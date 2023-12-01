NFL Week 13 is here, so let's look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this week, which features an epic 49ers-Eagles game.

The NFL Week 13 schedule is upon us, and with the Thanksgiving slate now in the rearview mirror, we are officially in the home stretch of the 2023 season. This week’s games started with a thrilling NFC battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, with the Cowboys pulling off a wild comeback win. with On Monday, we wrap up with what should have been a great AFC tilt (pre-Joe Burrow injury) when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, let’s get to our NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds.

There was nearly nonstop NFL football last week from Thursday to Monday, but after the Green Bay Packers upset the Detroit Lions early on Thanksgiving, there wasn’t another close game until Sunday. The weekend did bring some fun action, though, with the Jaguars and Houston Texans going down to the wire and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals playing a tight one.

Ultimately, as the week wrapped up, we got maybe the Game of the Year with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime, and possibly the worst game in decades when the Chicago Bears became the first team in the Super Bowl era to get a win with 75-plus penalty yards and no touchdowns. So, it was a mixed bag overall.

There are no teams coming off their bye weeks, as every team answered the bell in Week 12. The NFL Week 13 schedule wreaks havoc on fantasy teams around the world, though, as the Baltimore Ravens, Bills, Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Vikings, and New York Giants take a seat for the second six-team bye week of the season and the penultimate bye week overall.

In the ClutchPoints NFL Week 12 picks, predictions, and odds series, it was a solid week both straight-up and against the spread, despite a rough early Sunday window. We were 9-7 picking the winners outright and 9-6-1 working with the Las Vegas number. Overall, this keeps us winning money on the season! The 2023 totals thus far are now at 115-65 (63.8%) straight-up and 98-73-9 (57.3%) taking on the spread.

Now, here are the NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NFL odds

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)

The Cowboys are undefeated at home and are winning by an average margin of 29 points in Jerry’s World this season. As for the Seahawks, they’ve lost three out of their last four, and their nightmare string of games continues with the Cowboys, the 49ers again, and the Eagles in the next few weeks. Until the Seahawks prove they can win games against the upper echelon of the NFL or the Cowboys show they are capable of faltering at home, it’s hard to see this Thursday night game ending in anything other than a big Dallas win. That’s why the Seahawks-Cowboys pick is the home team by a large margin.

Pick: Cowboys 35-13

Update: The Cowboys struggled defensively, but Dak Prescott and the offense played hero in a 41-35 comeback win.

Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5) at New England Patriots

The Chargers are a mess, and after Josh McDaniels and Frank Reich already lost their jobs in-season, head coach Brandon Staley is the next-most likely coach to get the hook. If he loses to Bill Belichick and the Patriots, that could happen as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

That said, the Chargers have way more talent across the board than the Patriots, and the gulf between quarterback Justin Herbert and Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe (or maybe Malik Cunningham?) is immense. Los Angeles should win this game comfortably on that matchup alone.

Pick: Chargers 24-10

Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5)

The Steelers went a staggering 58 games without putting up 400 or more yards in a game on offense, and in the first game after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the team totaled 421 offensive yards to snap that streak. Still, Kenny Pickett and company still only scored 16 points against the Bengals.

The Cardinals have allowed the second-most points in the league (321) this season, so the Steelers should be able to crest the 20-point mark. It’s scary to pick the Steelers to blow out anyone with Pickett at QB, and Kyler Murray has the potential to go off in any game. That said, the Steelers defense should dominate this game and win by at least a touchdown at home.

Pick: Steelers 21-14

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (-3.5)

These are two of the darling teams of the second half of the 2023 NFL season. After a brutal start, the Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the league with five straight wins, while CJ Stroud has run away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and led his Texans to a shockingly good 6-5 record. One of these teams has to lose, though, and while Stroud is incredible, the team still isn’t ready for the big time at the top of the league.

With Sean Payton working his magic, though, the Broncos might be. I’m tempted here to take the hook and pick the Broncos to win and the Texans to cover, but I think I’ll go Broncos across the board in this week’s NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column.

Pick: Broncos 24-20

Detroit Lions (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints

Jared Goff and the Lions seemed like they were ready for primetime this season, but after a narrow win over the Bears and an embarrassing Turkey Day loss to the Packers, the bloom is off the rose a bit. That said, this team is nothing if not resilient under knee-biting head coach Dan Campbell. Detroit is 5-0 against the spread after their last five losses, so picking anything but a convincing Lions victory in the NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds space seems like a losing bet. Oh, plus the Saints are trash, especially in the red zone.

Pick: Lions 28-12

Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) at Tennessee Titans

After blowing up for four touchdowns in his first NFL start, Titans rookie QB Will Levis has cooled off tremendously, not throwing a single TD pass in three of his last four starts. The Colts also have their fair share of issues on the offensive side of the ball, most recently losing starting running back Jonathan Taylor for at least two to three weeks with thumb surgery.

The sneaky fact is, though, that backup Zack Moss has been as good, if not better at times, than Taylor for most of this season. Indy as a road favorite scares me a little, but the team has won three in a row, and Shane Steichen has this team locked in under Gardner Minshew. Let’s go with the Colts to win and cover, but with the Titans putting up a fight.

