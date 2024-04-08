The final week of the 2023-24 NBA regular season is here. As weird as it is to say, the playoffs are about to begin. This season has been a whirlwind, and as the playoffs approach, the headlines are not about which teams are surging before postseason play but about those teams that are beginning to struggle. The Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans are two of these teams that haven't been playing their best basketball as of late, resulting in their NBA Power Rankings descent.

When Doc Rivers took over for Adrian Griffin as head coach of the Bucks in the middle of the season, many wondered if this organization had the personnel to make another deep postseason run. Milwaukee's defense was not looking like it once was, and of course, the dark cloud of losing to the Miami Heat in the first round of last season's playoffs was still taking its toll on the Bucks as a whole.

At first, things were bumpy under Rivers' guidance. The Bucks were then able to figure some things out and prove that they were deserving of being the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, with just four games remaining on their schedule, the Bucks look like they are doing everything they can to move out of the No. 2 spot, losing four straight games heading into the final week of the regular season.

As good as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are, the Bucks as a whole seem very dysfunctional. Their confidence has dropped significantly at times throughout the season, and Milwaukee is now on very thin ice, as losing two of their final four games could possibly result in them falling down to the 5-seed in the conference. Recently, Rivers held a film session with the team's top veteran rotation, allowing the players to speak freely in attempts to figure out what is going wrong, according to The Athletic.

Over in the Western Conference, as the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder continue to jockey for position in both the standings, the Pelicans have fallen out of the top 10 in the NBA Power Rankings. Brandon Ingram has missed nine straight games, resulting in the Pels going 4-5 during this span. The good news for them is that CJ McCollum has been playing some of his best basketball of the season, averaging 26.4 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6 percent from three in Ingram's absence.

Once the 5-seed in the Western Conference and contending for home-court advantage, the Pelicans now find themselves in the play-in region of the standings. Four games will decide their fate, and quite possibly whether or not they have a path to possibly making a deep playoff run.

The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and there is still no clarity on who will play who. The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to rise out of the East play-in region, and the West is super tight. Anything can happen over the span of these next seven days, which is why the path to the NBA Finals will be forged in the final week of the regular season.

2023-24 Record: 62-16, Upcoming schedule: at MIL (4/9), vs. NYK (4/11), vs. CHA (4/12), vs. WAS (4/14)

Four more wins to close out the 2023-24 regular season would give the Boston Celtics their first 66-win season since the 2007-08 season, a year in which they claimed a championship. There really aren't any flaws with the Celtics, as they have tremendous balance at every position. Not to mention, their bench unit has stepped up a lot in the last month, proving that they can be a factor come playoff time.

Whether or not the Celtics can win the NBA Finals comes down to whether Kristaps Porzingis is healthy. Boston's big man has arguably been the X-factor for them all season long, and he is the difference in terms of them holding the advantage over any team, whether they are on offense or defense. The Celtics being No. 1 in the final NBA Power Rankings of the regular season shouldn't come as a shock to anyone.

2. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2023-24 Record: 54-24, Upcoming schedule: at UTA (4/9), vs. MIN (4/10), at SAS (4/12), at MEM (4/14)

Jamal Murray recently missed seven straight games due to what the team called, “a strained right knee.” Obviously, this was more than just injury maintenance or rest for Murray, as he missed roughly two weeks worth of games. This is a slight concern for the defending NBA champions heading into the playoffs, especially if Murray's knee can flare up at any time. Then again, the Denver Nuggets are still the top team in the NBA Power Rankings from the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic continues to play at the highest level of his career, which is why it is very likely that he will walk away with his third MVP trophy in the last four seasons. Aside from what he has been doing on offense, Jokic has been just as good on defense in terms of forcing opponents in certain directions and disrupting passing lanes with his length. Thrown Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon into the mix, and all of a sudden, Denver has a clear path to get back to the NBA Finals.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)

2023-24 Record: 54-24, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (4/9), at DEN (4/10), vs. ATL (4/12), vs. PHX (4/14)

Even without Karl-Anthony Towns, who could be ready to return before the conclusion of the regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have maintained their position inside the top five of the NBA Power Rankings thanks to Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid. As good as Edwards has been all season, leading the Timberwolves at just 22 years old, Reid has been their saving grace.

Reid has dropped at least 20 points in five of his last eight games, including a 31-point performance with six made triples in the team's 127-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The Timberwolves own the league's best defensive rating since the All-Star break, and they have a chance to be a dangerous team in a seven-game series as a result.

