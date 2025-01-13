When the Sacramento Kings fired Mike Brown, they were on the brink of total collapse. Over in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers were in a similar spot as Sacramento in regards to their dreaded start to the season. Just a few week later, the Kings and Pacers own the two longest active win streaks in the league and are flying up the NBA power rankings.

What the Kings have achieved in recent weeks with interim head coach Doug Christie is remarkable, especially considering that De'Aaron Fox missed some time with a minor injury. After losing their first game with Christie leading the sideline, this team has won seven straight, the longest active win streak in the NBA.

As for the Pacers, they have won six straight games, moving from 16-18 on the season to being 22-18 overall following a 108-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. Rick Carlisle's group had been searching for their signature win this season and they now have wins over the Boston Celtics and the Cavs in sequential weeks.

Perhaps the biggest question we should be asking surrounding both of these surging teams is whether or not this is legitimate or not. It's not like the Kings and Pacers have been two of the most trustworthy teams this season when it comes to consistency, so both of these win streaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

At the same time, each organization has picked up notable wins against top 10 teams in the NBA power rankings during this recent stretch of games. This is more than we can say about early-season title-contending threats like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers, who continue to struggle and fall in the NBA power rankings.

Aside from the success we've seen from Sacramento and Indiana, this past week brought us the best game of the NBA season with the Cavs hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder, the two teams that have sat at the very top of these power rankings. And of course, plenty of loses raise even more questions around the league about what will happen before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Given their recent win streaks, the Kings and Pacers both find themselves knocking on the door of the top 10 in this week's edition of the NBA power rankings.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

Record: 33-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (W7), vs. TOR (W6), vs. IND (L15)

Upcoming schedule: at IND (1/14), at OKC (1/16), at MIN (1/18)

The Cavs put their 10-game win streak on the line against the Thunder this past week and they pulled off a terrific 129-122 win over the top team in the West. Amid Donovan Mitchell struggling with only 11 points in this game, it was Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley who stepped up, combining for 46 points, 21 rebounds, and 13 assists against a smaller Thunder team.

This has been the narrative for the Cavs this season, as the tandem of Allen and Mobley in the frontcourt has evolved under Kenny Atkinson's leadership. Although Cleveland fell on Sunday night to the Pacers, snapping their 12-game win streak, this is still the best team in the NBA. Whether or not they can hold this mantle will be determined by three tough road games against Indiana, Oklahoma City, and Minnesota this week.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

Record: 32-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L7), at NYK (W25), at WAS (W41)

Upcoming schedule: at PHI (1/14), vs. CLE (1/16), at DAL (1/17), vs. BKN (1/19)

A loss to the Cavs on the road was not a bad thing for the Thunder. In fact, this was a learning lesson, as their 15-game win streak was snapped and it proved to this young Thunder team that they still have some work to do in order to be true title contenders.

Even so, this Oklahoma City team is virtually unstoppable. Once they get Chet Holmgren back, they will have no weaknesses, especially on the interior. To follow up their loss in Cleveland with back-to-back wins over the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards by a combined 66 points was a statement made by Mark Daigneault and the Thunder.

3. Houston Rockets (+2)

Record: 25-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W23), at MEM (W4), at ATL (POSTPONED)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (1/13), at DEN (1/15), at SAC (1/16), at POR (1/18)

Although their final game this past week against the Atlanta Hawks was postponed due to weather, the Houston Rockets still find themselves cracking the top three of the NBA power rankings because of how good they are defensively.

Houston currently ranks third in defensive rating, yet their offense has been the story as of late, as Houston has averaged 124.3 points per game over their last three wins. Jalen Green is beginning to showcase his All-Star potential, as he's averaged 27.6 points per game since the start of 2025. This is a good sign for the Rockets and their chances to sustain success heading toward the All-Star break.

