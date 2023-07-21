We're finally nearing the end of Madden 24 Rating Reveal week. Earlier today it was revealed that Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow lead the Quarterbacks in terms of overall ratings. While we're waiting to see all the QB overalls, Madden NFL's official Twitter unveiled the best rated Linebackers. Without further ado, let's check it out.

Top 20 Linebacker Ratings

Fred Warner (96) Roquan Smith (92) Lavonte David (91) Demario Davis (90) Bobby Wagner (89) Matt Milano (88) Nick Bolton (87) Tremaine Edmunds (87) Dre Greenlaw (86) Shaquille Leonard (86) De'Vondre Campbell (85) C.J. Mosley (85) Eric Kendricks (85) Shaq Thompson (84) Logan Wilson (84) Foyesade Oluokun (84) Ja'Whaun Bentley (84) Leighton Vander Esch (82) T.J. Edwards (82) Denzel Perryman (81)

Fred Warner dominates the Linebacker ratings and for good reason. His record breaking contract extension that he signed back in 2021 wasn't just for show. Along with Nick Bosa, the 49ers' defense is one of the best in the league. If only their QBs could stay healthy, then the team could return to the Big Game for the first time since 2020.

Also worth noting is Ravens' LB Roquan Smith. Despite being traded last season the LB didn't miss a single game. He immediately made an impact on Baltimore's defense, earning over 86 combined tackles in just nine games. Like QB Lamar Jacskon, Smith managed to negotiate his own deal without the help of an agent. Smith is a tackling machine nearing 700 tackles in just five years in the league.

Nick Bolton also makes the top 10. Thanks to his scoop & score in Super Bowl LVII, Bolton helped the Chiefs secure a 38-35 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite Jalen Hurts' strong performance, his one mistake is one of the many reasons the team was defeated by KC. The 2021 second-round draft pick hopes to make even more plays this year.

Madden 24 Full Rating Reveals

Today Patrick Mahomes became the 5th member of the Madden 99 Club. Joining him is teammate Travis Kelce, Vikings' WR Justin Jefferson, Ram's DT Aaron Donald, and Cowboys' G Zack Martin.

Madden 24's rating reveals took place on the following dates.

The reveals took place on SportsCenter. First Take & NFL Live follow up expanded coverage

Madden 24 releases August 18th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. The Deluxe Edition grants players three days of early access.

