The final week of the 2024-25 NBA regular season is upon us. Although the Oklahoma City Thunder have reigned supreme in the NBA power rankings all season, even they are facing some struggles before the playoffs. More specifically, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets may have something going for them after recently facing the Thunder.

There is no escaping the juggernaut of the Western Conference. Oklahoma City may be well ahead of everyone else in the standings, but any team that makes the playoffs from the West will be a threat to win a seven-game series. After all, four teams are tied in the 5-8 spots of the standings heading into the final week.

The Thunder have been immortal at times, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander running away with the MVP award. However, they lost back-to-back games this past week for just the second time all season, both of which were double-digit wins by Houston and Los Angeles. Could this mean that these two teams have cracked the code on how to beat the mighty Thunder?

It is no secret to any team in the West that when the Lakers are clicking on offense, they can be the most deadly team in the league. Aside from LeBron James still running strong at 40 years old, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves are building really strong synergy playing off one another. When they get their defense rolling, like we saw in Sunday's 126-99 beatdown of Oklahoma City, Los Angeles can be unstoppable.

Defense is the name of the game for the Rockets, as they are the 2-seed in the West that nobody seems to want to pay attention to. Ime Udoka's squad has won 15 of their last 17 games, recently taking down the Thunder by 14 points in Houston. Oklahoma City was held to just 111 points in this game with 15 total turnovers.

This season, the Thunder have averaged 120.0 points per game with only 11.8 turnovers per game. Both metrics rank inside the top five in the league.

Are the Thunder beginning to show some cracks and flaws entering the final week of the regular season, or is the top team in the NBA power rankings simply taking a breath before the playoffs begin? No matter the case, confidence is building for the rest of the Western Conference.

The Rockets and Lakers both look like real threats. Time will tell if they have what it takes to dethrone the Thunder at the top of the West.

Here is where every team finds itself in the NBA power rankings heading into the final week of the regular season.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

Record: 64-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (W28), vs. DET (W16), at HOU (L14), vs. LAL (L27)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (4/8), at PHX (4/9), at UTA (4/11), at NOP (4/13)

The Thunder saw their 11-game win streak snapped by the Rockets, followed by their worst loss of the season on Sunday afternoon. Maybe this was just a case of the Lakers knowing that they desperately needed a win and Oklahoma City getting hit by the awkward trend around the NBA where good teams lose on Sundays. Nobody can really explain it… it just happens sometimes.

Whatever the case may be, Oklahoma City got punched in the mouth for the first time all season at a time when the media and people around the NBA continue to doubt their abilities to win a championship. This is certainly the most disrespected 60-win team in NBA history, and the only thing that will silence their haters is a championship, which is unfair given the history they've made as the youngest team in the league.

Oklahoma City will close out the season with three of their last four being on the road. Their final home game will be a rematch with the Lakers on Tuesday, a game the Thunder really need to win to prove Sunday was a fluke.

2. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 58-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W14), vs. MIA (L21), vs. PHX (W20), vs. WAS (W34)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (4/8), at ORL (4/9), vs. CHA (4/11), vs. CHA (4/13)

No team has a better record since the start of March than the Boston Celtics, who have gone 16-2. Even though Boston's level of competition has not been the best in this span, this team is clicking on all cylinders, and they're doing so with key talents resting.

Although it's unlikely that the Cleveland Cavaliers will lose four straight games and surrender the 1-seed to Boston, this Celtics team is clearly the best in the Eastern Conference right now. They should finish the season 4-0, and the Celtics will again be the favorites to repeat as champions.

Whether or not they can achieve this relies on the health of Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum, as all three players have missed some games recently due to injury.

3. Houston Rockets (+1)

Record: 52-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L6), vs. UTA (W38), vs. OKC (W14), at GSW (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (4/9), at LAL (4/11), vs. DEN (4/13)

It is not hard to say that the Rockets may be the best defensive team in the NBA. As good as the Thunder have been all season, Houston has the athleticism and length to wreak havoc on any team. If you need an example of this, look at what they just did to the Thunder and the Golden State Warriors.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to only 22 points on 10-of-22 shooting, as well as only 1-of-2 from the free-throw line, against Houston. Stephen Curry was held to a season-low three points on 1-of-10 shooting against the Rockets on Sunday night. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are the veteran leaders of this defense, but the Rockets are where they are in the NBA power rankings because of Amen Thompson.

