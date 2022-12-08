By Ziggy Chavez · 6 min read

In the latest edition of the Pokémon games, it was already expected that new and old Pokémon would be introduced. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: New and Returning Pokémon, we’ll tell you every single one.

New Pokémon

In the region of Paldea and the 9th installation of the Pokémon series, 105 new Pokémon were introduced to trainers to catch and collect. This brings up the National Pokédex up to a thousand.

Listed below are all the new Pokémon that can be found in Paldea and listed below is where you can find them too!

Sprigatito – Starter Pokémon Floragato – Evolves from Sprigatito at level 16 Meowscarada – Evolves from Floragato at level 36 Fuecoco – Starter Pokémon Crocalor – Evolves from Fuecoco at level 16 Skeledirge – Evolves from Crocalor at level 36 Quaxly – Starter Pokémon Quaxwell – Evolves from Quaxly at level 16 Quaquaval – Evolves from Quaxwell at level 6 Lechonk – Poco Path, South Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Four) Oinkologne – Evolves from Lechonk at level 18 Tarountula – Poco Path, South Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Four) Spidops – Evolves from Tarountula at level 15 Nymble – West Province (Area One) Lokix – Evolves from Nymble at level 24, South Province (Area Six) Pawmi – Poco Path, South Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Six) Pawmo – Evolves from Pawmi at level 18, South Province (Area Six) Pawmot – Walk Pawmo 1,000 steps with Let’s Go feature Wooper (Paldean) – South Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Four) Clodsire – Evolves from Paldean Wooper at level 21 Tandemaus Maushold – Evolves from Tandemaus anytime after level 25 randomly Fidough – South Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Six) Dachsbun – Evolves from Fidough at level 26, South Province (Area Six) Smoliv – South Province (Area Two) Dolliv – Evolves from Smoliv at level 25 Arboliva – Evolves from Dolliv at level 35 Squawkabilly – South Province (Area Three) Nacli – South Province (Area Two) and South Province (Area Four) Naclstack – Evolves from Nacli at level 24 Garganacl – Evolves from Naclstack at level 38 Annihilape – Evolves from Primeape after using Rage Fist 20 times and leveling up by one Charcadet – West Province (Area One) Armarouge – Scarlet Exclusive, Use Auspicious Armor Ceruledge – Violet Exclusive, Use Malicious Armor Tadbulb – West Province (Area One) Bellibolt – Use a Thunder Stone in Tadbulb, South Province (Area Six) Wattrel – South Province (Area Four) Sea, West Province (Area Six) Kilowattrel – Evolves from Wattrel at level 25, South Province (Area Six) Dudunsparce – Level up Dunsparce with the Hyper Drill move, Area Zero Farigiraf – Level up Girafarig with the Twin Beam move, Area Zero Maschiff – South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four) Mabosstiff – Evolves from Maschiff at level 30 Shroodle Grafaiai – Evolves from Shroodle at level 28 Tauros (Paldean) – Fire/Fighting type is Scarlet Exclusive and Fighting/Water type is Violet Exclusive Bramblin – Asado Desert, East Province (Area Three) Brambleghast – Walk Bramblin 1,000 steps with Let’s Go feature Toedscool Toedscruel – Evolves from Toedscool at level 30 Klawf Capsakid – West Province (Area One) Scovillain – Use a Fire Stone on Capsakid, South Province (Area Six) Rellor – Asado Desert Rabsca – Walk Rellor 1,000 steps with Let’s Go feature Flittle – South Province (Area Four), South Province (Area Six), and West Province (Area One) Espathra – Evolves from Flittle at level 35, West Province (Area One) Tinkatink Tinkatuff – Evolves from Tinkatink at level 25, South Province (Area Six) Tinkaton – Evolves from Tinkatuff at level 38 Wiglett – West Province (Area One) Wugtrio – Evolves from Wiglett at level 26 Bombirdier – South Province (Area Six) Finizen – South Paldean Sea, West Paldean Sea, and East Paldean Sea Palafin – Evolves from Finizen when you play with friends Varoom Revavroom – Evolves from Varoom at level 40 Cyclizar Orthworm Glimmet – South Province (Area Six), Alfornada Cave Glimmora – Evolves from Glimmet at level 35, Area Zero Greavard – South Province (Area Six) Houndstone – Evolves from Greavard at level 30 when leveled up at night, South Province (Area Six) Flamigo – South Province (Area One) Cetoddle – Glaseado Mountain Cetitan – Use Ice Stone on Cetoddle, Glaseado Mountain Kingambit – Defeat three Bisharp with Pawniard goons while holding Leader’s Crest then level up Veluza – Lake Casseroya Dondozo – Lake Casseroya Tatsugiri – Lake Casseroya Great Tusk – Scarlet Exclusive, Asado Dessert after Titan fight, Area Zero post-game Scream Tail – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero Brute Bonnet – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game Flutter Mane – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game Slither Wing – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game Sandy Shocks – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game Iron Treads – Violet Exclusive, Asado Desert after Titan fight, Area Zero post-game Iron Bundle – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero Iron Hands – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game Iron Jugulis – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game Iron Moth – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game Iron Thorns – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero post-game Frigiax – Glaseado Mountain Arctibax – Evolves from Frigibax at level 35, Glaseado Mountain Baxcaliber – Evolves from Arctibax at level 54 Gimmighoul – Watchtowers and ruins in Paldea Gholdengo – Evolves from Chest Form Gimmighoul when you have 999 Gimmighouls Coins Wo-Chien – South Province (Area One) Purple Shrine Chien-Pao – West Province (Area One) Yellow Shrine Ting-Lu – Lake Casseroya (Socorrat Trail) Green Shrine Chi-Yu – North Province (Area Two) Blue Shrine Roaring Moon – Scarlet Exclusive, Area Zero in hidden cave Iron Valiant – Violet Exclusive, Area Zero in hidden cave Koraidon – Scarlet Exclusive, Finish main story Miraidon – Violet Exclusive, Finish main story