4. Boston Celtics (-1)

Record: 28-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (W12), vs. SAC (L17), vs. NOP (W1)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (1/15), vs. ORL (1/17), vs. ATL (1/18)

Struggles continue to mount for the Boston Celtics, as they almost followed up a 17-point loss on their home floor to the Kings with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Fortunately for Joe Mazzulla, his team was able to squeak out a one-point win over the Pelicans thanks to some clutch defense. Unlike last season, Boston has looked vulnerable as of late.

The Celtics have won only seven of their last 13 contests, and they have lost four of their last seven home games in TD Garden. Last season, Boston went 37-4 on their home parquet. While they are still title threats, perhaps teams aren't as afraid of the Celtics this season as they once were.

5. New York Knicks (-1)

Record: 24-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L9), vs. TOR (W14), vs. OKC (L25), vs. MIL (W34)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (1/13), at PHI (1/15), vs MIN (1/17)

Due to Boston's struggles, the Knicks are now just 2.5 games back of the 2-seed in the East. At the same time, New York has also been struggling, losing four of their last six games. The good news for Jalen Brunson and Co. is that they recently took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks by 34 points on Sunday.

The Knicks will need to use this win as momentum heading into an important week where they will see three teams all needing key wins: the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

6. Denver Nuggets (+2)

Record: 23-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L12), vs. LAC (W23), vs. BKN (W19), at DAL (W11)

Upcoming schedule: at DAL (1/14), vs. HOU (1/15), at MIA (1/17), at ORL (1/19)

The Denver Nuggets have won seven of their last nine games to move back inside the top six of the NBA power rankings. As good as Nikola Jokic has been for Denver, head coach Michael Malone deserves a lot of credit for the team's turnaround due to his decision to put Russell Westbrook in the starting rotation.

Westbrook has been great as of late, averaging 17.9 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game since the start of 2025. The Nuggets are 5-2 in this span. With Westbrook stepping up next to Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets have balanced out their offense, as they now rank inside the top four in offensive rating.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (-1)

Record: 25-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W15), vs. HOU (L4), at MIN (W2)

Upcoming schedule: at HOU (1/13), at SAS (1/15), at SAS (1/17)

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best two-way teams in the league and were recently inside the top five of the NBA power rankings due to their elite-level defense. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies' defense has been sluggish recently, allowing an average of 121.3 points per game over their last seven games. This has resulted in Memphis ranking 24th in defensive rating during this span.

At some point, every team hits a rough patch in their schedule. The Grizzlies are experiencing that right now, as six of their last eight games have been on the road. Three more tough road games appear this week for Memphis, two of which will be against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Compared to being 15-5 at home this season, the Grizzlies are just 10-9 as the away team.

8. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

Record: 22-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L15), vs. LAL (W21), vs. POR (W6), vs. DEN (L11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (1/14), at NOP (1/15), vs. OKC (1/17)

Luka Doncic has missed nine straight games due to a calf injury he suffered on Christmas. Kyrie Irving has missed five straight games with a back sprain. Due to the Dallas Mavericks missing both of their stars, they have gone just 2-6 over their last eight games, struggling to find consistency on offense.

Until Dallas gets their All-Stars back on the court, this team is going to continue sliding down the NBA power rankings. This is especially true with matchups against the Nuggets and Thunder this week.

9. Los Angeles Lakers (-2)

Record: 20-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L21), vs. CHA (POSTPONED), vs. SAS (POSTPONED)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (1/13), vs. MIA (1/15), vs. BKN (1/17), at LAC (1/19)

As wildfires continue to cause devastating damage, the Los Angeles Lakers have seen their last two games postponed. The Lakers have not played since last Tuesday, as they continue to be with their friends and families during this awful time in the Los Angeles area.

Head coach JJ Redick was one of the many who tragically lost their belongings in these fires, and he was very emotional during one of the team's latest practices. Still, Redick has urged the league to let his team play, as it will be an escape from reality for many of them. It appears as the Lakers will resume action against the Spurs on Monday.

Continue to keep everyone impacted by the LA wildfires in your thoughts and prayers, and if you are able to, please consider donating to the American Red Cross for their relief efforts.

