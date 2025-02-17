The NBA All-Star break is a time for teams to prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. Weirdly, we refer to these next several weeks as the “second half” of the NBA season, especially since the halfway point has already passed. Anyway, the NBA power rankings are symbolic of those with championship aspirations, those who are playoff contenders, and those who will be slipping through the cracks.

It shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who the top teams in the league are. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics are the three teams with the best chances of winning it all this season.

What the Cavs have accomplished in Kenny Atkinson's first season is remarkable, as is the continued success of this young Thunder team led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Denver Nuggets are also creeping up the list of real contenders in the West, but this conference as a whole is a major question mark. Just how good are the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets? Is either Los Angeles-based team a legitimate contender? Of course, you can't talk about the Western playoff picture without mentioning the Golden State Warriors, either.

Jimmy Butler has fit in nicely next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green thus far, which prompted Green to make a championship prediction during Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game.

“I said, I think we’re gonna win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship. It’s going to happen,” Green said during TNT's coverage of All-Star Weekend. “Since he’s been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing we’re gonna win that game, and that goes a long way in this league.

“None of these contending teams scare me.”

Green and Curry have won four championships together. If there is any team that has earned the right not to be fearful of the emerging young teams at the top of the standings, it's the Warriors. Perhaps it is a little overzealous of Green to predict a championship when the Dubs are ranked 10th in the conference, but all it takes is one consistent win streak for them to rise from the play-in tournament region.

It is now “go-time” in the NBA coming out of the All-Star break. Where each team moves in the power rankings from here will set the course for the NBA playoffs.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

Record: 44-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (W21), at TOR (W23)

Upcoming schedule: at BKN (2/20), vs. NYK (2/21), vs. MEM (2/23)

The only concerning thing about the Cavs right now is that they have lost two of their three matchups against Boston and split their two meetings with Oklahoma City. Whether or not this team can win the big games when it matters most is the major question that looms large in Cleveland.

Nonetheless, the Cavs remain the most efficient offensive team in the NBA, and the addition of De'Andre Hunter should only strengthen their scoring attack. The Cavs have won eight of their last nine games overall.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

Record: 44-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W36), vs. MIA (W14), at MIN (L15)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (2/21), at MIN (2/23)

A 15-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their final game before the All-Star break was the Thunder's worst loss of the season. This 116-101 defeat also snapped a seven-game win streak that Oklahoma City had built.

With Chet Holmgren playing alongside Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder are only going to get better as a rebounding team. Not to mention, Chet will regain his footing over the next month as a primary scoring option next to Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. There is no reason to believe that the Thunder isn't the best team in the West.

3. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 39-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (W19) vs. SAS (W13)

Upcoming schedule: at PHI (2/20), vs. NYK (2/23)

Can the Celtics get back to being the best team in the NBA power rankings? With how well the Cavs and Thunder are playing, it's looking a little unlikely, but another matchup with Cleveland approaches at the end of February.

Boston is the only team in the NBA ranking inside the top five in offensive and defensive rating, plus they have really picked things up defensively as of late. Over their last eight games, opposing teams are averaging only 106.3 points per game against this team. The Celtics are 7-1 during this span.

4. Denver Nuggets (+2)

Record: 36-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W29), vs. POR (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (2/20), vs. LAL (2/22)

It is no longer the Nikola Jokic show for the Denver Nuggets, as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are beginning to look like the championship threats they were a few seasons ago. The Nuggets' point guard has been fantastic as of late, averaging 25.3 points and 6.2 assists per game in February, and Murray recently scored a career-high 55 points in the team's 132-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers before the All-Star break.

If Murray can sustain offensive success, along with Porter's key scoring on the perimeter, then the Nuggets will have everything they need next to Jokic to win another championship. The Nuggets' title chances are solely dependent on Murray being able to keep this up.

5. New York Knicks (-)

Record: 36-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (W13), vs. ATL (W1)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (2/20), at CLE (2/21), at BOS (2/23)

The New York Knicks remain inside the top five of the NBA power rankings and appear very likely to remain a top-three seed in the East playoff picture after their 128-115 win over the Indiana Pacers before the All-Star break.