2023-24 Record: 48-30, Upcoming schedule: at CHA (4/9), at MIA (4/10), vs. DET (4/12), at OKC (4/14)

The Dallas Mavericks may just be the hottest team in the league right now. Other than a loss to the Golden State Warriors last week, the Mavs have won 10 of their last 11 games to move into sole possession of the 5-seed. At this point, it looks likely that this will be the spot that they remain in come time for the playoffs. A 147-136 overtime win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday really proved the resilience of this group, something that Luka Doncic certainly noticed.

“It was a great moment,” Doncic stated regarding the team's celebration in overtime. “Like I said, chemistry is big, so it was a great moment for everybody.”

Dallas has stepped up defensively as of late, and they finally have key contributors in PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Tim Hardaway Jr. next to their two stars. This is a very dangerous team that is much better than their 5-seed may suggest in the postseason.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (-3)

2023-24 Record: 53-25, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (4/9), vs. SAS (4/10), vs. MIL (4/12), vs. DAL (4/14)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed six of the Oklahoma City Thunder's last seven games due to an ongoing quad problem. As a result, the Thunder have stumbled, losing four of their last seven games. Jalen Williams has also missed four straight games due to an ankle injury.

There is not much to be concerned about regarding the Thunder right now other than Gilgeous-Alexander's health. At the end of the day, this doesn't seem like that serious of an injury, and he should be ready to go for the playoffs. Quite honestly, it wouldn't be surprising if the Thunder were fine with the idea of sacrificing games late in the year to claim the 3-seed rather than either the 1-seed or 2-seed.

The reason for this is that nobody wants to potentially play either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors. A first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns is not that much better, though. Still, the Thunder are a top-five team in the NBA Power Rankings.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (+2)

2023-24 Record: 50-28, Upcoming schedule: at PHX (4/9), vs. PHX (4/10), vs. UTA (4/12), vs. HOU (4/14)

After a rough stretch two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back and have looked like the title contenders everyone looks at them to be. Better yet, they have found success and moved up two spots in the NBA Power Rankings after winning three of their last four games without Kawhi Leonard. In total, the Clippers have won six of their last seven games, allowing 107.3 points per game to their opponents during this span.

Paul George is beginning to find his shot once more on offense, James Harden has started to pick things up, and Russell Westbrook looks healthy since suffering a fractured hand last month.

Los Angeles is a tough team to figure out right now, ahead of the postseason.

7. Phoenix Suns (+2)

2023-24 Record: 46-32, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (4/9), at LAC (4/10), at SAC (4/12), at MIN (4/14)

Can we fully trust the Phoenix Suns? No.

Should we expect the Suns to be a championship contender in the playoffs? Yes.

As long as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are on the floor, the Suns will have a chance to outscore any of their opponents. The key for Phoenix is figuring out how to splice together some stops, especially late in the fourth quarter of critical games. It seems like Frank Vogel has recognized this, which is why he inserted Royce O'Neale into the starting lineup instead of Grayson Allen.

This gives the Suns more length and a better defensive presence to start and close out games. Phoenix has won seven of their last 10 games, but will finish the year with three of their final four coming on the road against the likes of the Clippers, Timberwolves, and Sacramento Kings.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (+2)

2023-24 Record: 45-34, Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (4/9), at MEM (4/12), at NOP (4/14)

Even though they are the 9-seed in the Western Conference and recently lost 127-117 to the Timberwolves on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers are still one of the 10-best teams in the NBA Power Rankings because of the recent surge they have been on. The Lakers have won nine of their last 11 games due to the fact that their offense has finally evolved.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are leading the way, but the secondary contributions of Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and even Jaxson Hayes at times can't go unnoticed. Los Angeles has championship experience, and they are looking like the team that won the first-ever In-Season Tournament earlier this season in Las Vegas.

Should they have to earn their playoff spot via the play-in tourney, nobody is going to want to face LeBron and Co.

9. Orlando Magic (+5)

2023-24 Record: 46-32, Upcoming schedule: at HOU (4/9), at MIL (4/10), at PHI (4/12), vs. MIL (4/14)

Franz Wagner recently suffered a sprained right ankle, leaving his status to close out the regular season in doubt. This could wind up being a significant blow to the Magic, as they will need Wagner healthy in order to have a chance in the first round of the playoffs.

All of a sudden, the Magic have moved up to the 3-seed in the East, just one game behind the Bucks, after winning nine of their last 13 games. A string of recent losses by the Cleveland Cavaliers has also made this possible for Orlando.

Jamahl Mosley should absolutely be getting recognition for Coach of the Year this season, as he has turned a young, mediocre group into one that can contend against the best of the best in the East. Defensively, the Magic are as good as it gets. Any team that struggles with finding a consistent offense is going to have a very hard time dealing with Orlando in the playoffs.

