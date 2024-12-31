The 2025 World Juniors have dropped the puck, and there have been some major surprises. Perhaps no surprise will surpass that of Latvia defeating Canada in a shootout on Friday night. The World Juniors are a fun time, but provide a look at some of the best NHL Draft prospects. As a result, it's also a great time for ClutchPoints to present its second 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

This mock draft will use a draft order created by Tankathon on December 29, 2024. It will also cover the entire first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Our next NHL Mock Draft should come out around the beginning of the 4 Nations Faceoff coming up in mid-February. Be sure to check out the first mock we did back in November. With no further ado, let's get started.

1) Nashville Predators – Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Nashville Predators win our 2025 NHL Draft Lottery and take the first pick as a result. In our last NHL Mock Draft, the Montreal Canadiens went with center James Hagens atop the first round. The Predators certainly need center depth and could do the same. However, Brampton Steelheads star Porter Martone has established himself as a legitimate contender to go first overall. The Predators go Best Player Available here, and Martone has an edge over Hagens right now.

James Hagens is still one of the best prospects in this draft class. He has all the making of a potential NHL All-Star for years to come. In this NHL Mock Draft, the Boston College star heads to a New York Rangers team that's surprisingly in last place. The Blueshirts could certainly stand to add an elite prospect to its pipeline. Hagens could be an intriguing asset for this team moving forward.

For the longest time, Matthew Schaefer had the inside track to go first overall in this NHL Mock Draft. However, the Otters star suffered an injury during Canada's historically shocking loss to Latvia at the World Juniors. Schaefer is out indefinitely due to a broken collarbone. Whether this significantly impacts his draft stock remains to be seen. In any event, Schaefer remains the best defenseman in the class with the highest upside. So for now, Schaefer should be a top-three pick at worst at the 2025 NHL Draft.

4) Chicago Blackhawks – Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks are up here with the fourth overall pick. And they take one of the Ontario Hockey League's standout players here. Michael Misa is well on his way to an elite season for the defending Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit. In fact, he is averaging nearly two points per game for Saginaw. Misa has all the tools to be a legitimate top-line center in the NHL. Joining forces with Connor Bedard could give Chicago one of the most formidable 1-2 punches down the middle in the entire league.

5) Buffalo Sabers – Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to make some moves after a brutal 13-game losing skid. With this NHL Mock Draft selection, Buffalo picks up Roger McQueen — the final candidate to go first overall in this draft. McQueen has the longest shot to go first overall given an injury he is working through. Still, he could develop into a first-line center in the NHL. Those don't grow on trees, and the Sabres certainly could use one. McQueen's selection could give the team further flexibility for trades involving centers already on the roster.

6) Detroit Red Wings – Anton Frondell, C, Djugardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Detroit Red Wings have a new head coach in Todd McLellan leading the way. This makes it a bit more difficult to project where the team may go in the NHL Draft. Going Best Player Available is definitely on the table. Anton Frondell is the BPA at this point in this draft. He is one of the youngest players in the draft at 17 years old. He has dominated Sweden's junior ranks in recent years and has held his own against men, as well. The Red Wings do well to add another potential top-six center to their ranks.

7) Anaheim Ducks – Logan Hensler, RD, Wisconsin (NCAA)

The Anaheim Ducks traded for Jacob Trouba in a deal with the New York Rangers. Following that, the Ducks traded Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues for a draft pick and a prospect. Anaheim has shuffled its blueline around, and they have promising prospects starting to reach the NHL. Logan Hensler is one of the top defensive prospects in this draft. He plays a similar game to Trouba but with much more upside. He is raw as a prospect and could take time to develop. The Ducks could afford to take their time developing Hensler's game.