However, the Knicks have struggled against the three best teams in these NBA power rankings, as they are 0-5 against the Cavs, Thunder, and Celtics. A big opportunity presents itself to New York coming out of the All-Star break, as they will have two tough road games against Cleveland and Boston.

6. Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

Record: 36-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (W7), at LAC (L14)

Upcoming schedule: at IND (2/20), at ORL (2/21), at CLE (2/23)

As good as they have been, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the better teams in the Western Conference that many teams don't fear because they haven't proven that they can go on a deep playoff run. Well, those teams that don't believe in Memphis had better be ready for a track meet since this team loves to run and can score in bunches.

Memphis ranks sixth in points off turnovers and overall offense. The Grizzlies also rank first in the pace of play. This team could find a lot of postseason success against teams that don't like to push the pace.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)

Record: 31-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L21), vs. MIL (L2), vs. OKC (W15)

Upcoming schedule: at HOU (2/21) vs. OKC (2/23)

The big question facing the Minnesota Timberwolves is whether or not Anthony Edwards can continue to carry them. Julius Randle has been dealing with a concerning adductor injury, and Donte DiVincenzo has not played since Jan. 15 with a ligament tear in his big toe. Both of these injuries are significant enough to cause concern regarding Minnesota's chances of avoiding the play-in tournament.

Even so, the Timberwolves have picked up some really solid wins as of late, most recently defeating the Thunder by 15 points before the All-Star break. Three-point shooting has saved this team and is the main reason why they are as high as they are in the NBA power rankings.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (-1)

Record: 32-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W19), at UTA (L12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (2/19), at POR (2/20), at DEN (2/22)

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are still figuring things out. This process is going to take a while, especially since Doncic has never not had the ball in his hands on every offensive possession for his team. Well, there isn't much time left in the season, and losing 131-119 to the Utah Jazz before the All-Star break was very concerning.

When it comes to scoring, the Los Angeles Lakers should be able to average over 120 points per game, which they have done pretty consistently as of late. However, defense is the main problem for this team right now, as this will be the area they must improve upon to be considered real championship threats.

9. Houston Rockets (-3)

Record: 34-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W8), vs. GSW (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (2/21), at UTA (2/22)

Are the Houston Rockets beginning to falter? As good as Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green have been, the Rockets have dropped seven of their last nine games overall and are in danger of falling outside of the top 10 in the NBA power rankings.

The good news for Houston is that they are 17-9 at home this season, and 10 of their next 14 games after the All-Star break will be played in front of their home faithful. These matchups will decide the Rockets' fate as a young team looking for a chance to prove itself.

10. Los Angeles Clippers (+2)

Record: 31-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W14), at UTA (W4)

Upcoming schedule: at MIL (2/20), at IND (2/23)

Unlike the Rockets, who will remain in Houston for the vast majority of their games after the All-Star break, the LA Clippers are keeping their suitcases with them. All seven of their next games are outside of LA, and this team will play seven games in 13 days. Two of these games will be in downtown Los Angeles against the Lakers.

It will be interesting to watch Kawhi Leonard's minutes and availability during the stretch run of the season. Will the Clippers unleash Kawhi and let him play, or will they continue to keep a leash on him and limit their overall ability as a team? After all, you can't make the playoffs and avoid the play-in tournament without playing Leonard!

11. Dallas Mavericks (-)

Record: 30-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (L1), vs. GSW (W4), vs. MIA (W5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (2/21), at GSW (2/23)

Dereck Lively has a broken foot/ankle and won't be back until near the end of the regular season at the earliest. Anthony Davis has a groin injury and is out indefinitely with no timetable. Daniel Gafford recently suffered a Grade 3 right MCL sprain and is likely out until sometime in the playoffs. Injuries have decimated the Dallas Mavericks' front line, which will result in their demise.

As good as Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are, they alone can't carry the Mavs through the Western Conference with no size in their frontcourt. Games against Golden State and Los Angeles coming out of the All-Star break will tell the tale of whether this team will sink in the NBA power rankings.

