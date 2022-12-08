In the latest edition of the Pokémon games, it was already expected that new and old Pokémon would be introduced. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: New and Returning Pokémon, we’ll tell you every single one.

New Pokémon

View post on imgur.com

In the region of Paldea and the 9th installation of the Pokémon series, 105 new Pokémon were introduced to trainers to catch and collect. This brings up the National Pokédex up to a thousand.

Listed below are all the new Pokémon that can be found in Paldea and listed below is where you can find them too!

  1. Sprigatito – Starter Pokémon
  2. Floragato – Evolves from Sprigatito at level 16
  3. Meowscarada – Evolves from Floragato at level 36
  4. Fuecoco – Starter Pokémon
  5. Crocalor – Evolves from Fuecoco at level 16
  6. Skeledirge – Evolves from Crocalor at level 36
  7. Quaxly – Starter Pokémon
  8. Quaxwell – Evolves from Quaxly at level 16
  9. Quaquaval – Evolves from Quaxwell at level 6
  10. Lechonk – Poco Path, South Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Four)
  11. Oinkologne – Evolves from Lechonk at level 18
  12. Tarountula – Poco Path, South Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Four)
  13. Spidops – Evolves from Tarountula at level 15
  14. Nymble – West Province (Area One)
  15. Lokix – Evolves from Nymble at level 24, South Province (Area Six)
  16. Pawmi – Poco Path, South Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Six)
  17. Pawmo – Evolves from Pawmi at level 18, South Province (Area Six)
  18. Pawmot – Walk Pawmo 1,000 steps with Let’s Go feature
  19. Wooper (Paldean) – South Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Four)
  20. Clodsire – Evolves from Paldean Wooper at level 21
  21. Tandemaus
  22. Maushold – Evolves from Tandemaus anytime after level 25 randomly
  23. Fidough – South Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Six)
  24. Dachsbun – Evolves from Fidough at level 26, South Province (Area Six)
  25. Smoliv – South Province (Area Two)
  26. Dolliv – Evolves from Smoliv at level 25
  27. Arboliva – Evolves from Dolliv at level  35
  28. Squawkabilly – South Province (Area Three)
  29. Nacli – South Province (Area Two) and South Province (Area Four)
  30. Naclstack – Evolves from Nacli at level 24
  31. Garganacl – Evolves from Naclstack at level 38
  32. Annihilape – Evolves from Primeape after using Rage Fist 20 times and leveling up by one
  33. Charcadet – West Province (Area One)
  34. Armarouge – Scarlet Exclusive, Use Auspicious Armor
  35. Ceruledge – Violet Exclusive, Use Malicious Armor
  36. Tadbulb – West Province (Area One)
  37. Bellibolt – Use a Thunder Stone in Tadbulb, South Province (Area Six)
  38. Wattrel – South Province (Area Four) Sea, West Province (Area Six)
  39. Kilowattrel – Evolves from Wattrel at level 25, South Province (Area Six)
  40. Dudunsparce – Level up Dunsparce with the Hyper Drill move, Area Zero
  41. Farigiraf – Level up Girafarig with the Twin Beam move, Area Zero
  42. Maschiff – South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four)
  43. Mabosstiff – Evolves from Maschiff at level 30
  44. Shroodle
  45. Grafaiai – Evolves from Shroodle at level 28
  46. Tauros (Paldean) – Fire/Fighting type is Scarlet Exclusive and Fighting/Water type is Violet Exclusive