This kid has rapidly become an All-Defensive First-Team star who will continue getting better as he gains experience guarding Gilgeous-Alexander, Curry, and other All-NBA talent around the league. The Rockets' defense is legit. That is why all eyes will be on their point of attack offensively.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

Record: 62-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (W19), at SAS (W1), vs. SAC (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (4/8), at IND (4/10), at NYK (4/11), vs. IND (4/13)

Are the Cavaliers in trouble? The massive lead Cleveland held for the 1-seed in the East is now only four games since the Cavs have lost six of their last 12 games overall. This team has some glaring weaknesses on defense right now, and it appears as if teams are beginning to figure out how to slow Cleveland's tempo on offense.

This was evidently clear in Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings, as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan had their way against this elite Cavs team.

The Cavaliers have fallen in the NBA power rankings due to their recent struggles, yet they are still a team that should make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Any result less than this would be a massive disappointment given the Cavs' history this season.

5. Los Angeles Lakers (+4)

Record: 48-30 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W6), vs. GSW (L7), vs. NOP (W16), at OKC (W27)

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (4/8), at DAL (4/9), vs. HOU (4/11), at POR (4/13)

When LeBron, Luka, and Reaves are hitting shots like they have been and scoring over 70 or 80 points combined, the Lakers are going to be awfully tough to stop. That is what has happened in recent games, especially when Los Angeles went to Oklahoma City and beat them 126-99 on Sunday.

The Lakers have momentum on their side right now, which is why they have jumped back into the top five of the NBA power rankings. If they can defeat the Thunder again on Tuesday, Los Angeles will have a firm grip on the 3-seed in the Western Conference.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (-)

Record: 46-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (W9), vs. NOP (W16), vs. DAL (W23), vs. DAL (W31)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (4/8), vs. HOU (4/9), at SAC (4/11), at GSW (4/13)

Nobody wants to talk about how well the LA Clippers are playing, so we will. The Clippers have won four straight games and 14 of their last 17 games overall. Kawhi Leonard has looked healthy, which is the most important factor if LA is to go on a deep playoff run like they did in 2021, reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time.

This team has allowed an average of only 95.0 points per game over their last four games. That is an important defensive mark to keep tabs on heading into the final week of the season, especially with the Clippers set to face teams like the Rockets, Kings, and Warriors.

7. Golden State Warriors (-)

Record: 46-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W9), at LAL (W7), vs. DEN (W14), vs. HOU (L10)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (4/8), vs. SAS (4/9), at POR (4/11), vs. LAC (4/13)

If someone had told the Warriors before their brutal four-game stretch last week that they would go 3-1 with wins over the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Lakers, they would have been thrilled. Although the Warriors remain stagnant in this week's NBA power rankings, they are still a top-10 team in the league because of Stephen Curry's recent play and the team's commitment to elite defense.

Although Sunday night's loss at home to the Rockets stings, as this was an opportunity for the Dubs to rise in the West standings, this was their first loss with the starting lineup of Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski.

This is a team nobody in the Western Conference wants to see in the playoffs, and they should be able to avoid having to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

Record: 46-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (W1), at BKN (W15), at PHI (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at MIL (4/8), at MEM (4/10), vs. BKN (4/11), vs. UTA (4/13)

Only the Celtics and Thunder have a better record than the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of March, as Anthony Edwards has led his team to a 14-3 record over their last 17 games.

Minnesota has won five straight, picking up a critical double-overtime win against the Nuggets on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves can seal their playoff spot in the West with wins on the road against Milwaukee and Memphis to begin the week.

9. Denver Nuggets (-4)

Record: 47-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L1), vs. SAS (L7), at GSW (L14), vs. IND (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (4/9), vs. MEM (4/11), at HOU (4/13)

Things aren't looking good for the Nuggets right now. While Nikola Jokic returned from his ankle injury last week, Jamal Murray has been sitting out games because of a strained right hamstring. This is a major concern for Denver right now, as he may not be back before the playoffs.