12. Indiana Pacers (-2)

Record: 30-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L13), at WAS (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (2/20), vs. LAC (2/23)

The Indiana Pacers are a team many in the East are still trying to figure out. While they limped into the All-Star break with some tough losses and an overtime win over the Washington Wizards, the Pacers have been one of the better offensive teams in the league since 2025 began. Six of Indiana's first seven games out of the All-Star break will be at home, where they've gone 14-8 this season.

13. Detroit Pistons (-)

Record: 29-26 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W40), at CHI (W18)

Upcoming schedule: at SAS (2/21), at ATL (2/23)

Now three games above .500 this season, the Detroit Pistons continue to look like a team nobody wants to face in the East. Offensively, Detroit has been extremely efficient as of late, averaging 124.3 points per game during their four-game win streak entering the All-Star break. There is a lot to like about this team heading into the stretch run, especially with winnable games against San Antonio and Atlanta coming up.

14. Golden State Warriors (+3)

Record: 28-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (W14), at DAL (L4), at HOU (W7)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (2/21) vs. DAL (2/23)

Is it time to start buying stock in the Warriors as they rise in the NBA power rankings? Jimmy Butler has been playing well, and Golden State could move into the top spot of the play-in region with wins over Sacramento and Dallas out of the All-Star break. In four games with Butler, the Warriors are averaging 117.3 points per game while allowing only 107.8 points per game. If there is one team to keep an eye on in the West, it's the Dubs.

15. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

Record: 29-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (L14), at MIN (W2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (2/20), at WAS (2/21), vs. MIA (2/23)

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the All-Star Game with a calf injury and has not played since Feb. 2. Whether this is a long-term injury that will see Giannis miss games out of the All-Star break is yet to be determined. As for the Milwaukee Bucks as a whole, this team still has a lot to prove. Kyle Kuzma has played well for the Bucks, which is a good sign for this team, which is looking to get back inside the top four of the East standings.

16. Sacramento Kings (-1)

Record: 28-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (W1), at NOP (W8), at NOP (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (2/21)

Like the Warriors, the Sacramento Kings are in no position to drop close games if they are to make it back to the playoffs after failing to do so a year ago. Coincidentally enough, this team will face Golden State in their first game out of the All-Star break. The only problem is that the Kings have won only four of their seven games since trading De'Aaron Fox. Can this new group in Sacramento find its footing?

17. Phoenix Suns (-1)

Record: 26-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (L7) at HOU (L8)

Upcoming schedule: at SAS (2/20), at CHI (2/22), at TOR (2/23)

Time is running out for Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to get the Phoenix Suns trending in the right direction. Although they have gone 17-12 in clutch-time games this season, the Suns are just 9-16 in all other games. Eight of this team's next 12 games will be on the road, with seven of these matchups coming against teams with a winning record.

18. Atlanta Hawks (+3)

Record: 26-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (W6), at NYK (L1)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (2/20), vs. DET (2/23)

The Atlanta Hawks did nothing to better themselves at the trade deadline by giving up De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. However, they are 3-1 since doing so, their only loss being by one point in overtime against the Knicks before the All-Star break. A great opportunity approaches for the Hawks, as 10 of their next 12 games will be at home in Atlanta. This is where they can make up some ground in the NBA power rankings.

19. Orlando Magic (+1)

Record: 27-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L6), vs. CHA (W16)

Upcoming schedule: at ATL (2/20), vs. MEM (2/21), vs. WAS (2/23)

Although the Orlando Magic are still one of the league's top defensive squads, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are their only source of consistent scoring. Jalen Suggs has not played since Jan. 25 due to a quad injury, and this team as a whole just doesn't have the scoring needed to be a real threat in the East. The Magic are 3-4 since the start of February, and they now find themselves in the East play-in region of the standings after dropping 2.5 games below the Pistons.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (-2)

Record: 23-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L29), at DEN (L11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (2/20), vs. CHA (2/22)

After winning 10 of 11 games, the Portland Trail Blazers dropped three straight before the All-Star break, losing two straight games in Denver. If there is one team that could potentially play spoiler in the NBA power rankings, it's the Trail Blazers. The only problem is that this team is 8-19 outside of Portland this season, and eight of their next 11 games will be on the road, including seven straight after two home games immediately out of the All-Star break.