  47. Bramblin – Asado Desert, East Province (Area Three)
  48. Brambleghast – Walk Bramblin 1,000 steps with Let’s Go feature
  49. Toedscool
  50. Toedscruel – Evolves from Toedscool at level 30
  51. Klawf
  52. Capsakid – West Province (Area One)
  53. Scovillain – Use a Fire Stone on Capsakid, South Province (Area Six)
  54. Rellor – Asado Desert
  55. Rabsca – Walk Rellor 1,000 steps with Let’s Go feature
  56. Flittle – South Province (Area Four), South Province (Area Six), and West Province (Area One)
  57. Espathra – Evolves from Flittle at level 35, West Province (Area One)
  58. Tinkatink
  59. Tinkatuff – Evolves from Tinkatink at level 25, South Province (Area Six)
  60. Tinkaton – Evolves from Tinkatuff at level 38
  61. Wiglett – West Province (Area One)
  62. Wugtrio – Evolves from Wiglett at level 26
  63. Bombirdier – South Province (Area Six)
  64. Finizen – South Paldean Sea, West Paldean Sea, and East Paldean Sea
  65. Palafin – Evolves from Finizen when you play with friends
  66. Varoom
  67. Revavroom – Evolves from Varoom at level 40
  68. Cyclizar
  69. Orthworm
  70. Glimmet – South Province (Area Six), Alfornada Cave
  71. Glimmora – Evolves from Glimmet at level 35, Area Zero
  72. Greavard – South Province (Area Six)
  73. Houndstone – Evolves from Greavard at level 30 when leveled up at night, South Province (Area Six)
  74. Flamigo – South Province (Area One)
  75. Cetoddle – Glaseado Mountain
  76. Cetitan – Use Ice Stone on Cetoddle, Glaseado Mountain
  77. Kingambit – Defeat three Bisharp with Pawniard goons while holding Leader’s Crest then level up
  78. Veluza – Lake Casseroya
  79. Dondozo – Lake Casseroya
  80. Tatsugiri – Lake Casseroya
  81. Great Tusk – Scarlet Exclusive, Asado Dessert after Titan fight, Area Zero post-game
  82. Scream Tail – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero
  83. Brute Bonnet – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
  84. Flutter Mane – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
  85. Slither Wing – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
  86. Sandy Shocks – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
  87. Iron Treads – Violet Exclusive, Asado Desert after Titan fight, Area Zero post-game
  88. Iron Bundle – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero
  89. Iron Hands – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
  90. Iron Jugulis – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
  91. Iron Moth – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
  92. Iron Thorns – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game
  93. Frigiax – Glaseado Mountain
  94. Arctibax – Evolves from Frigibax at level 35, Glaseado Mountain
  95. Baxcaliber – Evolves from Arctibax at level 54
  96. Gimmighoul – Watchtowers and ruins in Paldea
  97. Gholdengo – Evolves from Chest Form Gimmighoul when you have 999 Gimmighouls Coins
  98. Wo-Chien – South Province (Area One) Purple Shrine
  99. Chien-Pao – West Province (Area One) Yellow Shrine
  100. Ting-Lu – Lake Casseroya (Socorrat Trail) Green Shrine
  101. Chi-Yu – North Province (Area Two) Blue Shrine
  102. Roaring Moon – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero in hidden cave
  103. Iron Valiant – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero in hidden cave
  104. Koraidon – Scarlet Exclusive, Finish main story
  105. Miraidon – Violet Exclusive, Finish main story