8) Seattle Kraken – Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

The Seattle Kraken selected Berkly Catton with their 2024 first-round pick back in June. Seattle has invested heavily in their forward group early in the draft in years previous. In fact, the Kraken have never picked a defenseman in the first round, according to HockeyDB. Kashawn Aitcheson has some legitimate top-four upside. And he could develop into a top-pairing defenseman in the right situation. No matter where he plays, he brings a ton of energy to the ice and will set the tone every shift. He is a fantastic option to lead the Kraken's blueline.

9) New York Islanders – Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The New York Islanders need prospect depth at every position on the ice. Last year, they took a flier on American winger Cole Eiserman in the first round. Pairing him with a playmaking center could help capitalize on his generational shooting ability. Caleb Desnoyers is not one of the elite centers in this NHL Draft class. But he is a well-rounded prospect who is recognized as a leader on the Moncton Wildcats. He is on pace for nearly 110 points this season, as well. Desnoyers could help Eiserman while providing ample center depth. A worthwhile selection in this NHL Mock Draft.

10) Montreal Canadiens – Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Montreal Canadiens are up now with their selection in this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. There are a number of directions the team could go down. Montreal could use depth on the wings, and add a hometown product in Justin Carbonneau. Carbonneau is one of the best goal-scorers in this draft class. Many have him as a mid-first-round pick, but there is a chance he makes it into the top 10. The Armada star could develop into a top-six scoring winger, which the Canadiens could certainly use.

11) Columbus Blue Jackets – Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are up with their first pick of this NHL Mock Draft. Columbus could certainly go the defensive route after trading David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild earlier this season. However, there are opportunities to do that later on in the draft. The board has fallen in a way that allows the Blue Jackets to add premium talent. He projects as a heart-and-soul type player who plays fantastic defense. His offensive game could use some work, but he could still develop into one of the team's better point producers down the line.

12) Philadelphia Flyers – Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllvsenskan)

The Philadelphia Flyers are up with their first of three first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. Philadelphia has a few directions it can go with this pick. Here, the Flyers decide to add to their depth on the wings. Victor Eklund — the brother of San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund — is a rising prospect. The younger Eklund is an incredibly skilled player who has played well in Sweden's second division. His defense is a question mark, and he doesn't play much of a physical game. His skill will need to carry him through, and there's no reason to believe it can't.

13) St. Louis Blues – Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

The St. Louis Blues have moved some cards around their defensive deck in recent months. Philip Broberg played well after signing an offer sheet with St. Louis this summer. And the Blues traded for Cam Fowler in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks not too long ago. However, they could stand to add to its prospect pipeline's defensive depth. Jackson Smith is a solid defenseman with top-four upside. He needs to improve his reads on the ice. But he possesses a heavy shot and strong skating ability that make him a promising prospect.

14) Pittsburgh Penguins – Ivan Ryabkin, C, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

The Pittsburgh Penguins thought they kicked off a rebuild when they traded Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals back in November. However, they have found themselves competing for the Wild Card in the Eastern Conference in recent weeks. A mid-first-round pick is the result, and they land a potential star for the future. Many believe Ivan Ryabkin is a top-10 talent in this class. With Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby nearing the end of their careers, adding a high-potential center makes a ton of sense.

15) Utah Hockey Club – Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Utah Hockey Club pulled a surprise in the first round when they took Tij Iginla with the sixth overall pick in 2024. Utah is having a fine season in 2024-25, and it could lead to another bold move in the 2025 NHL Draft. Utah takes a goaltender with this pick. Joshua Ravensbergen is one of three goalies who could go in the first round this season. If selected, he would be the first goalie drafted top-20 since Sebastian Cossa and Jesper Wallstedt in 2021. Utah lands a potential franchise goalie with this pick.

16) Montreal Canadiens (via CGY) – Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

The Canadiens are back up with their next pick in this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. The Canadiens acquired this pick in the Sean Monahan trade back in 2022. Montreal adds the best player left on the board here in Cole Reschny. Reschny is a promising center who can be deployed in all situations. His skating and hockey sense make him a threat on the penalty kill and power play. He has fantastic hands that allow him to beat defenders regularly. And he finds himself on pace for 86 points this year. Reschny could be an effective player for Montreal down the line.