The Nuggets have lost four straight games for the first time all season, and nothing will get easier for them down the stretch. If Denver's losing streak continues in Sacramento on Wednesday, they will be in danger of falling into the play-in tournament.

10. Indiana Pacers (-)

Record: 47-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (W2), vs. CHA (W14), vs. UTA (W28), at DEN (W5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (4/8), vs. CLE (4/10), vs. ORL (4/11), at CLE (4/13)

The Indiana Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season because of their brilliant approach on offense and scrappy defensive play. We are seeing much of the same from Rick Carlisle's squad this year.

Since they lead the Bucks by three games for the 4-seed, it appears very likely that the Pacers will host a first-round playoff series. Whether or not they play Milwaukee or Detroit depends on how these two teams fare against one another late in the year. Regardless, the Pacers are the one team in the East who could wind up taking down one of the two top teams in the Cavs or Celtics with the right approach.

11. New York Knicks (-)

Record: 50-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W14), at CLE (L19), at ATL (W16), vs. PHX (W14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (4/8), at DET (4/10), vs. CLE (4/11), at BKN (4/13)

Although the New York Knicks have won five of their last six games, only one of these wins came against a team with a winning record. In fact, the Knicks have only one win over a team with a winning record since the start of March.

With Jalen Brunson back, the Knicks should be able to return to their threatening form before the playoffs. Another bright spot for them has been OG Anunoby, who has averaged 26.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over his last four contests.

12. Milwaukee Bucks (+2)

Record: 44-34 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W10), at PHI (E13), at MIA (W6), at NOP (W4)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (4/8), vs. NOP (4/10), at DET (4/11), vs. DET (4/13)

It appears as if the Bucks will finish outside the top four of the Eastern Conference standings for the first time since the 2017-18 season. As good as Giannis Antetokounmpo is and continues to perform, this team is only a shell of the title contender they are with Damian Lillard sidelined.

Whether or not he can return from his blood clot issue remains the major question being asked in Milwaukee.

13. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

Record: 46-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L14), vs. GSW (L9), at MIA (W2), at DET (W6)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (4/8), vs. MIN (4/10), at DEN (4/11), vs. DAL (4/13)

Although the Memphis Grizzlies have won two straight games over the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons on the road, it's still hard to look at this organization and believe they have what it takes to go on a deep playoff run. Not only did they fire Taylor Jenkins recently, but there seems to be a lot of disconnection between the locker room and staff as a whole.

This past week marked the first time Memphis had won two straight games in close to a month.

14. Detroit Pistons (-2)

Record: 43-35 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L16), at TOR (W12), vs. MEM (L6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (4/7), vs. NYK (4/10), vs. MIL (4/11), at MIL (4/13)

The only reason why the Pistons have slipped slightly in the NBA power rankings and are now the 6-seed in the East is due to Cade Cunningham's injury. While Cade returned on Sunday, the Pistons fell by six points to the Grizzlies.

Regardless of their recent struggles, there is still a lot of reason to believe in this Pistons team. They have depth and a great defensive approach, which could make them dangerous in a series against a Knicks team that lacks depth.

15. Miami Heat (+2)

Record: 35-43 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W26), at BOS (W21), vs. MEM (L2), vs. MIL (L6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (4/7), at CHI (4/9), at NOP (4/11), vs. WAS (4/13)

The Miami Heat saw their six-game win streak snapped by a game-winning shot by Ja Morant, and then they could not get past the Bucks due to Antetokounmpo's 36-point triple-double.

Erik Spoelstra has his team playing a lot better before the playoffs, and that is evident by the 21-point road win Miami had in Boston, where they always seem to be able to win.

As of right now, the Heat are the 10-seed entering the final stretch of games. Anything can happen, and perhaps they can rise in the East play-in standings with very winnable games against Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Washington to close out the year.