10. New York Knicks (+3)

2023-24 Record: 46-32, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (4/9), at BOS (4/11), vs. BKN (4/12), vs. CHI (4/14)

It was announced last week that Julius Randle would forgo the remainder of the 2023-24 season and undergo shoulder surgery to repair some sort of damage stemming from when he dislocated his right shoulder on January 27. This is a major blow to the New York Knicks, who truly believed that Randle had a chance of returning in time for the playoffs.

Now, Jalen Brunson will look to lead a group of secondary talents on a deep postseason run, something that does seem a little imaginary at this point. The Knicks are good, don't get me wrong, but the lapses that they have displayed at times on offense when Brunson isn't on the floor are certainly alarming.

However, they are tall, they are great at rebounding, and the Knicks still have that grittiness to them that Tom Thibodeau instills every single season. A rematch with the Cavs in the first round of the playoffs seems like destiny for New York.

11. Milwaukee Bucks (-4)

2023-24 Record: 47-31 Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (4/9), vs. ORL (4/10), at OKC (4/12), at ORL (4/14)

Now outside the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings, the Bucks are in trouble. Their multi-game lead for the 2-seed in the East has been slimmed down to just one game. That is all that separates Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks from both the Magic and the Knicks. Just 1.5 games separates them from the Cavs.

The Bucks have lost four straight games, and none of these losses can be those you shrug your shoulders at. The Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies are terrible this year. The Toronto Raptors had lost 15 straight games before beating the Bucks in Milwaukee. A six-point loss at home to the Knicks is very reminiscent of last season's first-round exit to the Miami Heat.

Nothing has gone right for the Bucks recently, and Doc Rivers needs to be held accountable for this team's lack of vision. Quite honestly, nobody should be shocked to see Milwaukee be sent to Cancun early once again.

12. Indiana Pacers (+3)

2023-24 Record: 45-34, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (4/9), at CLE (4/12), vs. ATL (4/14)

The Indiana Pacers have moved back up the NBA Power Rankings after some sneaky wins over the Thunder and Miami Heat. Even with Tyrese Haliburton's offense struggles as of late, the Pacers have spread the wealth across the board, with Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith all stepping up.

This Pacers team plays hard for all 48 minutes, and they can go on a scoring run in the blink of an eye. One of the league's best offensive teams will be tough for teams to slow down in the postseason, especially a group like the Bucks, who have struggled mightily on defense.

13. New Orleans Pelicans (-7)

2023-24 Record: 46-32, Upcoming schedule: at POR (4/9), at SAC (4/11), at GSW (4/12), vs. LAL (4/14)

Without Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans have lost five of their last nine games. As a result, New Orleans has fallen into the play-in region of the West standings. This is not necessarily a bad thing for the Pelicans, as they could wind up running into either the Thunder or Timberwolves in the first round.

Although those are two of the better teams in the conference, the Pelicans went 1-2 against the Thunder and 2-2 against the Timberwolves during the regular season. Between their tough defensive presence and three-headed monster on offense, when healthy, the Pelicans can be a lot to deal with.

This team's chances of going on a deep postseason run are solely reliant on whether Ingram can return.

14. Philadelphia 76ers (+7)

2023-24 Record: 44-35, Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (4/9), vs. ORL (4/12), vs. BKN (4/14)

Joel Embiid is back for the Philadelphia 76ers. Without Embiid, the 76ers looked like a team that was limping into postseason action via the play-in tournament. Now, they have won five straight games since his return, and find themselves just one game behind the Pacers for the 6-seed in the East. Can Philly actually work their way into the 6-seed over the final few games?

Regardless of whether the 76ers can move up in the standings, this is still a dangerous team as long as Embiid is on the floor. No team in the league can guard him, and the Sixers have a more complete roster when their MVP plays.

The 76ers have moved up seven spots in the NBA Power Rankings because they are real contending threats with Embiid.

15. Sacramento Kings (-3)

2023-24 Record: 45-33, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (4/9), vs. NOP (4/11), vs. PHX (4/12), vs. POR (4/14)

There are still a ton of questions about who the Sacramento Kings are as a team. Outside of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, it is hard to find consistency on this roster. That is why it isn't surprising to see the Kings fall into the play-in region of the standings.

Although a loss by the Lakers pushed the Kings back up to the 8-seed, Sacramento is in danger of having to play a winner-take-all 9-seed vs. 10-seed game against none other than the Golden State Warriors. This would be a disaster for the Kings, as they can never seem to get past the Warriors in critical games.

Kevin Huerter is done for the year, and Malik Monk is dealing with a knee issue right now. The Kings can never seem to take advantage of the spotlight in order to pick up big wins this season. That could absolutely come into play and hurt them in the postseason.