17) Ottawa Senators – Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Since 2020, the Senators have drafted a forward twice in the first round. Tim Stutzle is a success story and one of the best young centers in the NHL. Tyler Boucher, on the other hand, has not panned out. The Senators will have gone five years since drafting an impact forward once the 2025 NHL Draft rolls around. Here, they add a potential impact winger. Lynden Lakovic was a standout during the CHL/USA Prospect Challenge back in November. And he is rising up draft boards as we speak. He is certainly a name to keep an eye on moving forward.

18) Boston Bruins – William Moore, C, USNTDP

The Boston Bruins underwent a poor start in 2024-25, but have since rebounded. Boston has found itself back in playoff contention after firing Jim Montgomery as head coach. The Bruins' needs, however, remain the same. They need center depth in the worst possible way. William Moore was the team's selection in our last NHL Mock Draft. And he is a fantastic fit for Boston. Moore is fearless on the ice and plays with good offensive instincts. If he can improve defensively, he could develop into a legitimate star.

19) Philadelphia Flyers (via COL) – Radim Mrtka, RD, HC Oceláři Třinec (Czech Extraliga)

The Philadelphia Flyers are back up with this latest selection in the 2025 NHL Mock Draft. The Flyers received this pick in the Sean Walker trade back in March. Philadelphia went the forward route with their first selection. Here, the team adds to its blueline with the selection of Radim Mrtka. Mrtka is a hulking defender, standing six-foot-six on the ice. He helped Czechia to a silver medal in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup over the summer. So far, he has played extremely well for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL. The Flyers impressively add to its defensive depth with this selection.

20) Vancouver Canucks – Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Vancouver Canucks have sought to add a defenseman to its ranks on the trade market. However, many of those options represent shorter-term options for Vancouver. A more long-term option could of interest during the NHL Draft. Blake Fiddler is a rising prospect who made the World Juniors roster for Team USA. The NHL is in his blood — his father Vernon played 14 years and more than 875 career NHL games. There is a lot to like about Fiddler's game, and he could continue rising up draft boards.

21) Dallas Stars – Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Dallas Stars could stand to add some center depth to its ranks. With veteran Tyler Seguin injured and nearing the latter stage of his career, adding a high-potential center could be the move here. Jake O'Brien is a center with size and skill who could develop into a wonderful playmaker. He is also one of the hardest-working and younger players in this draft class. If he lasts until this pick, the Stars would certainly be grateful.

22) Nashville Predators (via TBL) – Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The Predators acquired this pick in the Tanner Jeannot trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the first overall pick, Nashville took Porter Martone in this NHL Mock Draft. Here, they add to their center depth with a potentially underrated prospect. Brady Martin has a high motor and good hands that help his projection at the next level. The Greyhounds star may top out as a second-line center. But there is enough upside here that the Predators could get more out of him.

23) Calgary Flames (via FLA) – Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State University (NCAA)

The Calgary Flames acquired this pick in the Matthew Tkachuk trade from 2022. With this selection, the Flames could work to add some promising offensive talent. Calgary would do well to improve its depth down the middle. Especially if a Nazem Kadri trade is on the cards. Cullen Potter is considered the best skater in this class despite being a raw prospect. The Arizona State star could certainly become a mainstay in Calgary's middle-six sometime down the line.

24) Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM) – Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired this pick in a 2024 NHL Draft night trade with the Edmonton Oilers. And they use this pick to take a swing on a potential franchise goalie. Jack Ivankovic is playing for Canada at the World Juniors this year. Overall, he has had an incredibly impressive two seasons with the Brampton Steelheads. The Flyers have Alexei Kolosov in the NHL at this time, but Ivankovic has more upside. It never hurts to have more than one promising goalie, either. With teams like the Kings coming up, the Flyers pounce to add a potentially elite puck-stopper.