10. Sacramento Kings (+3)

Record: 20-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W5), at BOS (W17), at CHI (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at MIL (1/14), vs. HOU (1/16), vs. WAS (1/19)

When the Kings fired Mike Brown, they were 13-18 and rapidly falling in the NBA power rankings. Now, the Kings are 20-19 after their 124-119 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, and they are a top-10 team in the NBA power rankings.

Aside from figuring out their identity on offense, the story behind the Kings' turnaround in recent weeks has been their defense. Sacramento is allowing an average of 110.4 points per game during their seven-game win streak, and they rank third in defensive rating during this span. Defense is the path forward for the Kings to become the team they hoped to be at the start of the season.

11. Indiana Pacers (+6)

Record: 22-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W14), vs. CHI (W16), vs. GSW (W12), at CLE (W15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (1/14), at DET (1/16), vs. PHI (1/18)

Much like how the Kings are forging their success through defense, the Pacers have been right there with them. Indiana has won six straight games, picking up victories over the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and the Cavs. The Pacers have been searching for a big win, and they finally got it with a 108-93 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

What is remarkable about this win over the Cavs is that Indiana lost Tyrese Haliburton in the middle of the game due to injury. Without their top player, the Pacers beat the No. 1 team in the NBA power rankings on the road. The Pacers held the Cavaliers to just 93 points, which is why they have ranked second in defensive rating during this win streak.

12. Milwaukee Bucks (+4)

Record: 20-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W24), vs. SAS (W16), at ORL (W3), at NYK (L34)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (1/14), vs. ORL (1/15), vs. TOR (1/17), vs. PHI (1/19)

Other than their 34-point loss to the Knicks, this past week turned out to be a good one for the Bucks, especially considering that they have been lackadaisical since their NBA Cup victory.

Giannis has been dominating as of late, averaging 25.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor. It doesn't seem like the hand injury he suffered on Jan. 6 against the Toronto Raptors that required stitches is limiting him in any shape or form. Milwaukee has a great chance to continue building on its recent success with four home games this upcoming week.

13. Orlando Magic (-3)

Record: 23-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (W9), vs. MIN (L15), vs. MIL (L3), vs. PHI (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at MIL (1/15), at BOS (1/17), vs. DEN (1/19)

Paolo Banchero is back on the court for the Orlando Magic after missing two months with a torn oblique, and his arrival couldn't have come at a better time. Mo Wagner is lost for the season, Franz Wagner also has an oblique injury, and Jalen Suggs has missed five straight games with a back injury. Even while dealing with all these injuries to key starters, the Magic are still 23-18 overall.

Orlando ranks second in the league in defensive rating this season, trailing only the Thunder. Elite defense and being able to control the pace of the game has set the Magic up for success against any team no matter who is on the court for them. That is why the Magic have a chance to do what the Pacers did last season and be a surprise team that makes the Eastern Conference Finals this season.

14. Detroit Pistons (+4)

Record: 20-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W3), at BKN (W15), vs. GSW (L3), vs. TOR (W9)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (1/13), vs. IND (1/16), vs. PHX (1/18)

It is time to start paying very close attention to what Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are doing. At first, this was just a feel-good story that the Pistons have put last season's disaster behind them, but this young team has gone from irrelevant to being in the East playoff picture.

The Pistons have won nine of their last 11 games, and Cunningham has looked like one of the best players in the entire league. He currently ranks 16th in scoring and third in assists, which is why Cunningham will be making his first All-Star appearance in February. Tough matchups against the Knicks, Pacers, and Suns will be further opportunities for Detroit to prove they are real threats.

15. Minnesota Timberwolves (+4)

Record: 20-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W2), at NOP (W7), at ORL (W15), vs. MEM (L2)

Upcoming schedule: at WAS (1/13), vs. GSW (1/15), at NYK (1/17), vs. CLE (1/18)

Who are the Minnesota Timberwolves? We are almost 40 games into the 2024-25 season and still don't have a clear answer to this question. A three-game losing streak was followed up by three straight wins, which was then followed up by the same sequence over the last two weeks. Inconsistency is the best word to describe the Wolves, as they are still waiting for their secondary stars to step up next to Anthony Edwards.

