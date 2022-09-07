NFL
2022 NFL Season Preview: Division, wild card, & Super Bowl 57 predictions
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 245 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan make their 2022 NFL season predictions, including division, wild card, and Super Bowl picks. Will the Los Angeles Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions? Can the Buffalo Bills live up to lofty expectations and finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy? How many teams from the loaded AFC West make the postseason? Will Tom Brady ascend to the game’s greatest stage once again after putting off retirement for at least one more year? Are the Kansas City Chiefs being overlooked? Will Justin Herbert not just guide the Los Angeles Chargers to the playoffs, but potentially a deep run through January? Can Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers shake off their playoff demons after another devastating exit in 2021-22? All of that and more is discussed in this annual season preview episode.
2022 NFL Season Predictions: Division & Wild Card Picks
|Blake
|Dillon
|AFC East
|Bills
|Bills
|AFC North
|Bengals
|Ravens
|AFC South
|Colts
|Colts
|AFC West
|Chargers
|Chargers
|NFC East
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|NFC North
|Packers
|Packers
|NFC South
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|NFC West
|Rams
|49ers
|AFC Wild Cards
|Ravens, Chiefs, Broncos
|Bengals, Chiefs, Broncos
|NFC Wild Cards
|49ers, Cowboys, Vikings
|Rams, Eagles, Saints
Super Bowl 57 Predictions
|Blake
|Dillon
|Super Bowl 57
|Bucs 27, Chargers 24
|Bills 31, Rams 24