25) Carolina Hurricanes – Milton Gastrin, C, Modo Hockey (SHL)

The Carolina Hurricanes have not drafted a center in the first round since 2020. Seth Jarvis has certainly worked out, but the team's prospect center depth is in need of attention. Milton Gastrin is a reliable two-way center who has flashed impressive offensive ability in Sweden's junior ranks. He may not contribute at an elite level at the NHL level, but he could be an effective middle-six option who can be deployed on the secondary power play and penalty kill units.

26) Los Angeles Kings – Jakob Ihs Wozniak, RW, Lulea HF (SHL)

The hosts of the 2025 NHL Draft are up next in this NHL Mock Draft. Here, they add to their forward ranks with Jakob Ihs Wozniak. Wozniak was once considered a top-10 talent in this class. However, his stock has mellowed out as of late. He has a hard shot and makes skilled plays routinely while under pressure. Wozniak's defense leaves something to be desired. But his offensive tools could see him go higher than this.

27) Calgary Flames (via NJD) – Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

The Calgary Flames picked this selection up in the Jacob Markstrom trade with the New Jersey Devils. After drafting a center with their first pick in this mock, the Flames add a winger with positional versatility. Carter Bear could play all three forward positions if needed. The Everett Silvertips star is having a fantastic season for one of the best teams in the WHL. His skating is going to drag his stock down a bit. But the offensive talent good enough to see him go in the first round.

28) Columbus Blue Jackets (via MIN) – Charlie Tretheway, RD, USNTDP

The Columbus Blue Jackets got this pick in the David Jiricek trade with the Minnesota Wild. And with this pick, they add a right-shot defenseman with offensive upside. Charlie Tretheway has a hard shot from the point that helps generate chances for his teammates. He is a raw prospect, which allows the Blue Jackets to take their time with the American rearguard. Tretheway does not have the potential Jiricek brought to the organization. But he could certainly prove to be an effective player down the line.

29) Chicago Blackhawks (via TOR) – Luka Radivojevic, RD, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired this pick in the Jake McCabe trade from 2023. The Blackhawks drafted Artyom Levshunov with the second overall pick back in June to improve the right side of their defense. Here, the Blackhawks could add another right-shot defenseman in Luka Radivojevic. Radivojevic has seen his stock rise quickly over the last calendar year. He became the first 2007-born player to skate in the SHL. And he has made an impact for Muskegon in the USHL. He is a project without a doubt, but there are enough tools to justify a first-round selection.

30) Winnipeg Jets – Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

The Winnipeg Jets are up with the 30th pick in this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. Winnipeg needs some forward depth in its prospect pipeline, especially on the wing. Émile Guité is a very talented offensive player who could find himself going higher than this in June. His shot is one of the best in the 2025 NHL Draft class, in fact. But his skating is a massive hindrance to his stock. He also isn't the most competitive player on the ice. Still, the Jets can take a chance on the French Canadian winger once the draft rolls around in June.

31) Washington Capitals – Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The Washington Capitals are up with the penultimate pick in this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. Washington adds to its center depth with this selection. Braeden Cootes is a well-rounded prospect with not too many holes in his game. The Thunderbirds star has played incredibly offensively so far this season but is also solid in his own zone. His offensive projection is what will determine his ceiling at the NHL level. The Capitals have done well developing centers recently and could work their magic here.

32) Nashville Predators (via SJ/VGK) – Kurban Limatov, LD, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

We end this 2025 NHL Mock Draft the way we started — with the Nashville Predators. The Predators acquired this pick from the San Jose Sharks in the Yaroslav Askarov trade. The Sharks got it in the Tomas Hertl trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Predators have added a winger and a center in this mock. So they end things with added defensive depth. Kurban Limatov is a rising defensive prospect who could go higher on draft night. He is an excellent skater and uses his frame to his advantage in tough defensive situations. He may not be an elite offensive producer, but the Predators certainly could see him develop into a top-four two-way option on the back end down the line.