Can never seem to take advantage of the spotlight and pick up a big win. Could hurt come play-in time.

16. Golden State Warriors (-)

2023-24 Record: 43-35, Upcoming schedule: at LAL (4/9), at POR (4/11), vs. NOP (4/12), vs. UTA (4/14)

The Warriors continue to just hover around and lurk as the biggest threat in the West play-in tournament. Klay Thompson is beginning to find his shot on offense, and Draymond Green has looked like the best defensive player in the league over the last couple of weeks.

All of a sudden, the Warriors have been red-hot, and they have been picking up wins on the road, which is the complete opposite of what occurred last season. Golden State is 23-16 on the road, which is good news since they will likely need to win two road play-in games just to claim the 8-seed in the Western Conference.

As long as they have their full tandem of veterans, the Warriors will be a tough team to stop.

17. Cleveland Cavaliers (-6)

2023-24 Record: 46-33, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (4/10), vs. IND (4/12), vs. CHA (4/14)

The Cavaliers continue to trend in the wrong direction in the NBA Power Rankings because of all the injuries they have had to deal with. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley recently returned to the court last week, but Cleveland is still a team that looks lost at times on either side of the court.

Their chemistry is not as high as they need it to be right now, and the Cavs simply look like a team that is frustrated. Regarding the playoffs, they have fallen from the 3-seed in the East to the 5-seed, and Cleveland has no tiebreakers at the moment.

What could an early loss in the playoffs mean for the Cavs and their future with Donovan Mitchell, who has consistently said he is happy with the organization?

18. Miami Heat (-)

2023-24 Record: 43-35, Upcoming schedule: at ATL (4/9), vs. DAL (4/10), vs. TOR (4/12), vs. TOR (4/14)

Two weeks ago, it looked like the Miami Heat were facing a resurgence. All the time, we see Erik Spoelstra's group turn things on heading into the month of April, which is why the same was expected of them this go-around. However, the Heat were unable to build on their success this past week, losing critical games to the 76ers and Pacers.

Now, Miami is 1.5 games back from earning an actual playoff spot, which is why they will almost definitely have to fight in the play-in tournament.

With Spoelstra on the sidelines, plus Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro all in action, the Heat won't be easy to take down. It is possible that they could run into Milwaukee again should the Bucks hold onto the 2-seed in the conference.

19. Atlanta Hawks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 36-42, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (4/9), vs. CHA (4/10), at MIN (4/12), at IND (4/14)

No Trae Young, no problem for the Atlanta Hawks as of late. Dejounte Murray has made it very clear that the Hawks can be his team, and they have looked solid under his leadership in the backcourt. The Hawks have won six of their last nine games, and they are getting contributions across the board in terms of scoring.

However, it is still hard to envision the Hawks as a team that can spring an upset. At this time, there is still no word on whether Young will have any chance of returning for postseason basketball.

20. Chicago Bulls (-1)

2023-24 Record: 37-41, Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (4/9), at DET (4/11), at WAS (4/12), at NYK (4/14)

A loss to the Hawks this past week pushed the Chicago Bulls down one spot in the NBA Power Rankings, despite the fact that this team leads Atlanta by a game for the 9-seed in the conference.

DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White can be a handful for any team to deal with. However, the Bulls are not that great on defense, and inconsistent shot selection has been their downfall all year. Maybe DeRozan's daughter screaming at games can get the Bulls a few wins during the play-in tournament.

21. Houston Rockets (-4)

2023-24 Record: 38-40, Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (4/9), at UTA (4/11), at POR (4/12), at LAC (4/14)

The Houston Rockets were officially eliminated from postseason contention last week. After their amazing 11-game win streak came to an end, the Rockets went on to lose four more straight games, giving them a current losing streak of five games.

Ime Udoka and the Rockets staff have to be proud of the way their young team fought late in the year, especially when Alperen Sengun went down with his knee and leg injury. Now, the question for the Rockets entering the offseason becomes whether or not they can afford to keep both Jalen Green and Sengun, who will be entering the final year of their rookie contracts.

22. Brooklyn Nets (-)

2023-24 Record: 31-48, Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (4/10), at NYK (4/12), at PHI (4/14)

After being eliminated from postseason contention, the Brooklyn Nets have turned their attention towards their future. Specifically, the Nets have been putting the ball in Cam Thomas' hands a lot more, and they are giving Noah Clowney a shot to prove himself in the frontcourt.

Clowney has looked like a solid two-way prospect, averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game over his last four contests.