Pick: Colts 20-17

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) at New York Jets

One of the themes in this NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds piece is road favorites that would have no business being favorites in most situations outside of this week’s opponent. The Falcons fit firmly in that category against the lowly Jets. Tim Boyle looked at least as good (if not slightly better) than Zach Wilson in Week 12, and if you take the ridiculous Hail Mary 99-yard touchdown return out, his day against the Dolphins wasn’t terrible.

This is the Jets' last stand, as Aaron Rodgers miraculously returned to practice 79 days after rupturing his Achilles. If New York loses this, they are pretty much out of the playoff hunt, and Rodgers will probably not come back this season. If the Jets defense can turn over the Falcons early and get one big play from Boyle, the New Jersey crowd (and Rodgers’ mythical mind wizardry) could carry the J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets to a victory.

Pick: Jets 13-12

Miami Dolphins (-9.5) at Washington Commanders

Here’s the thing. The Dolphins are an excellent team this season, but they can’t seem to beat the cream-of-the-crop teams. On the other side, the Commanders are definitively not a cream-of-the-crop team, and they can’t seem to beat, well, almost anyone outside of the absolutely worst squads (Cardinals, early-season Broncos, Falcons, Patriots).

The only thing that gives me any pause in this NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column is that it may be raining in the DMV this weekend. But even a little precipitation shouldn’t stop Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and the Dolphins' stable of running backs from demolishing the Commanders.

Pick: Dolphins 31-15

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)

This is the dog game of the week, but here at ClutchPoints’ NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column, we pick ‘em all, baby! If you’ve read this column consistently over the last two seasons, you know that I’m a big believer in the new coach bump. Fire your coach, it fires everyone up, and for at least one game — and often just one game – the team comes out and gets the W. It happened with the Raiders this season and the Colts last season. Interestingly, it didn’t happen for these Panthers last season after firing Matt Rhule, although Steve Wilks did go 6-5 after losing his Carolina debut.

Because owner David Tepper has screwed things up so badly, though, I’m going to say there is no new coach bump here, just sadness in Carolina. Yes, Baker Mayfield has an ankle injury, and although he should play on Sunday, that could be an issue. Still, the Panthers haven’t proven they can win games with Bryce Young at QB, so they won’t start this week.

Pick: Buccaneers 17-10

San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

After playing the best game of Week 12, the Eagles have another shot for a barn burner in Week 13 when they take on (the other) class of the NFC, the 49ers. There are two reasons I like the road favorites in this one. First, let me copy and paste from the last few weeks and write: With all its offensive weapons fully healthy, I believe the 49ers are the best team in the NFL. Second, the Eagles gave it all they had and even played an extra period to beat the Bills. Having to turn around and play the most talented team in the league is an even taller task after that effort. The Eagles are incredible in close games, but I’ll still take Kyle Shanahan’s crew in this one by at least the field goal they need to cover.

Pick: 49ers 30-27

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)

It’s over for the Cleveland Browns. They now have too many injuries to be a playoff team in the AFC. Whether Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett plays or not in Week 13, he won’t be 100 percent, and the Browns will go down to the pesky Rams on Sunday. The argument for the Browns is how excellent their defense still is, and that is (somewhat) true. However, the D’s home and road splits are incredible. The team is allowing just 10.2 points per game at home and 29.6 on the road. Sure, SoFi Stadium may feel like a home game for Cleveland with the crowd noise, but the truth is, the defense just doesn’t travel this year. Give me the Rams.

Pick: Rams 24-16

Kansas City Chiefs (-6) at Green Bay Packers

Just when I had given up on the Chiefs blowing out inferior competition, they went out and hung 31 on the Raiders to take home a double-digit victory last week. Also, the Packers, who I’ve strongly suggested are (or possibly flat-out called) fraudulent in this NFL picks, predictions, and odds space, beat a good Lions team on Thanksgiving. So, which do I believe is closer to the team we’ll see again this week?

If I have to pick between these two teams showing up and playing their best game, I’ll take the Chiefs. The Lions were as much at fault for the Packers' win last week as the Packers were, and it seems like Kansas City is peaking at the right time and figuring their pass-catching situation out a little bit. I would pick the Chiefs straight-up here either way. I’m just a little iffy on the spread, but give me Patrick Mahomes and KC.

Pick: Chiefs 33-23

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (-8.5)

If only Joe Burrow was still around for this Monday night matchup with Trevor Lawrence, because it could have been epic. With Jake Browning at the helm, though, this should be a winnable game for the Jaguars. And when the Jaguars win, they usually do it comfortably. Outside of last week’s three-point win over the Texans and Week 5’s five-point win over the Bills, all of the Jags’ other Ws have been by at least a touchdown and most by 10 points or more. This seems like one of those lopsided score games as the Bengals know their season is over without Burrow. I’ll take Jacksonville here by a decent margin to close out this NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and odds column.

Pick: Jaguars 24-13

