Mason.

“I'm not sure we could have much more confidence in Jordan as a bell cow kind of back.”

Mason is a must-start in Week 3. If Minnesota gives him a huge workload, he could be a great fantasy football option for the next four weeks at least.

Austin Ekeler (Achilles)

Ekeler is officially out for the entire 2025 season with an Achilles injury.

Obviously, that is not good for Ekeler. But it may be good news for Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

The rookie running back has been a trendy name in the fantasy football space over the past few months. This Ekeler injury opens up the possibility for a featured role for him.

Wheels up for Croskey-Merritt for the rest of the 2025 season.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Injuries – Wide Receiver

Jaylen Waddle (shoulder)

Waddle is officially questionable to play in Week 3 against the Bills. He is a risky play ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Waddle was able to play in Week 2 despite nursing the same injury. He logged five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Not bad for fantasy football.

If you're thinking about starting Waddle, keep an eye on the news right up until kickoff. There's always the possibility that he could not play after not responding well in warm-ups.

As such, have a backup plan in mind in case you need to make a sudden audible before kickoff.

Emeka Egbuka (hip/groin)

Egbuka has been excellent for fantasy football through two weeks of his rookie season.

The rookie surprisingly missed practice on Wednesday. He did not participate in the early portion of Thursday's practice, but was still expected to participate later on in practice.

Keep an eye on Tampa Bay's injury report ahead of Week 3. And start thinking up a backup plan in case Egbuka ends up sitting out.

Xavier Worthy (shoulder)

Worthy had a terrible beginning to the 2025 season.

Worthy collided with Travis Kelce during the first offensive series of the season. He has not played since.

That is a shame for the Chiefs because they could desperately use a talented wide receiver right now. Especially after their rocky 0-2 start.

Worthy is reportedly “50-50” to play in Week 3, which could be either positive or negative depending on how you look at it.

There is no doubt that Worthy could return soon. But there's a decent chance it is not this week.

For fantasy football, I'd avoid Worthy entirely until he's proven that he is completely healthy.

Jayden Reed (collarbone, Jones fracture)

Reed had two surgeries earlier this week to correct a pair of injuries.

The young wide receiver suffered both a fractured collarbone as well as a Jones fracture in his left foot.

Reed is expected to miss up to eight weeks while he recovers from these injuries.

Keep him out of the lineup until further notice. And view this as stock up for other Packers pass catchers like Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft.

Christian Kirk (hamstring)

The Texans traded for Christian Kirk this offseason. But he has yet to take the field because of a hamstring injury. But that could change in Week 3.

Kirk returned to practice on Wednesday and head coach DeMeco Ryans said he expects him to play this week.

I'd give it a week or two to see what Kirk's role is in Houston's offense before starting him.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Injuries – Tight End

Darren Waller (hip)

The veteran tight end has yet to play a snap for the Dolphins after ending his retirement to join the team this offseason.

That will continue in Week 3.

Miami already released its final injury designations ahead of Thursday Night Football. Waller is out with a hip injury.

Waller would not have had much of an impact in fantasy football either way, even in the very deepest of leagues.

He remains a highly questionable fantasy asset because of his age, time away from football, and terrible situation.

Dallas Goedert (knee)

The veteran tight end did not play in Week 2 because of a knee injury. But he could return to the field in Week 3.

Goedert returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

While that is a positive sign that he could play in Week 3, it is not enough to go on by itself.

Keep your eyes on Philadelphia's practice reports on Thursday and Friday for more clues about Goedert's availability this week.

If he does play, don't have high expectations for him.

Philadelphia's run-heavy offense makes them difficult to predict for the purposes of fantasy football. Unless we're talking Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts, of course.