21. Miami Heat (-2)

Record: 25-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L18), at OKC (L14), at DAL (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (2/21), at MIL (2/23)

Four straight losses have seen the Miami Heat fall to the bottom 10 in the NBA power rankings and behind the Hawks for ninth in the East standings. The Heat haven't been able to find consistent scoring outside of Tyler Herro this season, and they have been vulnerable at times defensively. This is a recipe for disaster.

22. San Antonio Spurs (-)

Record: 23-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W10), at BOS (L13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (2/20), vs. DET (2/21), at NOP (2/23)

De'Aaron Fox was supposed to improve the San Antonio Spurs. Well, this team has gone 2-3 since his arrival and is seeing its playoff chances slip away. Nothing will get easier for the Spurs coming out of the All-Star break, as matchups with Phoenix and Detroit come before a tough four-game road trip, during which they will see the Rockets and Grizzlies.

23. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

Record: 20-34 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W8), vs. PHI (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (2/20), at PHI (2/22)

It no longer appears as if the Brooklyn Nets are going to be tanking after winning three straight games before the All-Star break. Brooklyn has now won six of its last seven overall and is only 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in tournament spot in the East. Another win over Philly coming out of the All-Star break would go a long way toward the Nets possibly seeing some sort of postseason basketball.

24. Chicago Bulls (+1)

Record: 22-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L40), vs. DET (L18)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (2/20), vs. PHX (2/22)

Four straight losses before the All-Star break symbolize who the Bulls will be the rest of the season. This team will not be in the play-in tournament, and they are again faced with the dilemma of having to rebuild despite the organization's hesitance to do so over the years. A 40-point loss to Detroit recently should say everything you need to know about the Bulls right now.

25. Toronto Raptors (+1)

Record: 17-38 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W3), vs. CLE (L23)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (2/21), vs. PHX (2/23)

The Toronto Raptors recently played some close games against New York, Houston, and Oklahoma City. While they aren't a team contending for anything but a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Raptors have proven that they can hang with the best of the best. Moving forward, Toronto is going to be a team to be reckoned with, especially once they get their core of Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley on the floor together.

26. Philadelphia 76ers (-3)

Record: 20-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (L3), at BKN (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (2/20), vs. BKN (2/22)

It is officially do-or-die time for the Philadelphia 76ers. This team isn't going to win a playoff series no matter what happens, but these next two games against Boston and Brooklyn will determine if the 76ers should call it quits. The Sixers have lost five straight games and seven of their last eight overall. Paul George isn't living up to his contract, and Philly will hit a new low in the NBA power rankings if they don't get a win coming out of the All-Star break.

27. Utah Jazz (-)

Record: 13-41 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L19), vs. LAL (W12), vs. LAC (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (2/21), vs. HOU (2/22)

All of a sudden, the Utah Jazz are playing their guys and look competitive. Not only did they handle Doncic and the Lakers, but the Jazz also took the Clippers to overtime before All-Star Weekend. Perhaps this team has a few more surprises up their sleeves down the stretch run of the season.

28. New Orleans Pelicans (-)

Record: 13-42 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L36), vs. SAC (L8), vs. SAC (W7)

Upcoming schedule: DAL (2/21) vs. SAS (2/23)

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak in their final game before the All-Star break by defeating the Kings 140-133 in overtime. At this point, all the Pelicans can do is play the role of spoilers to some of these teams in the West looking to rise in the NBA power rankings and standings. Injuries have ultimately derailed any plans they had this year.

29. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 9-45 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L10), vs. IND (L4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (2/21), at ORL (2/23)

Slim losses to Cleveland, San Antonio, and Indiana before the All-Star break at least prove that the Washington Wizards are heading in the right direction. Once Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton play, the Wizards should be even more competitive. Even so, this is still the team with the worst record in the league that is aiming for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

30. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

Record: 13-39 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (L8), at ORL (L16)

Upcoming schedule: at LAL (2/19), at DEN (2/20), at POR (2/22)

The Charlotte Hornets are once again at the bottom of the NBA power rankings because they have only one win since Jan. 27. This team has won only four away games this season, which symbolizes more losses coming their way since the first six games out of the All-Star break for the Hornets will be on the road.