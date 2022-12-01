Published December 1, 2022

After a wild Thanksgiving Week in the NFL, Week 13 brings us a more normal NFL schedule with a single Thursday game, eight matchups in the early Sunday window, four late on Sunday, and Sunday and Monday night contests. As we start the home stretch of the 2022 NFL season, let’s continue our NFL odds series with the Week 13 picks and predictions for every game on the schedule.

In Week 12, the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings picked up wins on Thanksgiving Day. On Sunday, Mike White led the New York Jets to victory, the Los Angles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars won with last-second two-point conversions, and we got a Jordan Love cameo for the Green Bay Packers in the night game. In Week 13, we get no teams coming off a bye but will be without the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

So, without further ado, let’s do the NFL picks, predictions, and odds for each game on the Week 13 board.



Buffalo Bills (-3.5) @ New England Patriots

The Bills haven’t played great lately, and the Patriots always play their division foes tough. However, the key stat here is that Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense haven’t punted in the last two meetings between these teams. The game might not be pretty, but in the end, the Bills simply have more talent and will show up in primetime. We start this edition of our NFL picks and predictions with a Bills victory.

Prediction: Bills 27-20

New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings (-3)

The Vikings barely scraped by the Patriots on Thanksgiving night, giving Kirk Cousins a rare primetime victory. However, they now host a Jets team with more talent than their AFC East counterpart and a Kirk Cousins-like serviceable quarterback finally in Mike White. The Vikings have been riding Justin Jefferson to victories lately, but this week he gets the full Sauce Gardner treatment. Even if the rookie doesn’t fully shut the best WR in the NFL down, he should make it harder for the Vikings’ offense and give White and company a real chance to outscore the home team.

Prediction: Jets 24-23

Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens (-8.5)

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have played a lot of close games this season. That said, they’ve mostly blown out the bad teams, besting the Panthers, Saints, and Joe Flacco-led Jets by double digits. The Broncos are a mess, and the Ravens should be able to continue to expose the cracks in this team … assuming Jackson is healthy enough to play.

Prediction: Ravens 20-10

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5) @ Atlanta Falcons

Rookie QB Kenny Pickett played well in a Week 12 win vs. the Colts, but he’s still a rookie with little talent in front of or around him. The Falcons have lost four of their last six, but at home — even with Kyle Pitts now officially out for the season — they should be able to get the running game going against a good (not great) Steelers defense. Pittsburgh looked good last week, but this is still a rookie signal-caller on the road, which is dicey to bet on as the favorite.

Prediction: Atlanta 19-17

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions (-1)

This game is relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of the 2022 NFL, but it should be one of the more exciting games on the Week 13 schedule. Both teams play hard, put up points, and often have close, exciting games. The big question here is, who do you trust, Trevor Lawrence or Jared Goff? I’ll take Lawrence here.

Prediction: Jaguars 28-24

Tennessee Titans @ Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5)

After a few bumps in the road the last few weeks, the Eagles seemed to straighten things out against the Packers on Sunday night. The Titans are well-coached and should have a good game plan, but the Eagles’ upgraded defensive line should be able to hold Derrick Henry to minimal yards, just like the Bengals did last week. In Week 13, the Eagles remind everyone they’re still the best.

Prediction: Eagles 21-14

Cleveland Browns (-7) @ Houston Texans

Week 13 marks the return of Deshaun Watson to the NFL. The QB was a superstar signal-caller when he last played, but that was on January 3, 2021. There is no way to know what the Browns are about to get from their disgraced $230 million QB, but chances are, he’s an upgrade from Jacoby Brissett. Playing his old team, Watson will be fired up, and no matter what happens long-term, this should be a coming-out party for the new-look Browns.

Prediction: Browns 31-13

Washington Commanders (-2.5) @ New York Giants

After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the 1-4 Commanders were left for dead and the 4-1 Giants were the toast of the league. Eight weeks later, that dynamic has flipped. The Daniel Jones-Saquon Barkley combo doesn’t look as potent as it once did, while Taylor Heinicke and Brian Robinson Jr. are on the rise. With the two teams’ current form, this should be the game where the Commanders catch and pass the Giants in the NFC East by at least a field goal.

Prediction: Commanders 16-13

Green Bay Packers (-5.5) @ Chicago Bears

Modern medicine (or maybe glue and duct tape) are somehow holding 38-year-old Aaron Rodgers together and will allow him to play on Sunday with a broken thumb and a rib injury. While he probably should step aside and let the Jordan Love Era get underway in Green Bay, that’s not the back-to-back MVP’s style. What is his style is owning the Bears, which he should continue to do, especially if Justin Fields doesn’t play for a second straight week.

Prediction: Packers 21-16

Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) @ Los Angeles Rams

The Seahawks lost a stunner in overtime to the Raiders last week, but they scored 34 points, and the loss shouldn’t put a damper on their surprisingly excellent season. The Rams, on the other hand, are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. With Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp out again for Week 13, the Rams should again struggle to move the ball and lose yet another game during their title defense season. Aaron Donald is also out, among many other notable Rams.

Prediction: Seahawks 22-9

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

This Dolphins-49ers game is the game of the week for so many reasons. It is Mike McDaniel vs. his mentor Kyle Shanahan, the electric Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle vs. the thrilling Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, and the always interesting Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. This game should be a shootout, and there is a better chance it is a field goal game or Miami wins than a 49ers decisive victory, no matter how good the Niners have looked lately. This is a tough one to call in these NFL 13 picks and predictions, but we will go with a tight Niners win.

Prediction: 49ers 34-31

Los Angeles Chargers (-1) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Injuries to Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller aren’t good for the Raiders by any means, but the silver lining is that Josh McDaniels has now given in and simply decided to ride Josh Jacobs to wins. Last week’s 229 yards and two touchdowns were incredible. This week probably won’t see numbers quite that gaudy, but if the Chargers get a heavy dose of Jacobs, the Raiders can absolutely win this one at home.

Prediction: Raiders 21-20

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) @ Cincinnati Bengals

This is a game between two high-powered offenses and the Bengals should be even more high-powered, with Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon likely coming back this week. All NFL fans have to hope both teams are at full strength because, if they are, this could be one of the most exciting games of the 2022 NFL season in Week 13. The interesting note is that Joe Burrow is 2-0 in his career vs. Patrick Mahomes so far. This seems like a real coin flip, but let’s say Burrow gets it done at home with his full complement of weapons back.

Prediction: Bengals 30-28

Indianapolis Colts @ Dallas Cowboys (-10.5)

The clock hit midnight last week, and Jeff Saturday’s carriage turned back into a pumpkin as the Steelers beat the Colts after some head-scratching (but not altogether surprising) clock management at the end of the game by Saturday and Matt Ryan. The Cowboys are on a roll right now, and the new coach bump seems to be wearing off for the visiting team. Look for the ‘Boys to keep rolling in Week 13.

Prediction: Cowboys 24-10

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)

NBC is lucky that they can flex the Sunday night games. Because otherwise, you get stuck with a dog game like Saints-Buccaneers, as ESPN is on Monday night. The good news here is that at least the ManningCast is back! The other positive thing to say about this game is the last time they played, Tom Brady started a fight. Outside of that, let’s close out these NFL Week 13 picks and predictions by saying Brady and the Buccaneers win this snoozefest.

Prediction: Buccaneers 17-10