Returning Pokémon

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, every generation from one to eight is represented. There are fan favorites like Pikachu, Gengar, Charizard, and Lucario among others. Listed below are the returning Pokémon from each generation of Pokémon.

Generation 1

Pikachu

Raichu

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Drowzee

Hypno

Voltorb

Electrode

Chansey

Scyther

Magikarp

Gyarados

Ditto

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Generation 2

Pichu

Igglybuff

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Azurill

Marill

Azumarill

Sudowoodo

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Sunkeern

Sunflora

Espeon

Umbreon

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Girafarig

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Qwilfish

Scizor

Heracross

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Delibird

Houndour

Houndoom

Phanpy

Donphan

Stantler

Blissey

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Generation 3

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Surskit

Masquerain

Shroomish

Breloom

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Makuhita

Hariyama

Sableye

Meditite

Medicham

Gulpin

Swalot

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Spoink

Grumpig

Cacnea

Cacturne

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Barboach

Whiscash

Shuppet

Banette

Snorunt

Glalie

Luvdisc

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Generation 4

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Kriketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Shellos

Gastrodon

Drifloon

Drifblim

Masmagius

Honchkrow

Stunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Happiny

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Finneon

Lumineon

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gallade

Froslass

Rotom

Generation 5

Petilil

Lilligant

Basculin

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Zorua

Zoroark

Gothita

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Foongus

Amoonguss

Alomomola

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Cubchoo

Beartic

Cryogonal

Pawniard

Bisharp

Rufflet

Braviary

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Larvesta

Volcarona

Generation 6

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Sylveon

Hawlucha

Dedenne

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Klefki

Bergmite

Avalugg

Noibat

Noivern

Generation 7

Yungoos

Gumshoos

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Oricorio

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Mareanie

Toxapex

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Fromantis

Lurantis

Salandit

Salazzle

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Oranguru

Passimian

Sandygast

Palossand

Pyukumuku

Komala

Mimikyu

Bruxish

Generation 8

Skwovet

Greedent

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Chewtle

Drednaw

Rolycoly

Carkol

Coalossal

Applin

Flapple

Appletun

Silcobra

Sandaconda

Arrokuda

Barraskewda

Toxel

Toxtricity

Sinistea

Polteageist

Hatenna

Hattrem

Hatterne

Impidimp

Morgrem

Grimmsnarl

Falinks

Snom

Frosmoth

Indeedee

Pincurchin

Stonjourner

Eiscue

Cufant

Copperajah

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

Kleavor

Those are all the Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like New and Returning Pokémon on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!