16. Dallas Mavericks (-1)

Record: 38-41 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (L4), vs. ATL (W2), at LAC (L23), at LAC (L31)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (4/9), vs. TOR (4/11), at MEM (4/13)

With Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and PJ Washington healthy, the Dallas Mavericks will be a lot better than they were in March. While they may have to fight for the 8-seed via the play-in tournament, the Mavs are a tough team to face right now. Do not be shocked if they advance to play the Thunder in the first round and can cause some problems for Oklahoma City due to their length and size.

17. Chicago Bulls (-1)

Record: 36-42 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L28), vs. TOR (W19), vs. POR (W5), at CHA (W14)

Upcoming schedule: at CLE (4/8), vs. MIA (4/9), vs. WAS (4/11), at PHI (4/13)

The one team nobody is talking about in any NBA power rankings is the Chicago Bulls. Despite winning 12 of their last 16 games, everyone wants to keep writing off the Bulls because they don't have any big names on their roster and appear to be in line to take a step back.

Well, this team has been locked in since the trade deadline, and they are still fighting to move up in the East standings. The Bulls could make some noise as a scrappy, fast-paced team with a good amount of depth on their roster if they advance out of the play-in.

18. Orlando Magic (+1)

Record: 38-40 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (L9), at SAS (W11), at WAS (W12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (4/8), vs. BOS (4/9), at IND (4/11), at ATL (4/13)

After a 15-7 start to the season and being inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings, the Orlando Magic are guaranteed a play-in tournament spot in the East. Injuries have decimated Orlando this year, which is a shame given the potential they had.

Now, this team's potential success is predicated on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner carrying the weight of the team's entire offense. It is hard to imagine this team would have the capability to win more than one game in a seven-game series against either Boston or Cleveland should they make it out of the play-in rounds.

19. Sacramento Kings (+1)

Record: 38-40 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (L2), at WAS (L5), at CHA (W23), at CLE (W7)

Upcoming schedule: at DET (4/7), vs. DEN (4/9), vs. LAC (4/11), vs. PHX (4/13)

A big win in Cleveland on Sunday has the Kings in control of their play-in spot. This team will likely go up against Dallas in the 9-seed vs. 10-seed game.

The Kings clearly have the talent and stars needed to play against any team in the league. Whether or not they can put together a consistent week and start playing defense are the two greatest question marks surrounding them.

20. Atlanta Hawks (-2)

Record: 37-41 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (L14), at DAL (L2), vs. NYK (L16), vs. UTA (W13)

Upcoming schedule: at ORL (4/8), at BKN (4/10), at PHI (4/11), vs. ORL (4/13)

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will again be a play-in tournament team in the East. Where they end up in the standings is the big question, as Atlanta has lost five of their last seven contests.

While the Hawks have struggled defensively at times, their point of attack on offense has been key. With Young dishing out assists and rookie Zaccharie Risacher coming into his own, the Hawks are still a sneaky team to play against. Not to mention, Dyson Daniels has been a menace defensively this season.

21. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

Record: 35-44 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (W14), at TOR (W9), at CHI (L5), vs. SAS (W11)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (4/9), vs. GSW (4/11), vs. LAL (4/13)

Unfortunately, Chauncey Billups' group won't be able to make the play-in tournament despite being right in the thick of things with the Kings, Mavs, and Suns. The good news is that this team has taken a major step in the right direction, and the Blazers finally have a clear direction moving forward with their youthful talents.

Perhaps the Blazers could still be involved with the West standings, as an upset over Golden State or Los Angeles would throw a wrench in these teams' plans.

22. Toronto Raptors (+1)

Record: 29-50 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L19), vs. POR (L9), vs. DET (L12), at BKN (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (4/8), at DAL (4/11), at SAS (4/13)

Tanking is not something the Toronto Raptors have been wanting to do, as they've won five of their last eight games. The only thing is that all five wins have been against teams ranked in the bottom five of the NBA power rankings.

There is reason to be optimistic about the Raptors. Brandon Ingram will make his debut next season, and Scottie Barnes continues to grow as an All-Star talent. This Raptors team is primed for immediate growth next year.