16. San Antonio Spurs (-5)

Record: 18-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L4), at MIL (L16), at LAL (POSTPONED)

Upcoming schedule: at LAL (1/13), vs. MEM (1/15), vs. MEM (1/17), at MIA (1/19)

After reaching a season-high in the NBA power rankings, the San Antonio Spurs have hit a rough patch, losing three straight games. Even so, this is still a talented Spurs team that can get back to the level they were playing at and exceed expectations. After all, Wembanyama is in the MVP race, and he is going to continue improving as the season goes on. The same can be said about other youthful pieces on this roster like Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle.

17. Los Angeles Clippers (-5)

Record: 20-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L2), at DEN (L23), vs. CHA (POSTPONED)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (1/13), vs. BKN (1/15), at POR (1/16), vs. LAL (1/19)

After making his season debut, Kawhi Leonard is with his family and away from the LA Clippers due to the ongoing wildfires in California. As a result, the Clippers have not played since last Wednesday, when they lost by 23 points in Denver. The Clippers should be able to resume action on Monday against the Miami Heat, which will kick off a span of six home games over their next seven contests. This is good news seeing as LA is 12-6 in the brand-new Intuit Dome.

18. Miami Heat (+5)

Record: 20-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (L5), at GSW (W16), at UTA (W5), at POR (W21)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (1/13), at LAL (1/15), vs. DEN (1/17), vs. SAS (1/19)

It appears as the Heat are beginning to find their footing without Jimmy Butler, as their current three-game win streak is their longest since early December. The big question in Miami, aside from a potential Butler trade, is whether the star will even be back with the team once his suspension ends on Jan. 17 against the Nuggets. Butler could very well return this week, which isn't a good or bad thing for Miami.

19. Golden State Warriors (-5)

Record: 19-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (L16), at DET (W3), at IND (L12)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (1/13), at MIN (1/15), vs. WAS (1/18)

For the first time all season, the Golden State Warriors are out of the Western Conference playoff picture altogether. The panic meter has officially reached new heights for the Warriors with their continued struggle of finding consistent scoring production outside of Stephen Curry. This has been the theme for Golden State all year, as their 12-3 start to the year is nothing more than history at this point. A 3-0 week would go a long way for this team.

20. Phoenix Suns (+1)

Record: 19-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W10), at CHA (L11), vs. ATL (W8), vs. UTA (W8), vs. CHA (W7)

Upcoming schedule: at ATL (1/14), at WAS (1/16), at DET (1/18)

Much like the Warriors, Kevin Durant and the Suns continue to deal with their own struggles. Jusuf Nurkic and Bradley Beal have both been moved to the bench, and it seems like this has been a positive adjustment for Phoenix, as they've won four of their last five games. Then again, the best team that they played was the Atlanta Hawks, who are now 19-19 overall. The Suns will kick off a five-game road trip this week, as they look to improve their 6-11 road record.

21. Atlanta Hawks (-6)

Record: 19-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W3), at PHX (L8), vs. HOU (POSTPONED)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (1/14), at CHI (1/15), at BOS (1/18)

Jalen Johnson has missed four of the Hawks' last five games, and the Hawks subsequently lost four of their last five. Defense continues to be an area of struggle for Atlanta, as they rank 21st in defensive rating. The Hawks have given up at least 119 points in five straight games. This has been their downfall all year.

22. Chicago Bulls (-2)

Record: 18-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W4), at IND (L16), vs. WAS (W33), vs. SAC (L5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (1/14), vs. ATL (1/15), vs. CHA (1/17), at POR (1/19)

Solid wins over the Bucks and Knicks in recent weeks have been overshadowed by collapses against the Washington Wizards and Kings. The Chicago Bulls can't seem to find consistent play, which is why the 120.8 points per game they are allowing to opponents ranks 29th in the league. As good as they can be on offense at times, the Bulls are equally as bad on defense, which is why Chicago isn't a playoff-bound team in the East. This group is simply playing basketball in a style that represents a pickup game at the park.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