Returning Pokémon

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, every generation from one to eight is represented. There are fan favorites like Pikachu, Gengar, Charizard, and Lucario among others. Listed below are the returning Pokémon from each generation of Pokémon.

Generation 1

Generation 2

  • Pichu
  • Igglybuff
  • Mareep
  • Flaaffy
  • Ampharos
  • Azurill
  • Marill
  • Azumarill
  • Sudowoodo
  • Hoppip
  • Skiploom
  • Jumpluff
  • Sunkeern
  • Sunflora
  • Espeon
  • Umbreon
  • Murkrow
  • Slowking
  • Misdreavus
  • Girafarig
  • Pineco
  • Forretress
  • Dunsparce
  • Qwilfish
  • Scizor
  • Heracross
  • Sneasel
  • Teddiursa
  • Ursaring
  • Delibird
  • Houndour
  • Houndoom
  • Phanpy
  • Donphan
  • Stantler
  • Blissey
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyranitar

Generation 3

  • Wingull
  • Pelipper
  • Ralts
  • Kirlia
  • Gardevoir
  • Surskit
  • Masquerain
  • Shroomish
  • Breloom
  • Slakoth
  • Vigoroth
  • Slaking
  • Makuhita
  • Hariyama
  • Sableye
  • Meditite
  • Medicham
  • Gulpin
  • Swalot
  • Numel
  • Camerupt
  • Torkoal
  • Spoink
  • Grumpig
  • Cacnea
  • Cacturne
  • Swablu
  • Altaria
  • Zangoose
  • Seviper
  • Barboach
  • Whiscash
  • Shuppet
  • Banette
  • Snorunt
  • Glalie
  • Luvdisc
  • Bagon
  • Shelgon
  • Salamence

Generation 4

  • Starly
  • Staravia
  • Staraptor
  • Kriketot
  • Kricketune
  • Shinx
  • Luxio
  • Luxray
  • Combee
  • Vespiquen
  • Pachirisu
  • Buizel
  • Floatzel
  • Shellos
  • Gastrodon
  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim
  • Masmagius
  • Honchkrow
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Bronzor
  • Bronzong
  • Bonsly
  • Happiny
  • Spiritomb
  • Gible
  • Gabite
  • Garchomp
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Hippopotas
  • Hippowdon
  • Croagunk
  • Toxicroak
  • Finneon
  • Lumineon
  • Snover
  • Abomasnow
  • Weavile
  • Magnezone
  • Leafeon
  • Glaceon
  • Gallade
  • Froslass
  • Rotom

Generation 5

  • Petilil
  • Lilligant
  • Basculin
  • Sandile
  • Krokorok
  • Krookodile
  • Zorua
  • Zoroark
  • Gothita
  • Gothorita
  • Gothitelle
  • Deerling
  • Sawsbuck
  • Foongus
  • Amoonguss
  • Alomomola
  • Tynamo
  • Eelektrik
  • Eelektross
  • Axew
  • Fraxure
  • Haxorus
  • Cubchoo
  • Beartic
  • Cryogonal
  • Pawniard
  • Bisharp
  • Rufflet
  • Braviary
  • Deino
  • Zweilous
  • Hydreigon
  • Larvesta
  • Volcarona

Generation 6

  • Fletchling
  • Fletchinder
  • Talonflame
  • Scatterbug
  • Spewpa
  • Vivillon
  • Litleo
  • Pyroar
  • Flabébé
  • Floette
  • Florges
  • Skiddo
  • Gogoat
  • Skrelp
  • Dragalge
  • Clauncher
  • Clawitzer
  • Sylveon
  • Hawlucha
  • Dedenne
  • Goomy
  • Sliggoo
  • Goodra
  • Klefki
  • Bergmite
  • Avalugg
  • Noibat
  • Noivern

Generation 7

  • Yungoos
  • Gumshoos
  • Crabrawler
  • Crabominable
  • Oricorio
  • Rockruff
  • Lycanroc
  • Mareanie
  • Toxapex
  • Mudbray
  • Mudsdale
  • Fromantis
  • Lurantis
  • Salandit
  • Salazzle
  • Bounsweet
  • Steenee
  • Tsareena
  • Oranguru
  • Passimian
  • Sandygast
  • Palossand
  • Pyukumuku
  • Komala
  • Mimikyu
  • Bruxish

Generation 8

  • Skwovet
  • Greedent
  • Rookidee
  • Corvisquire
  • Corviknight
  • Chewtle
  • Drednaw
  • Rolycoly
  • Carkol
  • Coalossal
  • Applin
  • Flapple
  • Appletun
  • Silcobra
  • Sandaconda
  • Arrokuda
  • Barraskewda
  • Toxel
  • Toxtricity
  • Sinistea
  • Polteageist
  • Hatenna
  • Hattrem
  • Hatterne
  • Impidimp
  • Morgrem
  • Grimmsnarl
  • Falinks
  • Snom
  • Frosmoth
  • Indeedee
  • Pincurchin
  • Stonjourner
  • Eiscue
  • Cufant
  • Copperajah
  • Dreepy
  • Drakloak
  • Dragapult
  • Kleavor

Those are all the Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like New and Returning Pokémon on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!