The Nets won't be looking to go through any sort of rebuild this offseason. Instead, they are going to be aggressive and search for ways to add immediate value to their roster.

23. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

2023-24 Record: 27-51, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (4/9), at CLE (4/10), vs. LAL (4/12), vs. DEN (4/14)

Maybe I am crazy, but Taylor Jenkins deserves to be in the running for Coach of the Year. To constantly have a new roster every single night, most of which are G League players, and still nearly win 30 games this season is remarkable.

The Grizzlies should've been at the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings multiple times this season, yet they have continued to find ways to win games due to their scrappy play. Give Memphis a lot of credit for what they have done, and do not forget that they have Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and others returning from injury heading into the 2024-25 season.

24. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

2023-24 Record: 19-59, Upcoming schedule: at MEM (4/9), at OKC (4/10), vs. DEN (4/12), vs. DET (4/14)

Victor Wembanyama. That sums up what the 2023-24 season has been for the San Antonio Spurs.

The first overall pick is about to be named the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year, and he is going to be the foundation of the next era in San Antonio moving forward. Much like they had with David Robinson and Tim Duncan in their team's history, the Spurs have their pinnacle of what can be a championship core moving forward.

The Spurs now have a big week ahead of them to finish out the season, as they can play spoilers to the Thunder and Nuggets pertaining to the Western Conference playoff race. Games against the Grizzlies and Pistons can also shake up the NBA Draft lottery. Who said games in April don't matter to teams that have been eliminated?

25. Toronto Raptors (+2)

2023-24 Record: 25-53, Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (4/9), at BKN (4/10), at MIA (4/12), at MIA (4/14)

The Toronto Raptors aren't a bad team. Their problem is that they simply lack the firepower to be a playoff team in the East. Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Gary Trent Jr. are all talented players.

However, the Raptors need to be willing to spend a little bit of money or give up a few draft picks to land a true star player that they can build around. As good as Barnes is, it's just hard to imagine him being “The Guy” for a franchise that has hopes of contending for a championship.

Until the Raptors can pull off a big move, they will be nothing more than a franchise fighting for a play-in tournament spot.

26. Utah Jazz (-3)

2023-24 Record: 29-49, Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (4/9), vs. HOU (4/11), at LAC (4/12), at GSW (4/14)

March 15 was the last time the Utah Jazz won a basketball game. Since then, they have lost 12 straight games, the longest active losing streak in the league.

Utah has thrown in the towel on the 2023-24 season, resulting in them being a part of the bottom five of the NBA Power Rankings. Unless they can beat the Rockets, the Jazz will likely end the season with a losing streak of 16 games.

27. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

2023-24 Record: 21-57, Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (4/9), vs. GSW (4/11), vs. HOU (4/12), at SAC (4/14)

Shoutout to the Portland Trail Blazers for winning two games last week, regardless if they were again teams that are ranked below them in the NBA Power Rankings. The Blazers have not stopped fighting, and they were able to cross the 20-win plateau for the year.

Unfortunately, they will enter the offseason with nothing really going their way. No stars exist on this roster, the Blazers don't have a whole lot of money to spend, and Portland's hope resides in recent top pick Scoot Henderson.

These are trying times in Portland.

28. Charlotte Hornets (-2)

2023-24 Record: 19-59, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (4/9), at ATL (4/10), at BOS (4/12), at CLE (4/14)

It was announced last week that Steve Clifford will be stepping down as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets at the conclusion of the season and transitioning into a front office role in some capacity.

The Hornets, who have had key players out for what feels like the whole season, are not bad whatsoever. In fact, Clifford is not the reason for their misfortunes at all. The Hornets have LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams.

They also have a handful of key secondary talents who can make some noise moving forward. It is not hard to believe that Charlotte can grow into a play-in contender next season.

29. Washington Wizards (+1)

2023-24 Record: 15-64, Upcoming schedule: at MIN (4/9), vs. CHI (4/12), at BOS (4/14)

Will the Washington Wizards move on from Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, or Jordan Poole in the offseason? Is there a player at the top of draft boards that can change their misfortunes?

These are the two biggest questions the Wizards face entering the offseason. Until there are answers to these questions, there isn't much else to talk about regarding the Wizards.

30. Detroit Pistons (-1)

2023-24 Record: 13-65, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (4/9), vs. CHI (4/11), at DAL (4/12), at SAS (4/14)

The Detroit Pistons need to be willing to make a big move or two if they are to be taken seriously moving forward.

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are talented players who can lead the Pistons to a solid season. However, management needs to surround them with winning, capable talents instead of guys who are just happy to be in the NBA.

This is the difference between the Pistons rising from the depths of the Eastern Conference and remaining a poorly run franchise.