23. San Antonio Spurs (+1)

Record: 32-46 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L11), at DEN (W7), vs. CLE (L1), at POR (L11)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (4/8), at GSW (4/9), at PHX (4/11), vs. TOR (4/13)

Not much has gone right for the San Antonio Spurs this season, with their stars being out and Gregg Popovich suffering his mild stroke near the start of the year. The good news is that Stephon Castle appears to be in line to win the Rookie of the Year award, marking the second straight season that this organization has had the best first-year player in the NBA. Could the Spurs do it again and hit the nail on the head with their spot in the NBA Draft Lottery?

24. Phoenix Suns (-3)

Record: 35-43 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L10), at BOS (L20), at NYK (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (4/8), vs. OKC (4/9), vs. SAS (4/11), at SAC (4/13)

At this point, the Phoenix Suns might as well throw in the towel this season. The Suns have lost six straight games, Kevin Durant is out with a sprained ankle, and they will need a lot of help to claim the 10-seed in the West. Heading into the offseason, Durant's future will be the key talking point around the league, as the Suns are expected to entertain trade offers for the two-time Finals MVP.

25. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

Record: 24-51 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (W4), vs. MIN (L15), vs. TOR (L11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (4/8), vs. ATL (4/10), at MIN (4/11), vs. NYK (4/13)

Jordi Fernandez is the guy to steer the Brooklyn Nets into a successful future. He has the support of this young team, and the Nets have gone down fighting in every single game they've lost. Very rarely has this team lost confidence in themselves, which says a lot about Fernandez's character and demeanor. Will Brooklyn win the lottery for once and land Cooper Flagg?

26. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

Record: 21-57 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L16), at LAL (L16), vs. MIL (L4)

Upcoming schedule: at BKN (4/8), at MIL (4/10), vs. MIA (4/11), vs. OKC (4/13)

There is reason to be optimistic about the New Orleans Pelicans' future. Dejounte Murray will be returning from an Achilles injury, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones will be returning from shoulder injuries, and Zion Williamson is devoted to getting in shape this offseason. And the Pelicans will also have good odds to land a top-four pick in this year's draft.

27. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 16-58 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (L26), vs. SAC (W5), vs. ORL (L12), at BOS (L34)

Upcoming schedule: at IND (4/8), vs. PHI (4/9), at CHI (4/11), at MIA (4/13)

Say what you will about the Washington Wizards, but we have to commend them for continuing to play out their games this season and learn. Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart are two perfect veterans for this team to have, and their teachings will pay massive dividends this offseason. The Wizards are going through a rebuild the right way, and the future is definitely bright for them.

28. Charlotte Hornets (-)

Record: 19-59 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W4), at IND (L14), vs. SAC (L23), vs. CHI (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (4/8), at TOR (4/9), at BOS (4/11), at BOS (4/13)

This is the ninth straight season that the Charlotte Hornets have missed the playoffs, the longest active drought in the NBA. It is no surprise to see this team at the bottom of the NBA power rankings, as there is still no sense of direction. Will they build around LaMelo Ball, or will Charlotte continue to play things conservatively in terms of spending and roster construction?

29. Philadelphia 76ers (-)

Record: 23-55 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L14), vs. MIL (L13), vs. MIN (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (4/7), at WAS (4/9), vs. ATL (4/11), vs. CHI (4/13)

The Philadelphia 76ers have won three games since the start of March. If there is any team intentionally tanking, it's the 76ers. This has been the most disappointing organization this season, and now there are major doubts about whether this “Big 3” of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George can actually win in the East.

30. Utah Jazz (-)

Record: 16-63 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (L4), at HOU (L38), at IND (L28), at ATL (L13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (4/9), vs. OKC (4/11), at MIN (4/13)

If the Utah Jazz don't get the first pick in the NBA Draft and the ability to draft Cooper Flagg, then this will go down as the worst tanking job in NBA history. The Jazz didn't want to win any games this season, and it seems like they are getting blown out every single night. This is not a good product for the league, and it's quite disappointing to see an obvious lack of effort from this team throughout 82 games. It is clear as to why this team is last in the NBA power rankings.