Record: 15-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L10), vs. WAS (W6), vs. NOP (L8), at ORL (L5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (1/14), vs. NYK (1/15), at IND (1/18), at MIL (1/19)

Joel Embiid continues to miss games due to multiple injuries. It is time for the Philadelphia 76ers to start having the hard discussion about whether they should shut Embiid down for the season or not because what is he bringing to the table? When he plays, the Sixers are only 7-6 compared to their 8-16 record without him, so it's not like Embiid is making all that much of a difference anyway. The 76ers don't look like a team that can make the playoffs and even if they do, they'll lose to the Cavs or Celtics in the first round.

24. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

Record: 13-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L3), at NOP (W19), at DAL (L6), vs. MIA (L21)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (1/14), vs. LAC (1/16), vs. HOU (1/18), vs. CHI (1/19)

Do not let the Portland Trail Blazers' record fool you because this team is competitive. Chauncey Billups has seen growth from many of his young players throughout their 38 games this season, and the Blazers have stunned some of the top teams in the NBA power rankings from time to time. It will be interesting to see if the Blazers look to be sellers at the trade deadline or if they hang tight.

25. Utah Jazz (-)

Record: 10-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L3), vs. MIA (L5), at PHX (L8), vs. BKN (W1)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (1/15), at NOP (1/17)

The Utah Jazz have won three of their last six games and are receiving production from young players like Brice Sensabaugh and Isaiah Collier given all the injuries this organization battles through. Like Portland, it will be interesting to see what Utah has planned at the trade deadline since veterans like John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson continue to hear their names mentioned in trade rumors.

26. New Orleans Pelicans (+2)

Record: 8-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L7), vs. POR (L19), at PHI (W8), at BOS (L1)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (1/14), vs. DAL (1/15), vs. UTA (1/17)

Brandon Ingram is out with a major ankle sprain. Zion Williamson recently returned from a hamstring injury, but he missed a game due to a team suspension for being late to the plane. On top of this, Herb Jones is now out indefinitely with a tear in his shoulder. The New Orleans Pelicans can't catch a break, resulting in their struggles. At the same time, they have won three of their last six games and almost pulled off a major upset on the road against Boston.

27. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

Record: 13-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (L14), vs. DET (L15), at DEN (L19), at UTA (L1)

Upcoming schedule: at POR (1/14), at LAC (1/15), at LAL (1/17), at OKC (1/19)

The Brooklyn Nets have reached a new low in the NBA power rankings this season. It seems like Sean Marks and this front office are embracing the tank, and they will continue to dangle Cam Johnson on the trade market heading toward the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Will the Nets make another move to add future assets?

28. Toronto Raptors (-1)

Record: 8-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L24), at NYK (L14), at CLE (L6), at DET (L9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (1/13), vs. BOS (1/15), at MIL (1/17)

Since Dec. 5, the Toronto Raptors have won only one game. It doesn't appear as a win is in the Raptors' immediate future, as they will play six straight games against teams with a winning record.

29. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

Record: 8-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W11), at LAL (POSTPONED), at LAC (POSTPONED), at PHX (L7)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (1/15), at CHI (1/17)

The Charlotte Hornets snapped their 10-game losing streak with an 11-point win over the Suns this past week. However, their next two games against both Los Angeles teams were postponed due to the wildfires, which led to Charlotte losing by seven points on Sunday to Phoenix. At least this team has been competitive as of late. Maybe LiAngelo Ball's new song has provided the Hornets with a sense of confidence.

30. Washington Wizards (-1)

Record: 6-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L23), at PHI (L6), at CHI (L33), vs. OKC (L41)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (1/13), vs. PHX (1/16), at GSW (1/18)

The Washington Wizards have lost six straight games and are again at the bottom of the NBA power rankings. This isn't a good basketball team, and while they have picked up some surprising wins this season, the Wizards also have instances where they've lost games by a wide margin. Just look at their last two defeats, as Washington lost to the Bulls and Thunder by a combined 74 points. It is no surprise that the Wizards rank last in offense and defense this year.