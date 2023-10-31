As rumors swirl and general managers work the phones, the 2023 NFL trade deadline, set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern, inches closer. From the Philadelphia Eagles' trade for All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, to the status of Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry to the Seattle Seahawks' surprising deal for New York Giants Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams, there has been no shortage of excitement already surrounding the league.

Prior to the deadline, we've seen the likes of Los Angeles Rams wideout Van Jefferson dealt to the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory shipped to the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets wideout Mecole Hardman reunite with the Kansas City Chiefs. It can be difficult to keep track of all the madness, so check back here on ClutchPoints' tracker for the latest news on deals, rumors and more ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Lions boost receiving corps in trade with Browns

Fresh off of a Monday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Lions decided to boost their wide receiver room, as they traded a 2025 sixth rounder to the Browns for Donovan Peoples-Jones, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Peoples-Jones is a big-bodied wideout who enjoyed a career year in 2022 and will give defenses another wideout to keep track of in Detroit.

49ers trade for Commanders' Chase Young

In the biggest blockbuster of the day, the San Francisco 49ers bolstered a defensive line that already ranks among the league's best on paper, as they traded a 2024 third round pick for the Commanders' pass rusher, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Young is a Pro Bowl level talent when healthy, giving the 49ers a massive boost on defense. Meanwhile, after trading Montez Sweat, Washington's rebuild continues.

Vikings trade Ezra Cleveland to Jaguars

The Vikings' busy day continued, as they shipped guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 sixth round pick, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Cleveland became expendable after the Vikings' addition of Dalton Risner, and the veteran will now provide some added depth on the interior of the offensive line for the Jaguars.

Josh Dobbs traded from Cardinals to Vikings

The Vikings, in need of a veteran quarterback after the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins, found one in Dobbs, who has started eight games for Arizona this year. The Cardinals traded Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Vikings for a sixth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. There are also conditions attached that can turn the seventh rounder Minnestoa received into a sixth rounder, per Schefter.

Bengals' Tee Higgins drawing interest from teams

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is drawing interest from teams but is unlikely to be moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline, league sources told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Higgins is in the final year of his contract and has been the subject of trade rumors since the offseason.

Davante Adams' soft trade request

Frustrated Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams apparently went to the team and asked about the possibility of a trade earlier this month, but they made it clear he's not going anywhere, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. Perhaps that changes after Adams' frustrations were on full display on Monday Night Football?

Danielle Hunter staying put?

There had been some rumblings that the Minnesota Vikings could trade star defensive end Danielle Hunter, who currently leads the NFL in sacks. But with the Vikings back in the playoff mix, it looks like Hunter is staying put. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says there's “almost no chance” Hunter is dealt ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Commanders trade Montez Sweat to Bears

While the Bears are looking at a possible Jaylon Johnson trade, they made a trade for a much-needed pass-rush boost. Chase Young was the hot name linked to Chicago, but Montez Sweat is the Washington Commanders star on the move. The Bears are trading a second-round pick for Sweat's services to bolster a pass rush that's among the worst in the NFL, if not the worst.

As for the Commanders, will Young be next?

Jaylon Johnson requests Bears trade

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was trying to work out a contract extension with the team. But late Monday night, news broke that extension talks had failed and Johnson wanted a trade. The Bears have granted the young cornerback permission to seek out a new home ahead of the deadline, and there are some notable teams potentially in the market for cornerback help.

Giants trade Leonard Williams to Seahawks

The New York Giants, fresh off of their sixth loss of the season, seemed to signal their NFL deadline status as sellers, as they traded Pro Bowler Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second and fifth round pick. The Giants get a couple extra picks they can use to select players or move up in this year's draft while the Seahawks shore up the defensive line by adding an instant starter in Williams to the mix.

Falcons find Grady Jarrett replacement in trade with Eagles

Atlanta didn't wait long to address a need on the interior defensive line with Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett out for the year due to a torn ACL. The Falcons traded a 2024 sixth round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh round pick. Street, a five-year NFL veteran, is a former fourth-round pick with five games of starting experience.

Titans unlikely to trade Derrick Henry?

Tennessee Titans stars Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins have popped up in trade rumors after the Byard deal. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Tennessee wouldn't trade either star unless presented with an “exceptional” offer, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that a Henry trade is even more “unlikely” now that the deadline passed for the Titans to restructure his contract.

Giants' Saquon Barkley not going anywhere?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told Saquon Barkley the team would not be trading him, then told reporters he expected the star halfback to be on the team after the NFL trade deadline. Daboll and the G-Men seem to be backing up their words, as Josina Anderson reported Monday that the team is telling rivals that Barkley “isn't going anywhere” in trade inquiries.