In the latest edition of the Pokémon games, it was already expected that new and old Pokémon would be introduced. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: New and Returning Pokémon, we’ll tell you every single one.
New Pokémon
In the region of Paldea and the 9th installation of the Pokémon series, 105 new Pokémon were introduced to trainers to catch and collect. This brings up the National Pokédex up to a thousand.
Listed below are all the new Pokémon that can be found in Paldea and listed below is where you can find them too!
- Sprigatito – Starter Pokémon
- Floragato – Evolves from Sprigatito at level 16
- Meowscarada – Evolves from Floragato at level 36
- Fuecoco – Starter Pokémon
- Crocalor – Evolves from Fuecoco at level 16
- Skeledirge – Evolves from Crocalor at level 36
- Quaxly – Starter Pokémon
- Quaxwell – Evolves from Quaxly at level 16
- Quaquaval – Evolves from Quaxwell at level 6
- Lechonk – Poco Path, South Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Four)
- Oinkologne – Evolves from Lechonk at level 18
- Tarountula – Poco Path, South Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Four)
- Spidops – Evolves from Tarountula at level 15
- Nymble – West Province (Area One)
- Lokix – Evolves from Nymble at level 24, South Province (Area Six)
- Pawmi – Poco Path, South Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Six)
- Pawmo – Evolves from Pawmi at level 18, South Province (Area Six)
- Pawmot – Walk Pawmo 1,000 steps with Let’s Go feature
- Wooper (Paldean) – South Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Four)
- Clodsire – Evolves from Paldean Wooper at level 21
- Tandemaus
- Maushold – Evolves from Tandemaus anytime after level 25 randomly
- Fidough – South Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Six)
- Dachsbun – Evolves from Fidough at level 26, South Province (Area Six)
- Smoliv – South Province (Area Two)
- Dolliv – Evolves from Smoliv at level 25
- Arboliva – Evolves from Dolliv at level 35
- Squawkabilly – South Province (Area Three)
- Nacli – South Province (Area Two) and South Province (Area Four)
- Naclstack – Evolves from Nacli at level 24
- Garganacl – Evolves from Naclstack at level 38
- Annihilape – Evolves from Primeape after using Rage Fist 20 times and leveling up by one
- Charcadet – West Province (Area One)
- Armarouge – Scarlet Exclusive, Use Auspicious Armor
- Ceruledge – Violet Exclusive, Use Malicious Armor
- Tadbulb – West Province (Area One)
- Bellibolt – Use a Thunder Stone in Tadbulb, South Province (Area Six)
- Wattrel – South Province (Area Four) Sea, West Province (Area Six)
- Kilowattrel – Evolves from Wattrel at level 25, South Province (Area Six)
- Dudunsparce – Level up Dunsparce with the Hyper Drill move, Area Zero
- Farigiraf – Level up Girafarig with the Twin Beam move, Area Zero
- Maschiff – South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four)
- Mabosstiff – Evolves from Maschiff at level 30
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai – Evolves from Shroodle at level 28
- Tauros (Paldean) – Fire/Fighting type is Scarlet Exclusive and Fighting/Water type is Violet Exclusive
- Bramblin – Asado Desert, East Province (Area Three)
- Brambleghast – Walk Bramblin 1,000 steps with Let’s Go feature
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel – Evolves from Toedscool at level 30
- Klawf
- Capsakid – West Province (Area One)
- Scovillain – Use a Fire Stone on Capsakid, South Province (Area Six)
- Rellor – Asado Desert
- Rabsca – Walk Rellor 1,000 steps with Let’s Go feature
- Flittle – South Province (Area Four), South Province (Area Six), and West Province (Area One)
- Espathra – Evolves from Flittle at level 35, West Province (Area One)
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff – Evolves from Tinkatink at level 25, South Province (Area Six)
- Tinkaton – Evolves from Tinkatuff at level 38
- Wiglett – West Province (Area One)
- Wugtrio – Evolves from Wiglett at level 26
- Bombirdier – South Province (Area Six)
- Finizen – South Paldean Sea, West Paldean Sea, and East Paldean Sea
- Palafin – Evolves from Finizen when you play with friends
- Varoom
- Revavroom – Evolves from Varoom at level 40
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Glimmet – South Province (Area Six), Alfornada Cave
- Glimmora – Evolves from Glimmet at level 35, Area Zero
- Greavard – South Province (Area Six)
- Houndstone – Evolves from Greavard at level 30 when leveled up at night, South Province (Area Six)
- Flamigo – South Province (Area One)
- Cetoddle – Glaseado Mountain
- Cetitan – Use Ice Stone on Cetoddle, Glaseado Mountain
- Kingambit – Defeat three Bisharp with Pawniard goons while holding Leader’s Crest then level up
- Veluza – Lake Casseroya
- Dondozo – Lake Casseroya
- Tatsugiri – Lake Casseroya
- Great Tusk – Scarlet Exclusive, Asado Dessert after Titan fight, Area Zero post-game
- Scream Tail – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero
- Brute Bonnet – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
- Flutter Mane – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
- Slither Wing – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
- Sandy Shocks – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
- Iron Treads – Violet Exclusive, Asado Desert after Titan fight, Area Zero post-game
- Iron Bundle – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero
- Iron Hands – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
- Iron Jugulis – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
- Iron Moth – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
- Iron Thorns – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
- Frigiax – Glaseado Mountain
- Arctibax – Evolves from Frigibax at level 35, Glaseado Mountain
- Baxcaliber – Evolves from Arctibax at level 54
- Gimmighoul – Watchtowers and ruins in Paldea
- Gholdengo – Evolves from Chest Form Gimmighoul when you have 999 Gimmighouls Coins
- Wo-Chien – South Province (Area One) Purple Shrine
- Chien-Pao – West Province (Area One) Yellow Shrine
- Ting-Lu – Lake Casseroya (Socorrat Trail) Green Shrine
- Chi-Yu – North Province (Area Two) Blue Shrine
- Roaring Moon – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero in hidden cave
- Iron Valiant – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero in hidden cave
- Koraidon – Scarlet Exclusive, Finish main story
- Miraidon – Violet Exclusive, Finish main story
Returning Pokémon
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, every generation from one to eight is represented. There are fan favorites like Pikachu, Gengar, Charizard, and Lucario among others. Listed below are the returning Pokémon from each generation of Pokémon.
Generation 1
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Chansey
- Scyther
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Ditto
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
Generation 2
- Pichu
- Igglybuff
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Sudowoodo
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Sunkeern
- Sunflora
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Murkrow
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Girafarig
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Dunsparce
- Qwilfish
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Delibird
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Stantler
- Blissey
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
Generation 3
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Sableye
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Luvdisc
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
Generation 4
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Kriketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Masmagius
- Honchkrow
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Gallade
- Froslass
- Rotom
Generation 5
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Basculin
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Alomomola
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Cryogonal
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
Generation 6
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Sylveon
- Hawlucha
- Dedenne
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Klefki
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Noibat
- Noivern
Generation 7
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Fromantis
- Lurantis
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Pyukumuku
- Komala
- Mimikyu
- Bruxish
Generation 8
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Silcobra
- Sandaconda
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterne
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
- Falinks
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Indeedee
- Pincurchin
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Kleavor
Those are all the Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like New and Returning Pokémon on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!